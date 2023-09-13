  1. Home|
Here Are The 22 Best Airbnbs In The UK For A Staycation

These are worth staying in the UK for.

by Ruby Barry |
Best Airbnbs in the UK
An Cala (The Haven, in Gaelic)
The Home Barn
The Home Barn
Old Smock Windmill
Old Smock Windmill
AirShip 002
AirShip 002
The Lighthouse Cottage
The Lighthouse Cottage
Puzzle, The Luxury Narrowboat
Puzzle, The Luxury Narrowboat
The Tower, Thornton Castle
The Tower, Thornton Castle
Bright Arty Ensuite Apartment Room
Bright Arty Ensuite Apartment Room
Shepherd Hut
Browns Shepherd Hut
Piper House
Piper House
Historic Covent Garden Apartment
Historic Covent Garden Apartment
Alpha Eco House
Alpha Eco House
Stylish Converted Warehouse Apartment
Stylish Converted Warehouse Apartment
Esk - A Beautiful Timber Cabin
Esk - A Beautiful Timber Cabin
Dairsie Castle
Dairsie Castle
Riverside Cabin
Riverside Cabin
St. Benedict's Abbey
St. Benedict's Abbey
Kiernan Boathouse
Kiernan Boathouse
Scandinavian Lodge
Scandinavian Lodge
The Blue House
The Blue House
Barnwell Cottage
Barnwell Cottage
The Den - Scandinavian BBQ Cabin
The Den - Scandinavian BBQ Cabin

Planning a foreign getaway can be stressful and expensive, so allow us to introduce you to the UK's most luxurious holiday rentals. We've found the best Airbnbs in the UK to rent, from luxury castles to the most Insta-worthy modern seaside holiday homes.

If you're after that perfect holiday experience that doesn't require anywhere near the level of admin that it does to pop to Santorini and snap that sunset, we've got you covered. No plane required.

And if you're looking for a truly unique Airbnb getaway right now, you're in luck. Airbnb and TikTok’s favourite fashion label, House of Sunny (known for dressing Dua Lipa and Kendall Jenner) have partnered to create the ultimate sleepover in fashion, just in time for London Fashion Week. ‘Sunny’s House’ in Hackney, London, is a space that turns the brand’s patterned textiles into immersive interiors, with each room’s decor inspired by one of House of Sunny’s iconic pieces. During the stay, guests will also have the opportunity to be one of the first to try on the latest pieces from the label’s brand-new collection in the interactive and ethereal Wardrobe of Dreams, as well as have a 1:1 design experience with Sunny - the Host.

Airbnb X House of Sunny

The overnight stay will take place on 22nd September 2023 and can be booked, free of charge, on 19th September 2023 at 6pm BST at airbnb.com/houseofsunny.

For more of the best Airbnbs in the UK that you can book now, take a scroll and check out the most beautiful Airbnbs for yourself...

The Best Airbnbs In The UK To Rent This Summer 2023

For our best UK Airbnb list, we've covered a wide variety of locations across the UK including England, Wales and Scotland. From there, we looked at reviews (including two this writer has visited herself and rated five stars in East Sussex and Edinburgh), home features and stand-out elements such as dog-friendly Airbnbs or Airbnbs with a hot tub to relax in.

Our guide has a place for everyone - whether you're looking for a country retreat to host a hen party, a castle or a stylish apartment in the city.

The estimated nightly rate for each property is based on the criteria of a four-night stay in August or September. If you're planning to holiday outside of this time frame, your pricing may differ a little.

1. An Cala (The Haven, in Gaelic)

Nethy Bridge, Scottish Highlands

river stay

An Cala (The Haven, in Gaelic)
Price: £400 per night

airbnb.co.uk

Description

Down the river among the trees in the Cairngorms National Park, you'll find a cottage with a hot

Pros

  • Perfect for nature lovers and dog owners, with walking and biking trails
  • You're only an hour's drive from the coast (Findhorn Bay, Morayshire Coast, Loch Ness)

Cons

  • Outdoor space (river etc.) has risks which may not be suitable for very small children
2. The Home Barn

Perranwell, Cornwall

farm stay

The Home Barn
Price: £156 per night

airbnb.co.uk

Description

If your idea of heaven is seeing donkeys roaming from your window, you're in luck. Embrace your

Pros

  • No passing traffic or street lights; perfect for nature lovers and stargazers
  • Train links can take you all over Cornwall (including Frogpool, Truro, and Falmouth)

Cons

  • Be prepared to use their map to find this place, don't rely on just your Sat Nav
3. Old Smock Windmill

Benenden, Kent

windmill stay

Old Smock Windmill
Price: £200 per night

airbnb.co.uk

Description

Who knew windmills could be romantic? Well, they can. You'll have beautiful and dramatic views of

Pros

  • Relax in this renovated windmill in a beautiful French king-size bed
  • The ground floor can host another two people if you want a group holiday

