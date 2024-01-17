Does This Mean Che Won’t Be In ‘And Just Like That’ Season 3?

Even though it’s still a year or so away, we could not be more excited that And Just Like That is returning to our screens. But Sara Ramirez, who plays Che Diaz on the show, has hinted they might not be returning to the role for the third season.

In a lengthy message posted on Instagram, which was shared the night after the Emmy Awards, Sara wrote 'Our industry is so duplicitous. While they lift up some of their own clients who have spoken up against this genocide, they are firing and letting others who have smaller platforms go. While they award 'lgbtq orgs', they are silent on those orgs ties to weapons manufacturers who are currently supporting the Israel military as it commits genocide on Palestinian lives that include LGBTQIA2S+ lives.'

They continued ‘I get it. Awards are shiny and people need to pay their rent or feel special and powerful. Meanwhile we are beyond the 100 day mark on this “war” that has been acknowledged by many, including the ICC, as a genocide. It’s wild how performative so many in Hollywood are. Even more performative than the last character I played.’

Sara also shared several pictures on their Instagram calling for a ceasefire amid the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict.

In August last year, it was revealed that And Just Like That was renewed for a third season, with showrunner Michael Patrick King saying at the time ‘We are thrilled to spend more time in the Sex and the City universe telling new stories about the lives of these relatable and aspirational characters played by these amazing actors.’

Sara later shared a follow up post on Instagram which thanked the people in their life who have supported them. ‘I am so grateful for the people in my life who have helped me, and are still supporting me, in healing and getting free,' they wrote. 'Thank you for helping me peel back the layers of conditioning, socialization and trauma. Thank you for helping me take responsibility for my own humanity as I continue to lean into the discomfort of growth and change. Thank you for not exploiting me and discarding me. Thank you for calling me in and holding me close while I forge a path of empowerment and authenticity. Thank you for reminding me my softness is one of my many superpowers. This is about being human and showing up with courage and curiosity no matter how bumpy the road there gets.’

And Just Like That bought in Che Diaz as a new character: a non-binary comedian who co-hosts a podcast with Carrie Bradshaw then starts a relationship with a married Miranda Hobbes. In August last year, Sara hit back at people conflating them with Che – who polarised opinions when the show aired.

In a statement published on Instagram, they wrote 'I am not the fictional characters I have played, nor am I responsible for the things that are written for them to say. I am a human being, an artist, an actor. They continued 'And we are living in a world that has become increasingly hostile toward anyone who dares to free themselves from the gender binary, or disrupt the mainstream.’