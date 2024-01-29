Is Kate Middleton’s Uncle Going To Be On Celebrity Big Brother?

After the overwhelming success of Big Brother last year, ITV are seemingly already gearing up for a spin-off of the hit reboot: Celebrity Big Brother. No more mere mortals on our screens, every evening we’ll be tuning in to watch our favourite (and presumably least favourite) celebs attempt to cohabit with their fellow stars.

And gearing up excitement for the show’s official air date which is yet to be announced, numerous names have been swirling in the ether as to who could be making an appearance on the hotly-anticipated show, including Gary Goldsmith. He’s better known as Kate Middleton’s uncle. And we’re not talking beloved, fun uncle who you want to attend all your Christmas parties; Gary is reportedly a bit of a ‘black sheep’ when it comes to the MIddletons. No stranger to controversy and not one to keep his mouth shut, Gary’s potential signing has raised more than a few eyebrows.

So, with that controversial signing to kick us off, here is a definitive list of all of the celebs rumoured to be taking part in Celebrity Big Brother 2024. It’s worth noting that a spokesperson for ITV has said, ‘All names for Celebrity Big Brother are purely speculation.’

Gary Goldsmith

©Getty

58-year-old businessman Gary Goldsmith – referred to as ‘the black sheep’ of the Middleton family – is Carole Middleton’s brother.

Rumours surrounding his appearance on Celebrity Big Brother come from a source who said, ‘Gary is champing at the bit to get on Celebrity Big Brother. He finalised the terms of his deal today [Saturday] and can’t wait to enter the house.

‘The CBB team love him because of his link to Kate and the fact that he’s confident and loud and won’t hold back. He’s made it clear he will talk about everything and anything, and he’s pretty outspoken when it comes to Harry and Meghan.’

A controversial signing, Gary hit headlines in 2009 when he was spotted measuring cocaine with a sex worker in Ibiza and then again in 2017 when he admitted to punching his fourth wife Julie-Ann after a night of drinking and was subsequently fined. It begs the question why he’s being given a platform on Celebrity Big Brother, but there we go.

Levi Roots

©Getty

Dragons’ Den icon Levi Roots – the man behind Levi Roots’ Reggae Reggae Sauce – is also rumoured to have signed up for Celebrity Big Brother.

An insider has said, ‘Levi will be great for the Celebrity Big Brother house. He’s got a few exciting projects coming up and he’s such a fun character.’

Funnily enough, this won’t be Levi’s first time in the Big Brother house as in 2013, he entered the house as a special celebrity guest and cooked a traditional Caribbean meal for the housemates.

Chloe Burrows

©Getty

Fans have been desperately hoping that she’ll make an appearance on Love Island: All Stars and confront her ex Toby Aromolaran, but Chloe Burrows' lack of an appearance may be down to the fact that she’s set to appear in a different ITV show: CBB.

A source revealed, ‘Chloe’s had meeting with CBB producers who are keen to sign up a Love Islander and think Chloe would fit the bill perfectly.

‘She’s sassy, outspoken and she’s single, so she could potentially enjoy a romance in the house too.’

Joey Essex

©Getty

There aren’t many reality shows that Joey Essex hasn’t appeared on, so it makes sense that is name is reportedly being considered for CBB.

An insider has said, ‘Joey is hugely popular with the top brass at ITV and they think he would be TV gold on Celebrity Big Brother - he’s hilarious, very likeable and likely to become one of the favourites to win.

‘Joey has done lots of reality shows in the past, from the jungle to Dancing On Ice and even Splash! but he has never done Celebrity Big Brother. He was approached during the days when the show was on Channel 5 but it never quite lined up.

‘Now, with the celebrity version being revived after six years off air, producers think the timing is perfect for him to do it.’

Gyles Brandreth

©Getty

The Celebrity Gogglebox star potentially revealed too much earlier this month, when he admitted that he had been asked to appear on CBB.

Speaking on This Morning he said, ‘Well, I have been asked. Yes I have been asked, but I say no to these things.’

However Gyles Brandreth later admitted that he hadn’t fully ruled out an appearance though since it CBB doesn’t involve ‘eating worms and these things’.

James Haskell

©Getty

Former England rugby player James Haskell hit headlines a lot last year amid the break-up of his marriage to Chloe Madeley, something which could actually be a benefit should he appear on Celebrity Big Brother.

A source has revealed, ‘He's single after splitting from Chloe, and he was really open about that in his meeting. Bosses think that openness would be fantastic for the show, and people would really warm to him.

‘He is also not afraid to call a spade a spade and will speak his mind, which was another characteristic that really appealed to the bookers.’

Max Bowden

©Getty

It was announced that earlier this month that actor Max Bowden had been dropped from EastEnders, despite having played Ben Mitchell since 2019.

