‘I Pay For My Childcare By Renting Clothes Out Online – And You Can Too’

When I realised the cost of going back to work after my two children were born, I was shocked. Before I became a mother of a now two-year-old boy and four-year-old girl, I’d been working in London in media and tech, and it was going really well. But thanks to the cost of childcare and the financial impact of commuting I needed to find a more flexible career option.

While my partner continued to work full time, I started handmaking baby clothes to contribute and keep on satisfying my ambitions. But when we decided to get married last September, I discovered a career option that was even more manageable: the rental platform By Rotation.

For the evening of our big day, I was set on wearing a sequin Rixo bridal dress that I couldn’t really afford. I scoured By Rotation for one to rent but it wasn’t on there. So, I decided to take a risk and buy the dress myself, confident I’d earn the money back by renting it to other brides.

Quickly, after adding some pieces I already owned to my profile, my customer numbers grew, and I started to treat my account like a boutique shop—a proper business. I was strategic in the items I bought: dresses that were difficult to source, evening wear that wasn’t already on the app.

Now, clothing rental is my sole means of income. In winter, my most popular items are anything with sequins, feathers, velvet, silver, gold, red, or green. But really, no matter the season, standout pieces (like Sleeper feather pyjamas or timeless Reformation dresses) are what do best.

The By Rotation app is so easy because you have the infrastructure set up already. You just shop for things, list them, and post them out. Each time they’re returned they come directly back to you—which makes the business a hell of a lot easier to manage when you’ve got two toddlers running around.

In the UK, we have the second most expensive childcare in the world. If I hadn’t started working remotely, it would have cost me a minimum of £2000 to send both my children to nursery. But now that I work for myself, I only spend a quarter of that. Mostly, I can look after the kids at home and I love that we can spend so much time together—even while I’m working.

And my kids are excited to have the business at home. My daughter (pink fanatic) is obsessed with the huge tulle Lirika Matoshi sparkly, heart-covered, dresses I have in the collection. I think it’s great she’s enthusiastic, and it’s important to me that she sees me working, contributing and growing my career.

Obviously, working from home can get lonely — I don’t even have a PO Box for packages I just do it all from my house (luckily, we have a space in the loft where I can keep the collection on a rail). But, despite working as a team of one, I’ve fostered a huge community through my account on By Rotation because I always open up a useful dialogue with customers.

In the short time I’ve run the business, I’ve helped pregnant women navigate clothes sizing before and after they’ve given birth and gotten to know repeat customers’ favourite styles—almost like a stylist or personal shopping service. Tailoring my collection and knowing my clothes are being worn and enjoyed confidently is so rewarding.

This September, my daughter started school and my son has been going to nursery two or three times a week to socialise. While they’re away, I have extra time to package things up, keep in touch with customers and get my items cleaned. Even my dry cleaner, an incredible woman who worked for the British Fashion Council, is a great friend. It’s crazy to me now that I would have walked past her without forging a friendship if it weren’t for By Rotation.

Last year, everything came full circle when someone rented the sequin bridal Rixo dress I’d been looking for when I discovered the app and started my shop. It was so satisfying seeing that glittering purchase bring someone else joy—And the feedback is so lovely, too.

I’m proud to say that in my first year of my rental business I’ve earnt enough to cover the cost all of the clothes I’ve bought for the collection, and I plan to keep my By Rotation account going for a long, long time. I choose pieces that are timeless, well cared for, and made to last. So, they can be worn again and again.