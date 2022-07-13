Love Island Winners Millie Court And Liam Reardon Announce Split

We might be caught up in the drama of this year’s Love Island, but we have some very sad news about last year’s winners: Millie Court has revealed she’s split from Liam Reardon. Writing on her Instagram stories, Millie said she wanted to break the news herself. 'Hi everyone, to avoid any speculation Liam and I wanted to share with you that we have separated,’ she said.

'It's been a tough decision and I am gutted but it's ultimately what is best for us right now,' she continued. 'Thank you to every single one of you for supporting our relationship. Nothing will ever take away from the amazing experience we shared in Love Island and the past year and I wish Liam all the best in everything he does. We're both ready for new chapters and I'm excited for what's next. Love, Millie.’

Meanwhile, Liam wrote: ‘Hi everyone, to avoid any speculation Millie and I wanted to share with you that we have sadly separated. Honestly so gutted. But thank you to every single one of you for supporting our relationship. Nothing will ever take away from the amazing experience we shared in Love Island and the past year we've been so lucky to both come into each other's lives.

‘We will both continue to be friends and I will remain as Millie's biggest supporter in all that she does and I know she will always do amazing. We're both ready for new chapters and I'm excited for what's next. Again, I just want to thank you all for supporting us on what's been an incredible journey.’