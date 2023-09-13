Here Are The 22 Best Airbnbs In The UK For A Staycation

Planning a foreign getaway can be stressful and expensive, so allow us to introduce you to the UK's most luxurious holiday rentals. We've found the best Airbnbs in the UK to rent, from luxury castles to the most Insta-worthy modern seaside holiday homes.

If you're after that perfect holiday experience that doesn't require anywhere near the level of admin that it does to pop to Santorini and snap that sunset, we've got you covered. No plane required.

And if you're looking for a truly unique Airbnb getaway right now, you're in luck. Airbnb and TikTok’s favourite fashion label, House of Sunny (known for dressing Dua Lipa and Kendall Jenner) have partnered to create the ultimate sleepover in fashion, just in time for London Fashion Week. ‘Sunny’s House’ in Hackney, London, is a space that turns the brand’s patterned textiles into immersive interiors, with each room’s decor inspired by one of House of Sunny’s iconic pieces. During the stay, guests will also have the opportunity to be one of the first to try on the latest pieces from the label’s brand-new collection in the interactive and ethereal Wardrobe of Dreams, as well as have a 1:1 design experience with Sunny - the Host.

The overnight stay will take place on 22nd September 2023 and can be booked, free of charge, on 19th September 2023 at 6pm BST at airbnb.com/houseofsunny.

For more of the best Airbnbs in the UK that you can book now, take a scroll and check out the most beautiful Airbnbs for yourself...

The Best Airbnbs In The UK To Rent This Summer 2023

For our best UK Airbnb list, we've covered a wide variety of locations across the UK including England, Wales and Scotland. From there, we looked at reviews (including two this writer has visited herself and rated five stars in East Sussex and Edinburgh), home features and stand-out elements such as dog-friendly Airbnbs or Airbnbs with a hot tub to relax in.

Our guide has a place for everyone - whether you're looking for a country retreat to host a hen party, a castle or a stylish apartment in the city.

The estimated nightly rate for each property is based on the criteria of a four-night stay in August or September. If you're planning to holiday outside of this time frame, your pricing may differ a little.

1. An Cala (The Haven, in Gaelic) Nethy Bridge, Scottish Highlands river stay Price: £ 400 per night airbnb.co.uk more Description Down the river among the trees in the Cairngorms National Park, you'll find a cottage with a hot ... read more Pros & Cons Airbnb rating Features Review Pros Perfect for nature lovers and dog owners, with walking and biking trails

You're only an hour's drive from the coast (Findhorn Bay, Morayshire Coast, Loch Ness) Cons Outdoor space (river etc.) has risks which may not be suitable for very small children

2. The Home Barn Perranwell, Cornwall farm stay Price: £ 156 per night airbnb.co.uk more Description If your idea of heaven is seeing donkeys roaming from your window, you're in luck. Embrace your ... read more Pros & Cons Airbnb rating Features Review Pros No passing traffic or street lights; perfect for nature lovers and stargazers

Train links can take you all over Cornwall (including Frogpool, Truro, and Falmouth) Cons Be prepared to use their map to find this place, don't rely on just your Sat Nav

3. Old Smock Windmill Benenden, Kent windmill stay Price: £ 200 per night airbnb.co.uk more Description Who knew windmills could be romantic? Well, they can. You'll have beautiful and dramatic views of ... read more Pros & Cons Airbnb rating Features Review Pros Relax in this renovated windmill in a beautiful French king-size bed

The ground floor can host another two people if you want a group holiday Cons The windmill is not suitable for wheelchair use

4. AirShip 002 Drimnin, Scotland pod stay Price: £ 170 per night airbnb.co.uk more Description You read that right: the AirShip 002, a secluded pod with breathtaking Highland views, is yours ... read more Pros & Cons Airbnb rating Features Review Pros Stunning views of the Sound of Mull and beyond through its dragonfly windows

Pets are allowed in the AirShip002 Cons The nearest place to shop (Lochaline) is eight miles away

5. The Lighthouse Cottage Argyll and Bute, Scotland island stay Price: £ 119 per night airbnb.co.uk more Description This is what dreams are made of - staying on your very own island, with your very own Lighthouse ... read more Pros & Cons Airbnb rating Features Review Pros Living on and exploring an island in rural Scotland is a once-in-a-lifetime experience

