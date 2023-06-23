Carrie Bradshaw Never Wears Nail Polish And Sarah Jessica Parker Just Revealed Why

You'd be forgiven for assuming that Sex And The City's Carrie Bradshaw is high maintenance. She's seriously into fashion for a start and swerves high street bargains in favour of designer must-haves. Take her impressive collection of Manolo Blahniks, for example. But then consider her take on beauty and nails in particular. Have you ever seen Carrie with a glossy manicure? Never.

This week, Sarah Jessica Parker revealed why her on-screen alter ego is always seen with bare nails, regardless of being immaculately styled in all other departments. In an interview, the star said manicures for Carrie, 'seemed (a) futile because it would always be messed up and (b) an obstacle on the speedy road toward thoughts being written.'

'Carrie's a writer, so she would have been typing originally on a proper typewriter. She would have learnt typing in high school, and she was a practical writer and a necessary writer and a romantic writer,' she adds speaking to Glamour. While Sarah is quick to point out that her reasoning doesn't mean that other writers can't write beautifully with manicured nails, she does mention 'it just never seemed that it was where Carrie would spend her time expressing herself.'

For SJP it's a personal choice that applies outside of filming, too. She previously told People that 'I use my hands a lot. I cook. I clean. I do laundry. [ Nail polish ] is not practical in my life given what my hands need to do every day,' and so a buffed and clean look has long been her go-to.