Naturally fans started predicting that it could mean a reality TV stint for the star.

Bimini Bon Boulash

©Getty

There are reportedly four Drag Race stars in the running to appear on Celebrity Big Brother (side note: maybe there should be a full drag spin-off in the future?) with Bimini Bon Boulash leading the line-up.

A source has said, ‘Bosses are keen to get a star from the show on the celebrity series - they’ve chatted to Bimini, Baga Chipz, Blu Hydrangea and Tayce already. It’s all early stages but looking positive.’

Baga Chipz

©Getty

Baga Chipz already has plenty of reality TV under her belt, having starred in both Drag Race and Celebrity MasterChef.

Blu Hydrangea

©Getty

Blu Hydrangea is the third of the four Drag Race stars reportedly in talks for CBB.

Tayce

©Getty

And last but not least… Tayce, who took part in series two of Drag Race.

Chloe Brockett

©Getty

Another potentially controversial signing for CBB is TOWIE’s Chloe Brockett, who is currently suspended from the ITVBe show after a ‘glass-throwing’ incident.

A source has said, ‘Chloe Brockett is in talks to appear on the show - nothing is signed yet but she’s really excited and can’t stop telling people.

‘She grew up watching the show and her return to TOWIE is still uncertain so it would be a good show to do while she’s waiting to see if she’ll go back to it. ITV already know Chloe is great TV.’

Shirley Ballas

©Getty

Whilst Strictly Come Dancing are trying to sign the next batch of celebrity contestants, judge Shirley Ballas could be set to appear on another reality TV show: Celebrity Big Brother.

Insiders say, ‘Shirley is deep in discussions about swapping her judges seat for the Big Brother diary room chair. She is a big fan of the show and said she wanted to take part to show the public a different side to her than the woman people are used to seeing on Strictly_._

‘The only thing holding Shirley back is the BBC’s position on her taking the job, as she wants to keep everyone happy. ITV thinks Shirley would be a sensational signing and they’re keen to get her onboard. She is confident, outspoken and would make brilliant TV.’

Katie Price

©Getty

She may have already appeared on CBB - and won it - back in 2015, but that hasn’t stopped Katie Price throwing her hat into the ring for the reboot.

Katie told her followers, ‘It's only rumours, but I would do Big Brother again now I'm heathy.’

Trisha Paytas

©Getty

Another former CBB star who could return for the 2024 reboot is Trisha Paytas, although seeing as she’s currently pregnant that might be unlikely.

After ITV confirmed that news that CBB was returning, Trisha commented, ‘I'm coming back 👀 with Queen reincarnate.’

Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt

©Getty

Honestly, bring Speidi back!

So far, we’ve only got fans’ speculation to suggest that the iconic duo could be set for a return, although Spencer did retweet a fan’s X post which read, ‘Omg I wonder if Speidi will get asked for CBB 2024?!’

Phillip Schofield

©Getty

When CBB announced its return back in November, Phillip Schofield was one of the first names mentioned, with sources saying at the time, ‘Celebrity Big Brother is coming back and ITV want massive names to kick it off. CBB is the perfect place for stars who are riding off the wave of a scandal, or something big happening in their lives. Phillip Schofield is someone they’re going to approach, as well as people like Jennifer Arcuri, who had an alleged fling with Boris.’

Jennifer Arcuri

©Getty

Apparently all it takes for a claim to fame is to have had a (reported) fling with a celebrity. Jennifer’s was allegedly with Boris Johnson.

Matt Evers

©Getty

His departure as a professional skater from Dancing on Ice last year shocked fans, but perhaps it was because Matt Evers is set to appear on a different reality TV show.

Sources say, ‘Matt was a huge name on Dancing On Ice, and already knows a lot of the team at ITV so they know he’d make good TV.

'He’s really fun and has loads of celeb mates - he’d be a great housemate so everyone has their fingers crossed he’ll sign up.'

Rebekah Vardy

©Getty

One name that was previously rumoured, but has reportedly been dropped out of contention since is… Rebekah Vardy, the wife of footballer Jamie Vardy who was infamously involved in the Wagatha Christie scandal.

A source said, ‘Bosses were prepared to splash out on signing up Becky in the hope she’d dish all on the Wagatha Christie drama. She was at the top of their lists, but since the news leaked they have decided to explore other candidates.’

Louis Walsh

©Getty

The X Factor judge has confirmed that he has turned down the opportunity to appear on Celebrity Big Brother saying, ‘I have no plans to do any reality TV this year as right now it’s all about the music for me with Westlife and Next In Line.

‘Believe it or not, I never wanted any personal fame — that is something that happened unexpectedly when Simon Cowell asked me to be a judge on The X Factor.’