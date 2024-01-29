The Internet Is Losing Its Mind Over A Fisher-Price Stanley Cup Baby Toy

Stanley Cups are sold out everywhere - and when it comes to the toy market, it's no different. The internet (by which we mean maaaainly TikTok) is obsessed with a new Fisher-Price Stanley Cup toy - so much so that it's out of stock almost everywhere, marked as 'restocking soon'.

To be clear, the toy has no proper affiliation with Stanley Cups - the toy in question is actually called the Fisher-Price Laugh & Learn Wake Up & Learn Coffee Mug.

The toy though, does bear a strong resemblance to the now-infamous cups, which you'll see celebrities and every person you see in the street now you've noticed it, chugging from like their lives depended on it.

And while the Fisher-Price Stanley Cup does appear to be sold out everywhere we've looked at the moment, there are a few places where it looks like you could be lucky.

For instance, at Argos, our address is showing sold out, but it does look like you may be able to grab one in some areas...

And if you're a Stanley Cup obsessive and can't wait until the restock, there are some available on eBay too like this one.

What does the Fisher-Price Stanley Cup do?

Well, you can't actually drink out of it is the first thing to probably note. But for a tenner, it's probably a pretty fun toy.

Aimed at ages six to 36 months, the toy features more than 20 songs and phrases, a flippable lip and a rattle sound.

If you've got a bit of an older child and you indeed are looking for a Stanley Cup for them, it's worth noting that we've rounded up our best Stanley Cup options here, but there's also a cup designed for younger kids.

The Stanley Wild Imagination Quencher Tumbler is 14oz. It's the smallest Quencher in the line, so a bit easier for small hands who may have come home claiming they HAVE to have a Stanley Cup...