The Best Restaurants With Outdoor Seating And Heating In London

Gallery Best Restaurants With Outdoor Seating in London - Grazia

The MAINE Mayfair opened its private terrace this spring, a sun-soaked gem directly off Bond Street and overlooking Medici Courtyard. The weekend brunch menu is enough to get anyone up early on a Saturday: starters include ½ dozen Jersey Royal oysters; mushroom and truffle flatbread; and tuna tartare; while larger plates accompanied by a side include prawns a la plancha; and sliced NY steak! Our favourite on the a la carte menu has to be the Maine lobster and truffle mac & cheese, seriously delectable.

Don't forget to visit here in the evening too, when the lively atmosphere of the drawing room can be felt throughout this lavish yet understated treasure. With a heated terrace (that's also dog friendly!) there's no excuse not to visit the Maine Mayfair this winter.