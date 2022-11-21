Here’s How You Can Book A Luxury Holiday And Actually Save Money

There is no denying that booking a holiday seems very tempting at the moment. With shorter days and colder nights, not to mention the stress that can come with Christmas, any kind of break sounds extremely appealing.

Whether it’s escaping to a place where you can simply sit back and soak in some sunshine or perhaps a foodie haven where you can indulge yourself in all the local cuisine, it's always great to have something to look forward to. At the moment, however, just the cost of living seems overwhelming. That's where TUI comes in.

A dream trip with your partner to the Maldives? An all-inclusive trip to Spain with your pals? How about Disney’s Animal Kingdom lodge in Florida with the kids? There’s something for everyone at TUI and, even more excitingly, there are huge savings in the Black Friday sale.

It's not just the discounts, either. TUI does all the hard work for you when it comes to organising your holiday. Flights and accommodation are obviously all taken care of, and in many cases they handle transport and activities, too. Basically, TUI really knows how to plan a luxurious (and a more cost-effective) trip better than anyone.

Whatever your budget, your dream holiday is just a click away. We’ve selected 12 of the best trips you could book now with Black Friday savings of up to £200 - and that's on top of existing discounts.

For the cherry on top, there's also a huge array of rewards that you can enjoy. Whether it’s grabbing a de-stressing cup of tea at Café Nero or some last-minute holiday beauty buys at Superdrug, TUI has really thought of it all.

So, get ready for your next adventure. The world awaits.

Gallery SHOP: The Best TUI Holidays In The Black Friday Sale 1 of 12 CREDIT: TUI Picture yourself and a loved one perched on the edge of this gorgeous seafront villa. Snorkel in hand, it’s the perfect Black Friday deal for those looking to celebrate any special occasion early next year. 2 of 12 CREDIT: TUI Similar to the Caribbean but without the hefty price tag, this Mexican retreat is no less luxurious. Whether you’re happy just to relax in your whirlpool bath eating gourmet (all inclusive) food or desire a more active day visiting the nearby Tulum ruins, it’s got something for everyone. 3 of 12 CREDIT: TUI How does a Portugal vacation for Summer 2023 sound? Designed for two, it’s an adults-only location with panoramic views of Funchal and it's amazingly affordable. 4 of 12 CREDIT: TUI As part of TUI’s blue range, the Medina Gardens hotel has one of the best addresses in Marrakech, Morocco. Whether it’s the rooftop bar or participating in some local cooking classes that takes your fancy, it could be the cultural trip of the year for you and one lucky other. 5 of 12 CREDIT: TUI A trip with the kids to the Canary Islands? Yes please. With a splash park in the hotel complex, an array of family wellbeing classes and shopping right across the road, there’s something here for everyone. 6 of 12 CREDIT: TUI Designed to fuel the senses, Tui’s Sensatori hotel range includes this beauty in Cyprus. Swim-up rooms, multiple restaurants and a golf course, what’s not to love about this resort? 7 of 12 CREDIT: TUI Another TUI Sensatori package deal but this time in Egypt. With an official five-star rating located on the most gorgeous coral coastline, it would be hard for anyone to turn down this golden Sharm El Sheikh offer. 8 of 12 CREDIT: TUI For those looking to splurge, Rixos Premium Belek in Turkey is part of TUI’s platinum group. Boasting eight restaurants, eight bars and a high-tech spa, you'll never want to leave. 9 of 12 CREDIT: TUI As many might know, the Sani hotel range is a great hotel chain to visit if you’re after a more luxurious family holiday. Located in Greece, this package deal in particular is ideal for those wanting first-class food and 7km of sweeping sea views. 10 of 12 CREDIT: TUI With the Canary Islands being a favourite for many, this TUI resort is perfect for families or couples wanting a bit more peace and quiet. It’s a stunning cliff-top hotel and one certainly not to miss out on. 11 of 12 CREDIT: TUI Looking for a quick and nearby weekend away? TUI has this very affordable, yet stylish package based in the Netherlands. As part of their Green & Fair range, it’s a bargain of a deal. 12 of 12 CREDIT: TUI Do you like the idea of waking up with the kids in a wildlife reserve? Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge in Florida is the perfect holiday away for those wanting something a bit different. By different we mean a safari-style hotel built around a 43-acre savannah. Giraffes, zebras and gazelles, they’ve got the whole crew waiting for you.

Terms & conditions: Offers run from Monday, 21st November until midnight Monday, 28th November 2022

TUI package holidays, including 3PF (3rd party flying)

Save £100 per booking, min spend £1000

Save £200 per booking, min spend £2500

Valid in all sales channels, including 3rd party agents

Departures 1st Jan 2023 to 30th April 2024

Minimum two people (including children aged two and over)

Excludes Flight Only, Hotel Only, Cruise and Ski bookings

Use the code name BLKFRI on TUI

Rewards, including 3PF

Post booking, customers will receive a link to access offers up to the value of £150 with brands such as Café Nero and Superdrug

Includes a free coffee and other discounts

Exclusive to in-house sales channels only

No minimum spend