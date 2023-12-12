All The Best TV Shows Coming In 2024

January is a long, old month. The Christmas decorations come down, everyone pretends to stop drinking, no one can be bothered to socialise and we barely see an hour of daylight. There's never a better time to start a new TV show – and this year we're spoilt for choice. Grab your popcorn and settle in, here's the best TV shows for 2024...

From novel adaptations to comedy debuts, 2024 is off to a strong start on the TV front. Some of our old favourites are returning (though it's a shame Emily in Paris wasn't ready to binge in the Christmas-NYE interim), White Lotus star Leo Woodall takes centre stage in David Nicholls' Netflix adaption of One Day and Claudia Winkleman is back wearing a huge hood and causing chaos in a castle for season two of The Traitors.

Without further ado, here are the best TV shows to get excited about in the New Year.

What are the best TV shows for 2024?

The Tourist, Series 2 – Starts 1 January, BBC One and iPlayer

Jamie Dornan in The Tourist on BBC One. (Photo: BBC)

If you're a fan of the BBC drama thriller The Tourist, starring Jamie Dornan and Danielle Macdonald, then you'll be pleased to here series two is arriving on BBC One on New Year's Day. And this time, they've swapped Australia for Ireland.

The Traitors, Series 2 – Starts 3 January, BBC One and iPlayer

The Traitors returns for a highly anticipated second series. (Photo: BBC)

It was everyone's favourite word-of-mouth success in 2022, and now The Traitors is finally back for a second series. Will the format be different? Will the contestants be less entertaining now that they know how to play the game? New Years' hibernation is the perfect time to find out.

Cristóbal Balenciaga – Starts 19 January, Disney+

<meta charset="utf-8">Cristóbal Balenciaga is coming to Disney+ in January. (Photo: Disney+)

If you're after something visually pleasing then you might want to watch this new scripted six-part drama series, inspired by the life and legacy of iconic Spanish fashion designer.

Joan – 24 January, ITVX

Sophie Turner stars in Joan. (Photo: ITVX)

Woman of the moment, Sophie Turner stars as the notorious jewel thief Joan Hannington in ITV's upcoming drama. The six-part series is based on the protagonist's memoir, I Am What I Am: The True Story of Britain’s Most Notorious Jewel Thief, and is set in vibrant 1980s London.

One Day – Starts 8 February, Netflix

The TV adaptation of One Day is out in February. (Photo: Netflix)

For fans of David Nicholls (or anyone with respect for Northern accents), may we turn your attention towards the 12-episode TV adaptation of his best selling novel One Day. The 2011 film version, featuring Anne Hathaway as the Northern belle Emma Morley, was met with mixed reviews. But the impressive team behind the Netflix version (and the lead cast including Ambika Mod and Leo Woodall) gives us hope.

Bridgerton, Season 3 – 16 May, Netflix

The much-loved Bridgerton returns for a third season. (Photo: Netflix)

The Shondaland series is set to dive into Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton’s (Luke Newton) romance – a narrative sidestep from the Julia Quinn books the show was originally based on. The first four episodes of the new season will premiere on 16 May, and the next four will be available to stream on 13 June.

Big Mood – Coming soon, Channel 4

Big Mood is set to be one of the biggest shows of 2024. (Photo: Dancing Ledge/ Channel 4)

We've had Big Boys, Big Brother and Big Little Lies, but in 2024 Channel 4 is introducing us to Big Mood – starring Lydia West and Nicola Coughlan. The six-part series is set to explore the intricacies of female friendship when confronted with serious mental illness.

Domino Day – Coming soon, BBC Three

Domino Day is landing on BBC Three in 2024. (Photo: BBC Three)

If you're after some science fiction from your TV viewing, then you might want to tune into Domino Day when it arrives on BBC Three. Starring Siena Kelly, it's been described as a modern day witch drama about a young woman desperately trying to figure out who she is.

Emily in Paris, Season 4 – Coming soon, Netflix

Emily in Paris season two is out on Netflix soon. (Photo: Netflix)

Love it or hate it, everyone's guilty pleasure is back for a fourth season in 2024. Our favourite expat Emily is still very much still in Paris, her love life is still a mess and the cliffhangers from season three are yet to be resolved. We can't wait to see what nonsensical storylines and outrageous outfits the show has in store.