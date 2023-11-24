Here Are The I’m A Celebrity Betting Odds

Series 23 of I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here is underway, and as of yet, no one has left the jungle. There are now twelve celebrities sharing hammocks, rice and mosquito repellent and fighting it out for a place in the final in December.

The celebrities currently living out in the wild are Josie Gibson, Marvin Humes, Sam Thompson, Danielle Harold, Nick Pickard, Grace Dent, Fred Sirieix, Nigel Farage, Nella Rose, Frankie Dettori, Tony Bellew and Jamie-Lynn Spears.

But what are the betting odds looking like at the moment? Who is the favourite to win I'm A Celeb? And which celebrities do the bookies back? We've done some research so you don't have to.

What are the I'm A Celebrity betting odds to win?

As things stand, the bookies at Oddschecker think the winner will either be This Morning host Josie Gibson (15/8), First Dates star Fred Sirieix (7/1), former Made in Chelsea star Sam Thompson (11/4) or new entrant and retired jockey Frankie Dettori (8/1).

And in terms of the top three finalists, the answers are the same. It's Josie Gibson (1/6), Fred Sirieix (7/4), Sam Thompson (2/5) and Frankie Dettori (2/1).

If you're looking to really get into it, you can even bet on the gender of the winner. At the moment, the odds are 4/7 for a male winner and 6/4 for a female winner.

Who do bookies think will win I'm A Celebrity?

According to Ladbrokes, Josie Gibson is the 15/8 favourite to win, and punters think Jamie-Lynn Spears (7/4), Grace Dent (2/1) or Nella Rose (5/2) will be the first to leave the jungle.

The bookies have described the first departure as a 'three-horse race', and many people think Nella Rose might leave following a conversation she had with Grace Dent about wanting to leave and always quitting things early. So they might be onto something...

As for Paddy Power, they predict the celebrity to be crowned king of queen of the jungle will either be Josie Gibson, Sam Thompson, Frankie Dettori, Fred Sirieix or Nigel Farage.