Here Are The 13 Best Airbnbs In Cornwall

There are few better locations in the UK for a British holiday than Cornwall. Stunning beaches, incredible coastal walks, and a lively atmosphere to match, you can choose to escape for a weekend full of adventure or choose a tranquil and romantic break – whatever tickles your fancy. Of course, finding the best Airbnbs In Cornwall is tricky, with so many incredible options out there.

That’s why we’ve spend hours trawling the Airbnb website for the absolute best Airbnbs in Cornwall. From Airbnb Plus members (which are quality reviewed and up to the highest possible standard) to certified ‘rare finds’ (which are usually fully booked), all these Cornwall Airbnb options are hosted by ‘Superhosts’ and meet the extremely hard-to-reach standards of the Grazia team.

So, take a scroll through these beautiful Airbnbs, with options for any budget, group size and a whole array of areas across Cornwall, and book away – you deserve a real Cornish break.

Check out the best Airbnbs in Cornwall

1. Charming Apartment Helston, Cornwall Price: £ 66 https://www.airbnb.co.uk/rooms/plus/16853240 more Description Situated in a peaceful Cornish village called Little Anvil, this cottage occupies a central ... read more Pros & Cons Airbnb rating Features Review Pros Next door to village pub

Great value for money

Pets allowed

TV with Netflix

Free parking on premises

Close to beach, restaurants and family-friendly activities

Village rich with history and culture Cons Small charge for cleaning

2. Luxury Studio Between Fowey and Par, Cornwall Price: £ 87 https://airbnb.pvxt.net/B0OZeL more Description This sweet self contained studio is what Airbnb call a 'rare find', which means it's usually fully ... read more Pros & Cons Airbnb rating Features Review Pros Valley view

Free parking

Airbnb Plus member

Great value for money

Peaceful location

Close to the beach

Pet friendly Cons Usually always booked up

3. Harbour Home Mousehole, Penzance Price: £ 111 https://airbnb.pvxt.net/m5jW01 more Description Nestled in a quaint harbour village, which boasts several excellent a restaurants all within a ... read more Pros & Cons Airbnb rating Features Review Pros Airbnb plus member

Beach access

Free on-street parking

TV with Netflix

Pets allowed

Long-term stays permitted Cons Moderate cleaning fee

4. The Blue Lugger St Ives Price: £ 170 https://www.airbnb.co.uk/rooms/plus/23720190 more Description The panoramic views of St Ives are enough to have you booking a long-term stay at this Cornish ... read more Pros & Cons Airbnb rating Features Review Pros Airbnb plus member

Superhost

Beachfront property

Stunning views

Ideally located

Close to train station Cons Higher price point

5. Tiny Home with Hot Tub Threemilestone, Cornwall Price: £ 118 https://airbnb.pvxt.net/rQL6qv more Description An Gwith is a delightfully modern, self-contained and fully equipped one-bedroom detached studio ... read more Pros & Cons Airbnb rating Features Review Pros Superhost

Free cancellation

Free parking

Private back garden

Modern design Cons Hot tub is shared with main house, but all guests have private access throughout their stay

6. The Owl Box Mount Hawke, Cornwall Price: £ 57 https://airbnb.pvxt.net/eKeVZg more Description This unique hut is perfect for more adventurous travellers who want a memorable Cornish holiday ... read more Pros & Cons Airbnb rating Features Review Pros Unique stay

Close to beach

Romantic

Budget price point

Superhost

Self check-in

Pets allowed

Private patio

Free parking

Garden view Cons Not suitable for large groups

7. The Hideaway Portscatho, Cornwall Price: £ 89 https://airbnb.pvxt.net/XYGDeG more Description The Hideaway is a tiny home located in the heart of the Cornish fishing village Portscatho on The ... read more Pros & Cons Airbnb rating Features Review Pros Superhost

Free cancellation

Beach access

Free parking

Certified 'rare find' on Airbnb - usually fully booked Cons Small double bed

8. Ocean View Flat Maenporth, Cornwall Price: £ 143 https://airbnb.pvxt.net/g1qZdg more Description Right on the beach, this modern two-bedroom serviced apartment is situated in tranquil Maenporth, ... read more Pros & Cons Airbnb rating Features Review Pros Certified rare find

Superhost

Beach access

Ocean and garden view

Access to indoor pool, jacuzzi and tennis courts

Ideal location Cons Higher price point

9. Rural Cabin Mawla, Cornwall Price: £ 140 https://www.airbnb.co.uk/rooms/51148021 more Description Relax and recline on the spacious decking of this stunning rural cabin with beautiful views of ... read more Pros & Cons Airbnb rating Features Review Pros Certified rare find

Superhost

Close to popular Porthtowa beach

Ideal location Cons Higher price point

10. A Stone's Throw Perranporth, Cornwall Price: £ 90 https://airbnb.pvxt.net/EKOo4Q more Description With a private patio that overlooks the magnificent two mile stretch of Perranporth beach, this ... read more Pros & Cons Airbnb rating Features Review Pros Suitable for groups

Superhost

Free parking

Incredible views

Beach access

Great value for money

Balcony Cons Nothing to find!

11. Luxury Caravan Perranporth, Cornwall Price: £ 90 https://airbnb.pvxt.net/oq5E1n more Description Whether you are looking to get away with your partner, family or friends, this luxurious caravan ... read more Pros & Cons Airbnb rating Features Review Pros Superhost

Shared indoor pool

Free parking

Budget price point

Pets allowed

Certified rare find Cons Usually booked up in advance