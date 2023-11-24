Here’s All The Best I’m A Celebrity Memes To Share

Whether it's intentional or not, a lot of things about this series of I'm A Celeb are funny (and/ or concerning). Former UKIP leader Nigel Farage is being given £1.5million to revamp his reputation. Jamie-Lynn Spears is sleeping in a hammock next to Tony from Hollyoaks, and Made in Chelsea's Sam Thompson has been dubbed a 'golden retriever' for being wildly enthusiastic about just about everything.

The ITV reality competition started on Sunday 19 November and, one week in, we're yet to see any of the twelve celebrities leave the jungle. Now that the grand final has been confirmed to take place on Sunday December 10, we don't have long left to soak in all the madness.

And although we get to watch celebrities make fools of themselves and eat mealworms and kangaroo anus on the show, sometimes it's better served with a bit of analysis on the side. And for that, we always have the internet to turn to.This year, there are more than a few good I'm A Celeb memes floating around the ether and we've been kind enough to pull them together for you – so tuck in. You're welcome!