Cons

  • The windmill is not suitable for wheelchair use
4. AirShip 002

Drimnin, Scotland

pod stay

AirShip 002
Price: £170 per night

airbnb.co.uk

Description

You read that right: the AirShip 002, a secluded pod with breathtaking Highland views, is yours

Pros

  • Stunning views of the Sound of Mull and beyond through its dragonfly windows
  • Pets are allowed in the AirShip002

Cons

  • The nearest place to shop (Lochaline) is eight miles away
5. The Lighthouse Cottage

Argyll and Bute, Scotland

island stay

The Lighthouse Cottage
Price: £119 per night

airbnb.co.uk

Description

This is what dreams are made of - staying on your very own island, with your very own Lighthouse

Pros

  • Living on and exploring an island in rural Scotland is a once-in-a-lifetime experience
  • Guests have access to a communal Activity Shed with equipment for fishing, snorkelling and foraging

Cons

  • Hosts will transport you to and from island, or you can walk 30 mins (your car is kept on the mainland)
6. Puzzle, The Luxury Narrowboat

Ely, Cambridgeshire

canal boat stay

Puzzle, The Luxury Narrowboat
Price: £250 per night

airbnb.co.uk

Description

Moored in the heart of Ely, home to the famous cathedral, here's a little evidence of how nice

Pros

  • Puzzle is fitted with everything you need - central heating, Freeview TV and a relaxing foredeck
  • Central London can be reached in one hour by train, Cambridge is a 20 minutes train journey

Cons

  • Wifi signal isn't super strong, nearby pubs and cafes give a better signal
7. The Tower, Thornton Castle

Aberdeenshire, Scotland

castle stay

The Tower, Thornton Castle
Price: £175 per night

airbnb.co.uk

Description

Because why would you not want to live in a castle for a few days? IRL Disney Princesses rejoice

Pros

  • You get a whole private wing of the castle to yourself, full of original 16th-century features
  • A full breakfast is included. Yum...

Cons

  • Due to the spiral staircase, it is not suited to very young children or those with mobility issues
8. Bright Arty Ensuite Apartment Room

Edinburgh, Scotland

city break

Bright Arty Ensuite Apartment Room
Price: £98 per night

airbnb.co.uk

Description

When one goes to Edinburgh, one wants to feel artsy, stylish, and ultra-cool. Indeed, you can feel

Pros

  • Stockbridge is beautiful and Edinburgh's city centre is only a 10 minutes bus drive away
  • The host provides you with continental breakfast every morning in her stunning kitchen

Cons

  • There are steep steps up to the house, as well as to your room
9. Browns Shepherd Hut

East Sussex, England

Shepherd Hut stay

Shepherd Hut
Price: £80 per night

airbnb.co.uk

Description

If you want to get away from it all and need a bit of me-time, Browns Shepherd Hut in

Pros

  • Surrounded by woodlands and with the host's horses nearby to greet you, you will be at peace here
  • Perfect for those who don't drive, Robertsbridge station is a 10-minute walk away

Cons

  • Be prepared to use a compost loo
10. Piper House

Stamford, Lincolnshire

country house stay

Piper House
Price: £490 per night

airbnb.co.uk

Description

The definition of rural comfort and space, this is quite literally a big house in the country.

Pros

  • Ideal for hosting multiple groups, the house has social and quiet spaces
  • The tennis court and yoga studio are a bonus

Cons

  • Kitchens are a bit small
11. Historic Covent Garden Apartment

Covent Garden, London

city break

Historic Covent Garden Apartment
Price: £346 per night

airbnb.co.uk

Description

Treat yourself to a proper city break in the capital in this traditional London flat right in the

Pros

  • Step back in time and stay in this 18th-century Georgian quintessential London townhouse flat
  • The flat is two minutes walk from Trafalgar Square and a 10 minutes walk from Buckingham Palace and Big Ben

Cons

  • The flat is up four flights of stairs, so not suited to those with mobility issues
12. Alpha Eco House

East Sussex, England

nature reserve stay

Alpha Eco House
Price: £350 per night

airbnb.co.uk

Description

If you're all about nature and sublime design, this gem down in East Sussex might be a shout.

Pros

  • Look out over stunning views of a thriving nature reserve, only minutes from the beach
  • The house is dog friendly

Cons

  • The 4th single bedroom is not closed off by a door
13. Stylish Converted Warehouse Apartment

Manchester City Centre, Greater Manchester

city break

Stylish Converted Warehouse Apartment
Price: £95 per night

airbnb.co.uk

Description

If you're more into city breaks than country escapes, a trip up North could be just the ticket -

Pros

  • The apartment is so central you can reach all of Manchester's top attractions on foot
  • Stay in a historical building (a former textile warehouse with listed status)

Cons

  • Apartment can get quite warm during the summer (fans provided)
14. Esk - A Beautiful Timber Cabin

Lake District, Cumbria

cabin stay

Esk - A Beautiful Timber Cabin
Price: £116 per night

airbnb.co.uk

Description

With huge semi-circle windows that frame the classic picturesque Cumbrian view, treat you and your

Pros

  • Set within Parkgate Farm, your neighbours are sheep, donkeys and a rich variety of nature
  • Ideal location near both the Lakeland fells and the coast

Cons

  • Guests should travel via car as there is limited public transport
15. Dairsie Castle

Fife, Scotland

castle stay

Dairsie Castle
Price: £1,150 per night

airbnb.co.uk

Description

Another castle for a group of 14, this is a truly unique property, steeped in Scottish history.

