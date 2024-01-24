Here Are The BRITs 2024 Nominations

On Saturday 2 March, the BRIT Awards will be returning to London's O2 Arena for its annual celebration of the best in British music.
Raye has swept the board with seven nods - a sparkling new record for one artist in a single year. The recognition means that Craig David, Gorillaz and Robbie Williams have been overtaken, who previously held the joint record with six nominations each.
Here are the 2024 nominations for the Brit Awards:
BRITs RISING STAR
Caity Baser
Sekou
The Last Dinner Party (Winner)
MASTERCARD ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Blur - The Ballad of Darren Parlophone
J Hus - Beautiful And Brutal Yard
Little Simz - NO THANK YOU
RAYE - My 21st Century Blues Human
Young Fathers - Heavy Heavy
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Arlo Parks
Central Cee
Dave
Dua Lipa
Fred Again
J Hus
Jessie Ware
Little Simz
Olivia Dean
RAYE
GROUP OF THE YEAR
Blur
Chase & Status
Headie One & K-Trap
Jungle
Young Fathers
BEST NEW ARTIST
Mahalia
Olivia Dean
PinkPantheress
RAYE
Yussef Dayes
SONG OF THE YEAR WITH MASTERCARD
Calvin Harris/Ellie Goulding - Miracle
cassö/RAYE/D-Block Europe - Prada
Central Cee - Let Go
Dave & Central Cee - Sprinter
Dua Lipa - Dance The Night (From Barbie The Album)
Ed Sheeran - Eyes Closed
J Hus Ft Drake - Who Told You
Kenya Grace - Strangers
Lewis Capaldi - Wish You The Best
PinkPantheress - Boy’s a liar
RAYE ft 070 Shake - Escapism.
Rudimental/Charlotte Plank/Vibe Chemistry - Dancing Is Healing
Stormzy Ft Debbie - Firebabe
Switch Disco & Ella Henderson - REACT
Venbee & Goddard - Messy In Heaven
INTERNATIONAL ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Asake
Burna Boy
Caroline Polachek
CMAT
Kylie Minogue
Lana Del Rey
Miley Cyrus
Olivia Rodrigo
SZA
Taylor Swift
INTERNATIONAL GROUP OF THE YEAR
blink-182
boygenius
Foo Fighter
Gabriels
Paramore
INTERNATIONAL SONG OF THE YEAR
Billie Eilish - What Was I Made For
David Kushner - Daylight
Doja Cat - Paint The Town Red
Jazzy - Giving Me
Libianca - People
Meghan Trainor - Made You Look
Miley Cyrus - Flowers
Noah Kahan - Stick Season
Oliver Tree & Robin Schulz - Miss You
Olivia Rodrigo - vampire
Peggy Gou - (It Goes Like) Nanana
Rema - Calm Down
SZA - Kill Bill
Tate McRae - greedy
Tyla - Water
ALTERNATIVE/ROCK ACT
Blur
Bring Me The Horizon
The Rolling Stones
Young Fathers
Yussef Dayes
HIP HOP/GRIME/RAP ACT
CASISDEAD
Central Cee
Dave
J Hus
Little Simz
DANCE
Barry Can’t Swim
Becky Hill
Calvin Harris
Fred again..
Romy
POP ACT
Calvin Harris
Charli XCX
Dua Lipa
Olivia Dean
RAYE
R&B ACT
Cleo Sol
Jorja Smith
Mahalia
RAYE
SAULT
PRODUCER
TO BE ANNOUNCED PRIOR TO THE BRIT AWARDS ON 2 MARCH.
SONGWRITER
TO BE ANNOUNCED PRIOR TO THE BRIT AWARDS ON THE 2ND OF MARCH.