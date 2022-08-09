I’m A Beauty Editor And These Are The 5 Perfumes I’m Packing For My Wedding Weekend

by Grazia |

Nearly six weeks out from my wedding and the beauty prep has begun in earnest. I've had my hair trial, my make-up trial is in the diary, my skin is still glowing from my first pre-wedding facial and I have finally narrowed my bridal manicure options down to just five. Excessive? Perhaps. But as a beauty editor there's a certain level of self-induced pressure to go to town in that department, and as those precious twenty four hours are supposed to whizz by in a flash, I'm determined to enjoy the build-up.

I'm approaching the whole wedding fragrance situation in a similarly OTT manner, in that I plan to pack five for the big weekend. Yes, five. I'll be wearing two for the day itself, layered together - both Jo Malone London icons. Ollie - the groom - and I were lucky enough to be invited to the brand's Sloane Street store and, together with a clued-up Jo Malone London expert, we selected the perfect combination for both of us, even going so far as to have our wedding date and initials engraved on the bottles. See the appointment in action here.

I'm keeping in mind too, that the wedding itself really spans three days. The day before we have the rehearsal, followed by a gathering of friends and family in the evening, and the day after will be spent groggily reminiscing over the evening's events, coffee in hand, as everyone regroups for a late breakfast the next morning.

With scent so inextricably linked to memories, I want to max out on the possibility for nostalgia hits in years to come. I want a misting of Chanel's L'Eaux de Chanel Paris-Paris to give me that 'just married' feeling on our ten year anniversary, a spritz or two of Bamford's Wild Meadow Eau de Parfum to transport me to the Yorkshire countryside I know and love, even if I'm mentally bracing myself for a rainy day in London, and the merest whiff of Jo Malone London's Honey & Davana to give me a movie-style flashback of the big day itself.

Main image credit: Instagram @annievischer

The 5 Perfumes I'm Packing For My Wedding Weekend And Why