Pros

  • Explore hotspots of Scotland, with St. Andrews (15 mins) and Edinburgh (1 hour) away
  • The castle's six acres include woodlands, orchards, a watchtower, and more

Cons

  • Bring some slippers for the cold floor
16. Riverside Cabin

Constantine, Cornwall

cabin stay

Riverside Cabin
Price: £150 per night

airbnb.co.uk

Description

This quaint cabin in the woods is very cosy and was quite literally hand built with wood from the

Pros

  • A rustic peaceful getaway, and yet only 15 minutes away from the bustling Falmouth
  • Your children (or you) can use the swings and paddle in the stream

Cons

  • Prepare for camping aspects - compost loos and outdoor (hot) showers
17. St. Benedict's Abbey

Loch Ness, Scotland

abbey stay

St. Benedict's Abbey
Price: £285 per night

airbnb.co.uk

Description

This former Scottish Abbey at Loch Ness has an indoor heated pool for you to enjoy/pose by. You'll

Pros

  • This apartment is one of a few completely separate from the other flats
  • The pool with sauna & steam room, The Club Lounge, MiniGym and tennis court are available to guests

Cons

  • You will need to pre-book slots for the pool, tennis courts etc.
18. Kiernan Boathouse

Bowness on Windermere, Cumbria

lake stay

Kiernan Boathouse
Price: £305 per night

airbnb.co.uk

Description

Love waking up right next to the water but don't fare well with the sea-sickness worries of living

Pros

  • Using the private jetty, you can swim in the lake or try out some other water activities such as paddleboarding
  • It's air-conditioned – a rarity for UK holiday homes

Cons

  • Internet can be patchy
19. Scandinavian Lodge

Carn Marth Hill, Cornwall

lodge stay

Scandinavian Lodge
Price: £230 per night

airbnb.co.uk

Description

Fancy Scandi living but can't make it out there? Don't worry, you can get a similar type of vibe

Pros

  • Relax in luxury with not only a swimming pool but a hot tub, too
  • There are on-site Alpacas (and Haze the dog) to feed and interact with

Cons

  • Not the best public transport so area is suited for those who drive
20. The Blue House

Camber Sands, Rye

beach stay

The Blue House
Price: £949 per night

airbnb.co.uk

Description

The view from the bed alone is worth a trip here. Can you imagine waking up to anything more

Pros

  • Situated right on Camber Sands, you can wake up with the ocean every morning
  • It's air-conditioned which is a rarity for UK holiday homes

Cons

  • Dogs are welcome but be aware of the dog restrictions on the beach (1 May – 30 September)
21. Barnwell Cottage

Cubert, Cornwall

cottage stay

Barnwell Cottage
Price: £300 per night

airbnb.co.uk

Description

You could go for any old room in any old establishment, or you could stay in a room in this

Pros

  • This historic Cornish cottage has been renovated using traditional techniques
  • There are tons of fun activities around, including surfing, coasteering, golf and horse riding

Cons

  • Traditional low ceilings might be difficult for those above 6ft
22. The Den - Scandinavian BBQ Cabin

Lake District, Cumbria

cabin stay

The Den - Scandinavian BBQ Cabin
Price: £94 per night

airbnb.co.uk

Description

See here: the cabin of dreams. It's got those endearing countryside vibes but is halfway between

Pros

  • The standout element is the BBQ that centres the space, providing warmth and cooking space
  • Hightech elements are included, like 74Mbps Wifi and a Nespresso

Cons

  • You'll be sharing shower facilities with one other listing
  • Near a busy road but earplugs are available
Is Airbnb Worth It?

Airbnb offers a huge variety of vacation homes, especially in the UK. People often turn to Airbnb to get a unique holiday experience one might not receive in a normal hotel booking. For example, you can truly feel like a city-dweller in Airbnb apartments rented right on the Manchester high street. Or how about role-playing as the cottage-core dweller you were always meant to be, in an authentic historic cottage in the Lake District?

Airbnb truly occupies that impossible space of being both nonchalantly low-key but photogenically extra at the same time.

Ruby Barry is a Product Writer for Grazia, specialising in fashion, beauty and travel. She loves finding dupes for clothes worn in TV & film (currently binge-watching Succession) and hopping on the train for some solo adventures.

