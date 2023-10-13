Big Brother 2023: Who Is Jordan Sangha?

Big Brother's return has been nothing short of a ratings success so far, with the launch episode pulling in 2.6 million viewers alone. As the 16 housemates continue to get comfortable in their new surroundings - and with each other - it's time to get to know one of them better: Jordan Sangha.

Many viewers have already put him on a pedestal, naming him their favourite housemate and calling for him to be protected at 'all costs'.

But who is Jordan Sangha? Here is everything you need to know about the Big Brother 2023 housemate.

How old is Jordan Sangha?

Jordan celebrated his 26th birthday in the Big Brother house this week. He joked in the diary room, 'I’m 26 today. Heading on 56.' One fan was stunned to discover his age, writing on X, 'Jordan is only 26! Jesus Christ.'

But another disagreed, writing, 'Jordan's one year younger than me, wow. I actually thought he was a lot younger than that.'

Where is Jordan Sangha from?

Jordan hails from North Lincolnshire - Scunthorpe, to be exact. In case you didn't know, Scunthorpe is the UK's largest steel processing centre. Some good pub quiz knowledge there...

What is Jordan Sangha's job?

Clearly a studious chap, Jordan is a qualified lawyer.

Why did Jordan Sangha sign up for Big Brother?

Before entering the house, Jordan was upfront and honest about his reasons for applying.

After revealing that he 'loves' the show', he explained, 'I was quite disillusioned with life so I suppose boredom made me apply to some extent. I honestly applied on a whim. I'm interested in the social experiments side of Big Brother. I don't really like the idea of living with people but I thought I might as well give it a try. And I wanted to challenge myself.'

Jordan is easily pleased, as he was looking forward to being fed and watered, not having to pay bills and living in the decked-out house.

Elsewhere, Jordan - who has a penchant for floral shirts - said that his family and friends would describe him as 'flippant' and 'sarcastic'.

And coming across as disinterested and cantankerous is what he believes could encourage others to put him up for eviction.

'They might nominate me for being disengaged perhaps or not paying everyone an equal amount of attention. They may feel left out but I can't help that,' he said.

But what would he spend the 100k cash prize on if he got all the way to the end?