How To Dress For The Coming Heatwave When You’re Pregnant

Heatwaves in the UK are notoriously hard to dress for - we're simply not prepared for 30-degree heat - but add pregnancy into the mix, and it can be even more unbearable. We're on the cusp of a UK wide heatwave (reaching +30 degrees by next week) so it's time to get your outfits in order. Typically, expectant mothers already have higher-than-normal body temperatures, which, coupled with increasingly hot weather, can make for quite an uncomfortable summer.

But don't fret, as there are many clever ways to stay cool while pregnant in the summer, and a lot of it has to do with the way you dress - that and arming yourself with a hand-held fan, of course. So to help you navigate your way through hot-weather dressing, we've turned to some of our favourite influencers for some simple outfit formulas that will help you beat this week's heatwave - and whatever balmy weather this summer has in store for us.

Think breathable fabrics like linen and jersey, floaty throw-on-and-go dresses and comfy sandals, as seen on the fashion set - and bear these three golden rules in mind at all times:

Avoid wearing head-to-toe black - it absorbs heat. Instead, opt for lighter and brighter colours.

Stick to lightweight fabrics - come summer, expectant mothers should pick natural, breathable fabrics such as cotton, chambray, linen, or open-weave knits to keep as cool as possible.

Dresses are your BFF - lightweight, airy and perfect for layering, when it's a hot and humid day - simply chuck on your favourite midi (good news: it doesn't have to be maternity as long as the waist has some stretch) with sandals and go.

Top & Jersey Midi Skirt

Giving us all a lesson not just in vacation dressing, but aspirational maternity style too, Susie Lau praised this Nanushka midi skirt for being super bump-friendly as it stretches without needing to size up. While it doesn't sound overly sexy, lightweight jersey is the perfect maternity material to be worn post-pregnancy, too. (Excellent news if you're aiming for cost-per-wear.)

Gallery 1 of 3 2 of 3 3 of 3

Shirt & Shorts Co-Ord

When Monikh Dale was pregnant, she swore by summer co-ords. The beauty of this power pairing is that not only does it take the hassle out of getting dressed, but each piece can also be worn individually as a part of alternative outfits, allowing you to experiment with other styles. Try a linen shirt knotted over a slip skirt, or pull on the boxer-style shorts with a vest and lightweight blazer for an office-appropriate summer get-up.

Gallery 1 of 3 2 of 3 3 of 3

Dungarees & Tank Top

Living in dungarees this pregnancy? You're not the only one. Just be sure to stick to soft denims with plenty of breathing space (a wide leg or flare works great for ventilation, too) and look for pairs with stretch in them - 2-3% elastane ideally - to be as comfortable as possible. Veronika Heilbrunner shows how to style yours in the heat - complete with colour-pop accessories.

Gallery 1 of 3 2 of 3 3 of 3

Throw-On-And-Go Summer Dress

There are plenty of summer-appropriate separates on the market but when the weather heats up you simply can’t beat an easy, breezy bump-friendly sundress. Look for styles that either have a looser cut or some stretch around the waist - and experiment with going a size or two up if necessary.