There Are Four New Bombshells On Tonight’s Love Island

Four new bombshells are strutting into the Love Island villa tonight. Yep not one, not two, not three but four. We guess the producers really are desperate to create even more drama (even though they just decided to play two challenges in a recent episode to wreck havoc, but whatever).

Anyway, entering the villa are two girls - Lacey and Nathalia - and two boys - Jamie and Reece. And they’re ready to cause drama. ‘I am a sexy, single, show girl ready to turn some heads,’ Lacey, who’s a dancer, says. Meanwhile, professional footballer Jamie decides to make a football pun with: ‘I shoot, I usually score, if I want something, I’ll go and get it.’ Brazilian social media influencer Nathalia says: ‘I am going to bring the South American spice into the Villa, I can’t wait to get my flirting game on, the girls better watch out.’ Oh, and there’s another model entering the villa, as Reece says: ‘I definitely think the boys are going to be worried about me, I am tall, dark and handsome, what more does a girl want?’

Also in the episode, we’re going to find out which two people the Islanders are going to dump out of Danica, Summer, Josh and Billy. Yikes.

Andrew and Tasha - who have been official for a while - will also discuss their plans once they leave the villa, with the pair both agreeing that they’d like to move in with each other. ‘I did not think I’d come to Love Island, find a girlfriend and be in love with her,’ he tells Tasha, before adding: ‘I’d love to get a place with you, for sure.’ ‘People say it’s a big step but for me it feels natural to do it, it doesn’t feel like a big step because we’ve been in here together 24/7,’ Tasha then tells Andrew. ‘If anything I will hate it if we aren’t together.’