Here Are The 13 Best Airbnbs In Cornwall

We've scoured the site for the most beautiful Airbnbs, at the best possible prices.

Best Airbnbs in Cornwall
by Georgia Aspinall
There are few better locations in the UK for a British holiday than Cornwall. Stunning beaches, incredible coastal walks, and a lively atmosphere to match, you can choose to escape for a weekend full of adventure or choose a tranquil and romantic break – whatever tickles your fancy. Of course, finding the best Airbnbs In Cornwall is tricky, with so many incredible options out there.

That’s why we’ve spend hours trawling the Airbnb website for the absolute best Airbnbs in Cornwall. From Airbnb Plus members (which are quality reviewed and up to the highest possible standard) to certified ‘rare finds’ (which are usually fully booked), all these Cornwall Airbnb options are hosted by ‘Superhosts’ and meet the extremely hard-to-reach standards of the Grazia team.

So, take a scroll through these beautiful Airbnbs, with options for any budget, group size and a whole array of areas across Cornwall, and book away – you deserve a real Cornish break.

Check out the best Airbnbs in Cornwall

1. Charming Apartment

Helston, Cornwall

Price: £66

https://www.airbnb.co.uk/rooms/plus/16853240

Airbnb Cornwall
Airbnb Cornwall
Airbnb Cornwall
Airbnb Cornwall
Airbnb Cornwall

Description

Situated in a peaceful Cornish village called Little Anvil, this cottage occupies a central

Pros

  • Next door to village pub
  • Great value for money
  • Pets allowed
  • TV with Netflix
  • Free parking on premises
  • Close to beach, restaurants and family-friendly activities
  • Village rich with history and culture

Cons

  • Small charge for cleaning
Airbnb Cornwall

2. Luxury Studio

Between Fowey and Par, Cornwall

Airbnb Cornwall
Airbnb Cornwall
Airbnb Cornwall
Airbnb Cornwall
Airbnb Cornwall
Airbnb Cornwall
Price: £87

https://airbnb.pvxt.net/B0OZeL

Description

This sweet self contained studio is what Airbnb call a 'rare find', which means it's usually fully

Pros

  • Valley view
  • Free parking
  • Airbnb Plus member
  • Great value for money
  • Peaceful location
  • Close to the beach
  • Pet friendly

Cons

  • Usually always booked up
Airbnb Cornwall

3. Harbour Home

Mousehole, Penzance

Airbnb Cornwall
Airbnb Cornwall
Airbnb Cornwall
Airbnb Cornwall
Airbnb Cornwall
Airbnb Cornwall
Airbnb Cornwall
Price: £111

https://airbnb.pvxt.net/m5jW01

Description

Nestled in a quaint harbour village, which boasts several excellent a restaurants all within a

Pros

  • Airbnb plus member
  • Beach access
  • Free on-street parking
  • TV with Netflix
  • Pets allowed
  • Long-term stays permitted

Cons

  • Moderate cleaning fee
Airbnb Cornwall

4. The Blue Lugger

St Ives

Airbnb Cornwall
Airbnb Cornwall
Airbnb Cornwall
Airbnb Cornwall
Airbnb Cornwall
Airbnb Cornwall
Price: £170

https://www.airbnb.co.uk/rooms/plus/23720190

Description

The panoramic views of St Ives are enough to have you booking a long-term stay at this Cornish

Pros

  • Airbnb plus member
  • Superhost
  • Beachfront property
  • Stunning views
  • Ideally located
  • Close to train station

Cons

  • Higher price point
Airbnb Cornwall

5. Tiny Home with Hot Tub

Threemilestone, Cornwall

Airbnb Cornwall
Airbnb Cornwall
Airbnb Cornwall
Airbnb Cornwall
Airbnb Cornwall
Airbnb Cornwall
Airbnb Cornwall
Price: £118

https://airbnb.pvxt.net/rQL6qv

Description

An Gwith is a delightfully modern, self-contained and fully equipped one-bedroom detached studio

Pros

  • Superhost
  • Free cancellation
  • Free parking
  • Private back garden
  • Modern design

Cons

  • Hot tub is shared with main house, but all guests have private access throughout their stay
Airbnb Cornwall

