The Internet Is Furious That Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio Could Be Dating

Much like Kim Kardashian’s infamous photo shoot moment, or the time Regé-Jean Page licked a spoon in Bridgerton, the internet has once again been sent into meltdown. And this time the culprit is a rumoured celebrity pairing: Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid.

We know, we’re confused too. It was only a few weeks ago that Leo broke up with his girlfriend of four years Camila Morrone. But Leo has already been spotted with Gigi at a friend’s party in New York City this weekend, after rumours circulated that they ‘hooked up’ earlier this summer.

Thanks to the recent and problematic theory (now dubbed ‘Leo’s Law’) that the 47-year-old actor breaks up with women once they’re in their mid-twenties, many people on Twitter were aghast at the alleged coupling. ‘She’s over 25 and has a baby,’ said one confused user. ‘The world is ending!!’ lamented another. ‘ [ This ] has to be the worst thing I’ve read today,’ mourned a third.

But whether the internet likes it or not, if reports are true, it seems Gigi and Leo have chemistry. ‘They have known each other for several years. They’re super attracted to each other,’ a source told In Touch Weekly. ‘She is exactly his type: gorgeous, sexy but low-key with a one-of-the-guys attitude.’

However, there may be no need to panic just yet as the source has also claimed the fling doesn’t have proper relationship potential. ‘It’s casual and not a constant thing,’ they said. ‘But they have lots of mutual friends.’

According to an E! News insider, Gigi and Leo are definitely not exclusive. 'Gigi and Leo have hung out multiple times and are into each other. Gigi thinks he's a really cool guy,' they said. 'Majority of their hangouts have stemmed from being in the same social circles at various parties.'