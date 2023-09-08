Here Are The 13 Best Airbnbs In Cornwall

There are few better locations in the UK for a British holiday than Cornwall. Stunning beaches, incredible coastal walks, and a lively atmosphere to match, you can choose to escape for a weekend full of adventure or choose a tranquil and romantic break – whatever tickles your fancy. Of course, finding the best Airbnbs In Cornwall is tricky, with so many incredible options out there.
That’s why we’ve spend hours trawling the Airbnb website for the absolute best Airbnbs in Cornwall. From Airbnb Plus members (which are quality reviewed and up to the highest possible standard) to certified ‘rare finds’ (which are usually fully booked), all these Cornwall Airbnb options are hosted by ‘Superhosts’ and meet the extremely hard-to-reach standards of the Grazia team.
So, take a scroll through these beautiful Airbnbs, with options for any budget, group size and a whole array of areas across Cornwall, and book away – you deserve a real Cornish break.
Check out the best Airbnbs in Cornwall
Helston, Cornwall
Description
Situated in a peaceful Cornish village called Little Anvil, this cottage occupies a central
Pros
- Next door to village pub
- Great value for money
- Pets allowed
- TV with Netflix
- Free parking on premises
- Close to beach, restaurants and family-friendly activities
- Village rich with history and culture
Cons
- Small charge for cleaning
Between Fowey and Par, Cornwall
Description
This sweet self contained studio is what Airbnb call a 'rare find', which means it's usually fully
Pros
- Valley view
- Free parking
- Airbnb Plus member
- Great value for money
- Peaceful location
- Close to the beach
- Pet friendly
Cons
- Usually always booked up
3. Harbour Home
Mousehole, Penzance
Description
Nestled in a quaint harbour village, which boasts several excellent a restaurants all within a
Pros
- Airbnb plus member
- Beach access
- Free on-street parking
- TV with Netflix
- Pets allowed
- Long-term stays permitted
Cons
- Moderate cleaning fee
St Ives
Description
The panoramic views of St Ives are enough to have you booking a long-term stay at this Cornish
Pros
- Airbnb plus member
- Superhost
- Beachfront property
- Stunning views
- Ideally located
- Close to train station
Cons
- Higher price point
Threemilestone, Cornwall
Description
An Gwith is a delightfully modern, self-contained and fully equipped one-bedroom detached studio
Pros
- Superhost
- Free cancellation
- Free parking
- Private back garden
- Modern design
Cons
- Hot tub is shared with main house, but all guests have private access throughout their stay
6. The Owl Box
Mount Hawke, Cornwall
Description
This unique hut is perfect for more adventurous travellers who want a memorable Cornish holiday
Pros
- Unique stay
- Close to beach
- Romantic
- Budget price point
- Superhost
- Self check-in
- Pets allowed
- Private patio
- Free parking
- Garden view
Cons
- Not suitable for large groups
7. The Hideaway
Portscatho, Cornwall
Description
The Hideaway is a tiny home located in the heart of the Cornish fishing village Portscatho on The
Pros
- Superhost
- Free cancellation
- Beach access
- Free parking
- Certified 'rare find' on Airbnb - usually fully booked
Cons
- Small double bed
Maenporth, Cornwall
Description
Right on the beach, this modern two-bedroom serviced apartment is situated in tranquil Maenporth,
Pros
- Certified rare find
- Superhost
- Beach access
- Ocean and garden view
- Access to indoor pool, jacuzzi and tennis courts
- Ideal location
Cons
- Higher price point
9. Rural Cabin
Mawla, Cornwall
Description
Relax and recline on the spacious decking of this stunning rural cabin with beautiful views of
Pros
- Certified rare find
- Superhost
- Close to popular Porthtowa beach
- Ideal location
Cons
- Higher price point
10. A Stone's Throw
Perranporth, Cornwall
Description
With a private patio that overlooks the magnificent two mile stretch of Perranporth beach, this
Pros
- Suitable for groups
- Superhost
- Free parking
- Incredible views
- Beach access
- Great value for money
- Balcony
Cons
- Nothing to find!
11. Luxury Caravan
Perranporth, Cornwall
Description
Whether you are looking to get away with your partner, family or friends, this luxurious caravan
Pros
- Superhost
- Shared indoor pool
- Free parking
- Budget price point
- Pets allowed
- Certified rare find
Cons
- Usually booked up in advance
12. The Nook
Porth Beach, Cornwall
Description
Built brand new in 2019, The Nook is a compact, cosy self contained one bedroom chalet just 50
Pros
- Hot tub access
- Close to beach
- Free parking
- Pets allowed
- Superhost
- Incredible location
- Amazing value for money
- Access to kayak
Cons
- Not suitable for large groups