6. The Owl Box

Mount Hawke, Cornwall

Airbnb Cornwall
Airbnb Cornwall
Airbnb Cornwall
Airbnb Cornwall
Airbnb Cornwall
Airbnb Cornwall
Airbnb Cornwall
Airbnb Cornwall
Airbnb Cornwall
Price: £57

https://airbnb.pvxt.net/eKeVZg

Description

This unique hut is perfect for more adventurous travellers who want a memorable Cornish holiday

Pros

  • Unique stay
  • Close to beach
  • Romantic
  • Budget price point
  • Superhost
  • Self check-in
  • Pets allowed
  • Private patio
  • Free parking
  • Garden view

Cons

  • Not suitable for large groups
Airbnb Cornwall

7. The Hideaway

Portscatho, Cornwall

Airbnb Cornwall
Airbnb Cornwall
Airbnb Cornwall
Airbnb Cornwall
Price: £89

https://airbnb.pvxt.net/XYGDeG

Description

The Hideaway is a tiny home located in the heart of the Cornish fishing village Portscatho on The

Pros

  • Superhost
  • Free cancellation
  • Beach access
  • Free parking
  • Certified 'rare find' on Airbnb - usually fully booked

Cons

  • Small double bed
Airbnb Cornwall

8. Ocean View Flat

Maenporth, Cornwall

Airbnb Cornwall
Airbnb Cornwall
Airbnb Cornwall
Airbnb Cornwall
Airbnb Cornwall
Airbnb Cornwall
Airbnb Cornwall
Airbnb Cornwall
Airbnb Cornwall
Airbnb Cornwall
Airbnb Cornwall
Airbnb Cornwall
Price: £143

https://airbnb.pvxt.net/g1qZdg

Description

Right on the beach, this modern two-bedroom serviced apartment is situated in tranquil Maenporth,

Pros

  • Certified rare find
  • Superhost
  • Beach access
  • Ocean and garden view
  • Access to indoor pool, jacuzzi and tennis courts
  • Ideal location

Cons

  • Higher price point
Airbnb Cornwall

9. Rural Cabin

Mawla, Cornwall

Airbnb Cornwall
Airbnb Cornwall
Airbnb Cornwall
Airbnb Cornwall
Airbnb Cornwall
Airbnb Cornwall
Airbnb Cornwall
Price: £140

https://www.airbnb.co.uk/rooms/51148021

Description

Relax and recline on the spacious decking of this stunning rural cabin with beautiful views of

Pros

  • Certified rare find
  • Superhost
  • Close to popular Porthtowa beach
  • Ideal location

Cons

  • Higher price point
Airbnb Cornwall

10. A Stone's Throw

Perranporth, Cornwall

Airbnb Cornwall
Airbnb Cornwall
Airbnb Cornwall
Airbnb Cornwall
Airbnb Cornwall
Airbnb Cornwall
Airbnb Cornwall
Airbnb Cornwall
Airbnb Cornwall
Price: £90

https://airbnb.pvxt.net/EKOo4Q

Description

With a private patio that overlooks the magnificent two mile stretch of Perranporth beach, this

Pros

  • Suitable for groups
  • Superhost
  • Free parking
  • Incredible views
  • Beach access
  • Great value for money
  • Balcony

Cons

  • Nothing to find!
Airbnb Cornwall

11. Luxury Caravan

Perranporth, Cornwall

Airbnb Cornwall
Airbnb Cornwall
Airbnb Cornwall
Airbnb Cornwall
Airbnb Cornwall
Airbnb Cornwall
Price: £90

https://airbnb.pvxt.net/oq5E1n

Description

Whether you are looking to get away with your partner, family or friends, this luxurious caravan

Pros

  • Superhost
  • Shared indoor pool
  • Free parking
  • Budget price point
  • Pets allowed
  • Certified rare find

Cons

  • Usually booked up in advance
Airbnb Cornwall

12. The Nook

Porth Beach, Cornwall

Airbnb Cornwall
Airbnb Cornwall
Airbnb Cornwall
Airbnb Cornwall
Airbnb Cornwall
Price: £65

https://airbnb.pvxt.net/PyR3XX

Description

Built brand new in 2019, The Nook is a compact, cosy self contained one bedroom chalet just 50

Pros

  • Hot tub access
  • Close to beach
  • Free parking
  • Pets allowed
  • Superhost
  • Incredible location
  • Amazing value for money
  • Access to kayak

Cons

  • Not suitable for large groups
Airbnb Cornwall
