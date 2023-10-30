Is Christine Quinn coming back to Selling Sunset?

When Christine Quinn's Selling Sunset departure hit headlines last August, fans were fearful it was the beginning of the end for the real-estate Netflix series.

'Christine Quinn leaving Selling Sunset is a nail in the coffin for the show,' voiced one X user. 'Without her, the show will flop.'

The breakout reality star, 35, was a staple figure among the cast from season one to five, but did not return for the sixth instalment which aired in May. During her unforgettable time at the Oppenheim Group, Christine was renowned for being at the epicentre of the drama, turning heads with her extravagant style and taking no prisoners.

Is there a chance we will see the return of the gift from the reality TV gods in season seven?

Christine Quinn ©Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images

It certainly doesn't look that way we're afraid. The show's official Instagram page has been teasing Selling Sunset's return ahead of this Friday's launch, and Christine does not feature in the promo shot.

While this doesn't rule out the prospect of an unannounced return, the blonde beauty's grid implies she is caught up in other endeavours, namely within fashion. Nor have there been any reports alleging that a Christine comeback is on the cards.

Why did Christine Quinn leave Selling Sunset?

The season five finale ended explosively, after Christine was hit with the jaw-dropping claim she had tried to bribe a client of fellow realtor Emma Hernan not to work with her.

Shortly after, in April 2022, it was reported that Christine had quit the Oppenheim Group, with a source telling US Weekly that it was her decision.

The reality star skipped the Selling Sunset season five reunion a month later after testing positive for Covid. Oppenheim Group founder Jason confirmed the news that she was no longer part of the brokerage, admitting during the tense viewing that there was no longer a place for her, but it could be subject to change.

'We’ve texted and we haven’t really addressed this situation,' he explained. 'She hasn’t reached out to talk about it. I know that she has some thoughts on it.

Christine Quinn and Christian Richard ©Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

'Right now, there’s not a place for her at The Oppenheim Group. In the future, if she takes real estate seriously, if I can get an understanding of her perspective on things, if she changes her behaviour, if she brings in a big listing – there are a lot of reasons where I could consider her having a place at The Oppenheim Group but I have to say right now, there isn’t a place.'

Then three months later, it was confirmed that she was bowing out of the show to pursue her Crypto business RealOpen with husband Christian Richard, with whom she co-parents two-year-old Christian.