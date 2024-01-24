Here Are The BRITs 2024 Nominations

On Saturday 2 March, the BRIT Awards will be returning to London's O2 Arena for its annual celebration of the best in British music.

Raye has swept the board with seven nods - a sparkling new record for one artist in a single year. The recognition means that Craig David, Gorillaz and Robbie Williams have been overtaken, who previously held the joint record with six nominations each.

Here are the 2024 nominations for the Brit Awards:

BRITs RISING STAR

Caity Baser

Sekou

The Last Dinner Party (Winner)

MASTERCARD ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Blur - The Ballad of Darren Parlophone

J Hus - Beautiful And Brutal Yard

Little Simz - NO THANK YOU

RAYE - My 21st Century Blues Human

Young Fathers - Heavy Heavy

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Arlo Parks

Central Cee

Dave

Dua Lipa

Fred Again

J Hus

Jessie Ware

Little Simz

Olivia Dean

RAYE

GROUP OF THE YEAR

Blur

Chase & Status

Headie One & K-Trap

Jungle

Young Fathers

BEST NEW ARTIST

Mahalia

Olivia Dean

PinkPantheress

RAYE

Yussef Dayes

SONG OF THE YEAR WITH MASTERCARD

Calvin Harris/Ellie Goulding - Miracle

cassö/RAYE/D-Block Europe - Prada

Central Cee - Let Go

Dave & Central Cee - Sprinter

Dua Lipa - Dance The Night (From Barbie The Album)

Ed Sheeran - Eyes Closed

J Hus Ft Drake - Who Told You

Kenya Grace - Strangers

Lewis Capaldi - Wish You The Best

PinkPantheress - Boy’s a liar

RAYE ft 070 Shake - Escapism.

Rudimental/Charlotte Plank/Vibe Chemistry - Dancing Is Healing

Stormzy Ft Debbie - Firebabe

Switch Disco & Ella Henderson - REACT

Venbee & Goddard - Messy In Heaven

INTERNATIONAL ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Asake

Burna Boy

Caroline Polachek

CMAT

Kylie Minogue

Lana Del Rey

Miley Cyrus

Olivia Rodrigo

SZA

Taylor Swift

INTERNATIONAL GROUP OF THE YEAR

blink-182

boygenius

Foo Fighter

Gabriels

Paramore

INTERNATIONAL SONG OF THE YEAR

Billie Eilish - What Was I Made For

David Kushner - Daylight

Doja Cat - Paint The Town Red

Jazzy - Giving Me

Libianca - People

Meghan Trainor - Made You Look

Miley Cyrus - Flowers

Noah Kahan - Stick Season

Oliver Tree & Robin Schulz - Miss You

Olivia Rodrigo - vampire

Peggy Gou - (It Goes Like) Nanana

Rema - Calm Down

SZA - Kill Bill

Tate McRae - greedy

Tyla - Water

ALTERNATIVE/ROCK ACT

Blur

Bring Me The Horizon

The Rolling Stones

Young Fathers

Yussef Dayes

HIP HOP/GRIME/RAP ACT

CASISDEAD

Central Cee

Dave

J Hus

Little Simz

DANCE

Barry Can’t Swim

Becky Hill

Calvin Harris

Fred again..

Romy

POP ACT

Calvin Harris

Charli XCX

Dua Lipa

Olivia Dean

RAYE

R&B ACT

Cleo Sol

Jorja Smith

Mahalia

RAYE

SAULT

PRODUCER

TO BE ANNOUNCED PRIOR TO THE BRIT AWARDS ON 2 MARCH.

SONGWRITER