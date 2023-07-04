Cynthia Nixon Wants To Bring Dr Robert Back For And Just Like That

During Sex and the City's 90s and 00s heyday, it commanded one of the most star-studded casts in it's genre. As the girls dated their way around New York, we had an endless supply of stunning Hollywood men making guest appearances - it truly was a wonderful time. And while Carrie Bradshaw has been allowed to indulge in a past romance with the return of Aidan Shaw in And Just Like That, we’re wondering why the nostalgia hasn’t been extended to the others.

Yes, Charlotte York is still loved up with Harry Goldenblatt, but given Miranda Hobbes' relationship with Che isn't exactly going great and she seems to still be working out who she is and what she likes, she could definitely benefit from a visit from an ex... right?

Luckily Cynthia Nixon has the perfect gentleman in mind: Dr Robert Leeds.

In an exclusive interview with Grazia - when asked who she’d like to see return to the SATC franchise - the actress revealed, ‘Blair Underwood. I have to say, I wonder what’s become of him. Did he get married? Did he have children? Is he still the doctor for the Knicks? What’s happening with him? I would like to see that.’

We’d all like to see that!

You remember Blair Underwood aka Dr Robert Leeds, the sports medicine doctor for the New York Knicks who Miranda dated very briefly before she eventually - and inevitably - returned to Steve Brady.

What you may not know is that Blair Underwood was originally set to play a different character in SATC in the episode entitled No Ifs, Ands or Butts, but turned down the role.

During an interview with Netflix’s Strong Black Lead podcast the actor revealed, ‘I said no first, two years prior, because there was an episode, if you know Sex and the City, Kim Cattrell’s character [ Samantha ] wanted to be with a Black man and it was all about the curiosity. "What’s it like to be with a Black man? Are the rumours true?" And I said, “Thank you, but no thank you. I appreciate it and I’m honoured.” And I mean that, I don’t take that lightly when people offer you a job. But I said, “I’m not interested in being the Black curiosity, but thank you.”

Luckily Blair’s wife’s love of the show led him to hear producers out two years later when they approached him with another role.

He continued, ‘So two years later, they came back and had an offer to come join the show. And I said, “Is it going to be about his race or is he going to be a human being?” They said, “Naw, he’s a doctor that’s in her building who she meets in the elevator and they hit it off”. That was important.’

Seeing how Steve and Miranda didn’t work out and Che certainly isn't a fan-favourite with viewers, maybe it’s time to bring back an ex like Robert for her. After all, even though he took the break-up very badly, Dr Robert is no more problematic than Aidan Shaw!