Guests have access to a communal Activity Shed with equipment for fishing, snorkelling and foraging Cons Hosts will transport you to and from island, or you can walk 30 mins (your car is kept on the mainland)

6. Puzzle, The Luxury Narrowboat Ely, Cambridgeshire canal boat stay Price: £ 250 per night airbnb.co.uk more Description Moored in the heart of Ely, home to the famous cathedral, here's a little evidence of how nice ... read more Pros & Cons Airbnb rating Features Review Pros Puzzle is fitted with everything you need - central heating, Freeview TV and a relaxing foredeck

Central London can be reached in one hour by train, Cambridge is a 20 minutes train journey Cons Wifi signal isn't super strong, nearby pubs and cafes give a better signal

7. The Tower, Thornton Castle Aberdeenshire, Scotland castle stay Price: £ 175 per night airbnb.co.uk more Description Because why would you not want to live in a castle for a few days? IRL Disney Princesses rejoice ... read more Pros & Cons Airbnb rating Features Review Pros You get a whole private wing of the castle to yourself, full of original 16th-century features

A full breakfast is included. Yum... Cons Due to the spiral staircase, it is not suited to very young children or those with mobility issues

8. Bright Arty Ensuite Apartment Room Edinburgh, Scotland city break Price: £ 98 per night airbnb.co.uk more Description When one goes to Edinburgh, one wants to feel artsy, stylish, and ultra-cool. Indeed, you can feel ... read more Pros & Cons Airbnb rating Features Grazia review Pros Stockbridge is beautiful and Edinburgh's city centre is only a 10 minutes bus drive away

The host provides you with continental breakfast every morning in her stunning kitchen Cons There are steep steps up to the house, as well as to your room

9. Browns Shepherd Hut East Sussex, England Shepherd Hut stay Price: £ 80 per night airbnb.co.uk more Description If you want to get away from it all and need a bit of me-time, Browns Shepherd Hut in ... read more Pros & Cons Airbnb rating Features Grazia review Pros Surrounded by woodlands and with the host's horses nearby to greet you, you will be at peace here

Perfect for those who don't drive, Robertsbridge station is a 10-minute walk away Cons Be prepared to use a compost loo

10. Piper House Stamford, Lincolnshire country house stay Price: £ 490 per night airbnb.co.uk more Description The definition of rural comfort and space, this is quite literally a big house in the country. ... read more Pros & Cons Airbnb rating Features Review Pros Ideal for hosting multiple groups, the house has social and quiet spaces

The tennis court and yoga studio are a bonus Cons Kitchens are a bit small

11. Historic Covent Garden Apartment Covent Garden, London city break Price: £ 346 per night airbnb.co.uk more Description Treat yourself to a proper city break in the capital in this traditional London flat right in the ... read more Pros & Cons Airbnb rating Features Reviews Pros Step back in time and stay in this 18th-century Georgian quintessential London townhouse flat

The flat is two minutes walk from Trafalgar Square and a 10 minutes walk from Buckingham Palace and Big Ben Cons The flat is up four flights of stairs, so not suited to those with mobility issues

12. Alpha Eco House East Sussex, England nature reserve stay Price: £ 350 per night airbnb.co.uk more Description If you're all about nature and sublime design, this gem down in East Sussex might be a shout. ... read more Pros & Cons Airbnb rating Features Review Pros Look out over stunning views of a thriving nature reserve, only minutes from the beach

The house is dog friendly Cons The 4th single bedroom is not closed off by a door

13. Stylish Converted Warehouse Apartment Manchester City Centre, Greater Manchester city break Price: £ 95 per night airbnb.co.uk more Description If you're more into city breaks than country escapes, a trip up North could be just the ticket - ... read more Pros & Cons Airbnb rating Features Review Pros The apartment is so central you can reach all of Manchester's top attractions on foot

Stay in a historical building (a former textile warehouse with listed status) Cons Apartment can get quite warm during the summer (fans provided)

14. Esk - A Beautiful Timber Cabin Lake District, Cumbria cabin stay Price: £ 116 per night airbnb.co.uk more Description With huge semi-circle windows that frame the classic picturesque Cumbrian view, treat you and your ... read more Pros & Cons Airbnb rating Features Review Pros Set within Parkgate Farm, your neighbours are sheep, donkeys and a rich variety of nature

