The Best Airbnbs In Brighton For A Fun Weekend Away

Perfect for a sunny staycation...

by Georgia Aspinall |
Posted

Heading down to Brighton for a long weekend this summer? We don’t blame you. The fresh sea air, the bustling nightlife and all-around good vibes make for a perfect UK staycation. Of course, finding the right place to stay in Brighton is key to a fuss-free weekend away, so we’ve decided to do the leg work for you and hunt down the best Airbnbs in Brighton for the ultimate weekend of luxurious fun.

Check out these top-rated Airbnb’s in Brighton, all with super hosts and their own unique vibe depending on the kind of trip you’re going on. There’s one for every budget too, so whether you’re after a budget Airbnb for a couple of nights in Brighton or the ultimate five-star experience, we’ve got you covered…

The best Airbnbs in Brighton

1. Seaview Penthouse

Description

This incredible serviced apartment hosts six guests, with spectacular views of the sea and marina

Pros

  • Spectacular views of coastline
  • Hot tub
  • Lots of space
  • Central location
  • Parking
  • Pets allowed

Cons

  • Extra charge for hot tub use
  • Higher price point
2. Luxury Beach House

Description

This brand new Airbnb in Brighton is brought to you by superhosts Ian and Karen. Overlooking the

Pros

  • Sea and garden views
  • Close to beach
  • Free parking
  • Great attention to detail
  • Patio

Cons

  • No reviews yet as a new property on Airbnb
3. Marina Apartment

Description

This stylish two-bedroom apartment is in the heart of Brighton Marina, offering breath-taking

Pros

  • Harbour views
  • Luxurious interior
  • 65" HDTV with streaming services available
  • Free parking
  • Public or shared beach access
  • Pets allowed

Cons

  • Mid-high price point
4. Sea View Flat

Description

With beautiful 11-foot high ceilings in a home that blends spacious rooms with an industrial-chic

Pros

  • Airbnb Plus programme
  • Private balcony
  • Sea views
  • Dedicated workspace for a WFH (working from holiday) environment
  • Pets allowed
  • Great price point

Cons

  • Not suitable for parties
5. Hay Barn Conversion

Description

For those wanting a more off-the-track escape, this hay barn conversion is completely unique and

Pros

  • Completely unique experience
  • Airbnb plus
  • Pets allowed
  • Free parking
  • Indoor fireplace
  • Patio

Cons

  • Have to travel into Brighton
6. 17th Century Country Barn

Description

This charming and rustic barn is a short train ride from Brighton, for those of you who want a

Pros

  • Airbnb plus
  • Countryside escape
  • Hot tub available
  • Horses nearby
  • Unique stay in 17th century conversion

Cons

  • 17 minute train to Brighton or 49 minute drive
7. Luxury Apartment

Description

This central seafront location by Brighton Pier has arguably the best sea views in Brighton. The

Pros

  • Beach access
  • Superhost
  • Central location
  • Sea views

Cons

  • Not acceptable for parties
8. Brighton's Sexiest House

Description

Yes, seriously! This completely unique Airbnb that screams Brighton is a must-visit for a sexy

Pros

  • Unique interior design
  • Centrally located
  • Private patio
  • Sexy vibe

Cons

  • Not suitable for families
  • Higher price point
