8 Of The Best Airbnbs With Hot Tubs In The UK

Since recent years converted us into staycation lovers, every summer people begin scouring for the best Airbnb cottages with hot tubs. That's right, 'Airbnbs with hot tubs' and 'Cottages with hot tubs' are breakout search terms on Google right now, meaning we're all after a UK getaway with at least a touch of luxury.
That's why we decided to go all-out hunting for the best Airbnb's with hot tubs in the UK for you. From cosy cabins with hot tubs to luxurious manors with swimming pools too, there was an abundance of choice. Here, we've selected a range of the best Airbnb's with hot tubs to suit any budget. And when we say any, we mean any, some of these are listed under Airbnb's 'luxury' section, charging thousands per night (don't worry, we'll let you know which ones in the caption before you get too excited) while others are simply beautiful on a budget.
Check them out for yourself, and don't worry - they all have flexible cancellation policies too!
The best Airbnb's with hot tubs in the UK
The Best Airbnbs With Hot Tubs In The UK - Grazia
Country-style decor and cosy furnishings will put you at ease in this beautiful six-guest brick cottage. Serve breakfast at a table for six or dine alfresco on a patio overlooking the countryside before of course, taking a dip in the hot tub.
Bask in uninterrupted views of the Mourne Mountains from the private hot tub, and while having a BBQ on the patio in the enclosed garden. Play foosball in the games room and, after a long day exploring, soak upstairs in the claw-foot bathtub.
Indulge in a luxury spa experience at this tranquil two-guest cottage. Follow a garden path from your decked balcony to a private wood-fired hot tub, sauna, hammock, outdoor shower and summerhouse.
An eight-guest modern oasis at Pencuke farm features a private jacuzzi hot tub. Named 'surf and relax', it's the perfect spot for a weekend getaway of fun activities (the farm it's based on even has alpacas!) followed by a romantic evening in the hot tub... plus it's dog-friendly!
A boutique log cabin located in a village in the South Downs, this two-guest oasis is all-wood and based in a lush garden, you're exclusive hot tub sitting on your gorgeous patio.
Walk down the wooded valley right from the back door of this restored historic miner's cottage suitable for four guests. Period features like flagstone floors and beamed, vaulted ceilings meet contemporary conveniences such as underfloor heating and a free-standing tub.
Admire breathtaking sunsets each night from the floor-to-ceiling windows in this sleek, 30th-floor luxury apartment suitable for six guests. Ultra-modern with high-end marble, walnut and glass throughout, the home offers a pool, spa, and all major London attractions nearby.
Filed under Airbnb's luxury listings, this unreal home has 8 beds, sleeping up to 16, and is beyond anything you'll see on a typical staycation. Nestled into the English countryside, this elegant retreat oozes old-world charisma with its charming stone façade, crawling vines, and mossy roof. Upon arrival, fresh fruits and champagne greet you - and for £2,100 a night you'd hope so. A hot tub then, is an expectation for an Airbnb this luxurious.
Find inspiration in this relaxing arty residence which was featured on TV show Ugly House into Lovely Home. Set within Walthamstow's Urban Wetlands, your bedroom and interconnecting suite consists of two private rooms with a view of the city's Shard tower over the skyline - plus access to an indoor heated spa pool.
This beautiful four-guest home features an eclectic mix of antiques and chic vintage pieces, plus access to a gorgeous private hot tub with countryside views.
This magnificent estate is nestled onto a lush, sprawling 14.5 acres in the English countryside - yes, it's also under Airbnb's luxury listings. It sleeps up to 36 people, charging £5,850 per night (£162 each if you have enough mates to fill the place). It certainly takes staycationing to a new level, with a tennis court, swimming pool and abundant foliage to explore - before setting into the hot tub, of course.
Another of Airbnb's luxury listings at £2,800 per night, this 10-guest semi-detached house feels like a tranquil getaway from the busy city life. It's the epitome of elegance; herringbone flooring in the living room lays the base for luxurious gold-tone metals, dripping chandeliers, and a butterscotch colour palette. Hail a cab and set off to see the sights, or enjoy a peaceful soak in the hidden hot tub.
The splendor of this Georgian manor house has earned Grade II* Listed Status, with 14-beds suitable for 28 guests. Built in the 17th century and expertly restored, its pedigree abides in the stately dining room and croquet lawn, while superb modern upgrades include a stylish conference room and Swedish hot tub. Another Airbnb luxury listing, it's £6,667 per night.
Read More:
Here Are The Best Airbnb's In Europe Offering Discounts On Long Term Stays