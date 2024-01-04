RAYE X H&M Move Is The Only Fitness Collaboration You Need On Your Radar Now

If you want to move a little more in 2024, but could do without the 'new year, new you' pressure, why not start with something that requires little incentive: your outfit? A sentiment made easy by the new H&M Move collection in tandem with the UK musician RAYE, as announced today by the Swedish high street conglomerate.

The collection of activewear, available in XS-4XL, seeks to shatter the myth that fitness is a one-size-fits-all. And this comes as no surprise: speaking out against societal pressures concerning body image through her music and her stage performances is no news to the artist, who is known for her candour when it comes to her own relationship with her body.

<meta charset="utf-8">Courtesy of H&M (RAYE)

'We’re introducing stylish workout sets with body-enhancing cutlines and luxe-athleisure wear in powerful oversized silhouettes.' says Marie Fredros, head of design at H&M Move. 'It’s a complete wardrobe of Instagram-worthy looks that deliver the highest level of performance.'

Crafted with cutting-edge technologies to keep you dry and supported, seamlessly merges the worlds of sports and fashion, drawing inspiration from a movement-led lifestyle, where the emphasis isn't just on performance but also on expressing your style.

<meta charset="utf-8">Courtesy of H&M

Dropping on 11 January on hm.com, stand-out pieces include a high-cut, silver-metallic body and a sculpting ShapeMove™ jumpsuit. The collection doesn’t shy away from oversized power-shoulder hoodies neither, nor from comfy joggers.

Completing the line-up are accessories, including a large logo water bottle, a mini sports bag, hairbands, DryMove™ underwear, and ‘90s-style socks. Lacking motivation? This collection should do the trick.