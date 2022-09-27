The Crown S5: Who Is Claudia Harrison, The New Actress Playing Princess Anne?

The surprising star of The Crown series three and four was of course Erin Doherty’s no-nonsense Princess Anne, but as Anne reaches her forties in series five, the role is being taken over by actress Claudia Harrison.

Last series hinted at the dissolution of Anne’s marriage to her first husband Mark Phillips, played by Geoffrey Breton, so it’s expected that series five will see their divorce fully realised. The couple divorced in 1992, the same as Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, whilst Charles and Diana’s marriage also reached a new low… no wonder Queen Elizabeth referred to 1992 as her 'annus horribilis'.

Actor Theo Fraser Steele, has been cast as Anne’s second husband Timothy Laurence so, luckily, it appears that amongst all the crumbling marriage dramas, we’ll see a romance spark between the two who went on to marry in December of the same year Anne’s divorce finalised. In fact, Timothy Laurence and Princess Anne were actually forced to marry in Scotland since The Church of England did not permit remarrying at that time.

Taking over from Erin Doherty as Princess Anne is Claudia Harrison, and if you can’t quite place her face, here’s everything you need to know…

Who is Claudia Harrison?

Not to be confused with the 19-year-old The Voice singer, Claudia Harrison is a 45-year-old actress who studied at RADA.

What else has Claudia Harrison been in?