Ideal location near both the Lakeland fells and the coast Cons Guests should travel via car as there is limited public transport

15. Dairsie Castle Fife, Scotland castle stay Price: £ 1,150 per night airbnb.co.uk more Description Another castle for a group of 14, this is a truly unique property, steeped in Scottish history. ... read more Pros & Cons Airbnb rating Features Review Pros Explore hotspots of Scotland, with St. Andrews (15 mins) and Edinburgh (1 hour) away

The castle's six acres include woodlands, orchards, a watchtower, and more Cons Bring some slippers for the cold floor

16. Riverside Cabin Constantine, Cornwall cabin stay Price: £ 150 per night airbnb.co.uk more Description This quaint cabin in the woods is very cosy and was quite literally hand built with wood from the ... read more Pros & Cons Airbnb rating Features Review Pros A rustic peaceful getaway, and yet only 15 minutes away from the bustling Falmouth

Your children (or you) can use the swings and paddle in the stream Cons Prepare for camping aspects - compost loos and outdoor (hot) showers

17. St. Benedict's Abbey Loch Ness, Scotland abbey stay Price: £ 285 per night airbnb.co.uk more Description This former Scottish Abbey at Loch Ness has an indoor heated pool for you to enjoy/pose by. You'll ... read more Pros & Cons Airbnb rating Features Review Pros This apartment is one of a few completely separate from the other flats

The pool with sauna & steam room, The Club Lounge, MiniGym and tennis court are available to guests Cons You will need to pre-book slots for the pool, tennis courts etc.

18. Kiernan Boathouse Bowness on Windermere, Cumbria lake stay Price: £ 305 per night airbnb.co.uk more Description Love waking up right next to the water but don't fare well with the sea-sickness worries of living ... read more Pros & Cons Airbnb rating Features Review Pros Using the private jetty, you can swim in the lake or try out some other water activities such as paddleboarding

It's air-conditioned – a rarity for UK holiday homes Cons Internet can be patchy

19. Scandinavian Lodge Carn Marth Hill, Cornwall lodge stay Price: £ 230 per night airbnb.co.uk more Description Fancy Scandi living but can't make it out there? Don't worry, you can get a similar type of vibe ... read more Pros & Cons Airbnb rating Features Review Pros Relax in luxury with not only a swimming pool but a hot tub, too

There are on-site Alpacas (and Haze the dog) to feed and interact with Cons Not the best public transport so area is suited for those who drive

20. The Blue House Camber Sands, Rye beach stay Price: £ 949 per night airbnb.co.uk more Description The view from the bed alone is worth a trip here. Can you imagine waking up to anything more ... read more Pros & Cons Airbnb rating Features Review Pros Situated right on Camber Sands, you can wake up with the ocean every morning

It's air-conditioned which is a rarity for UK holiday homes Cons Dogs are welcome but be aware of the dog restrictions on the beach (1 May – 30 September)

21. Barnwell Cottage Cubert, Cornwall cottage stay Price: £ 300 per night airbnb.co.uk more Description You could go for any old room in any old establishment, or you could stay in a room in this ... read more Pros & Cons Airbnb rating Features Review Pros This historic Cornish cottage has been renovated using traditional techniques

There are tons of fun activities around, including surfing, coasteering, golf and horse riding Cons Traditional low ceilings might be difficult for those above 6ft

22. The Den - Scandinavian BBQ Cabin Lake District, Cumbria cabin stay Price: £ 94 per night airbnb.co.uk more Description See here: the cabin of dreams. It's got those endearing countryside vibes but is halfway between ... read more Pros & Cons Airbnb rating Features Review Pros The standout element is the BBQ that centres the space, providing warmth and cooking space

Hightech elements are included, like 74Mbps Wifi and a Nespresso Cons You'll be sharing shower facilities with one other listing

Near a busy road but earplugs are available

Is Airbnb Worth It?

Airbnb offers a huge variety of vacation homes, especially in the UK. People often turn to Airbnb to get a unique holiday experience one might not receive in a normal hotel booking. For example, you can truly feel like a city-dweller in Airbnb apartments rented right on the Manchester high street. Or how about role-playing as the cottage-core dweller you were always meant to be, in an authentic historic cottage in the Lake District?

Airbnb truly occupies that impossible space of being both nonchalantly low-key but photogenically extra at the same time.