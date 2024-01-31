Dani Dyer: ‘Everyone Scared Me About Having Twins’

Everyone has the same chance of having identical twins: about 1 in 250. And when Dani Dyer became part of that 0.4 per cent last year, she says there were zero misconceptions about how difficult it would be adjusting from having one child to three.

When quizzed about what she wished she’d be prepared for, she tells The Juggle, ‘Everyone scared me. When you say you're having twins, everyone looks at you like, "Oh God, good luck, rather you than me." I’m still adapting. It’s been amazing, it’s been a rollercoaster – all the emotions mixed into one. The newborn stage was just a complete bubble and blur.’

Dani, 27, welcomed twin girls Summer and Star last May with West Ham footballer Jarrod Bowen, making her first child Santiago (Santi for short), a big brother. Despite the rather-me-than-yous about being a mum to twins, the former Love Island winner has found her counterparts to be extremely supportive.

©danidyerxx/Instagram

She explains, ‘I don't know if I'm noticing it more now, but I've never met so many twin parents in my life, or twins.

‘The twins must have been four weeks old, and I remember walking into a coffee shop trying to get my double buggy through the door. There was a mum with identical twins, who must have been about three. She came up to me and said, "I just want to say it does get easier and you're going to really love it. It's an amazing time.” I thought, "I really needed that comment.” It was such a boost.’

The TV star – who along with her famous father Danny is a massive West Ham fan – started dating Jarrod in 2021. Their romance is proving to be nothing short of a success story, and not just because of her affiliation with his Premier League club.

‘He’s just the dream,’ she says. ‘He’s just everything I could want. We really come together as a team – we’re so different but it really works well. Obviously, the newborn thing was quite new to him [Santi’s father is Dani’s ex, Sammy Kimmence] but he loves it.

The newborn stage was just a complete bubble and blur.

‘I remember when he just got back from [West Ham] winning the Europa League. He came in, had the flag around his neck and it was the 11 o'clock feed. I was like, "Right, come on!” He is really good.’

It’s not just Jarrod who has been a dream for Dani, as she praises three-year-old Santi for taking to brotherhood like a duck to water. She also reveals that he has resorted to calling Summer and Star ‘his babies’ as he loves them so much.

And when it boils down to parenting three young children, there is a rule of thumb that she and Jarrod swear by.

Dani says, ‘You just stick together and help each other. Jarrod will know what I need doing. I'll come downstairs, I've had a bath and all the toys have been put away. I’ll be like, “Oh my God you put the toys away!” It's just the little things - being that one step ahead of your partner. I think it's just about communication and being open and honest with one another.'

Dani Dyer and Jarrod Bowen

Recently, Dani has been named as the ambassador for the CBeebies Little Learners app. Developed in collaboration with CBeebies and BBC Bitesize, the app aims to inject the joy of play into the educational journey of pre-school children (2–4-year-olds) and be a go-to resource for parents and early years professionals as they help the UK’s children to develop and learn.

Detailing how it’s been a positive introduction into Santi’s life, she says, ‘I just think it's perfect for independent play. Obviously there are moments when you've not got your eyes on your child, so if they're watching something that you know that you can trust, that's perfect for me. He absolutely loves it and it’s been good for us. It’s just a fun, educational app.’

A UK-wide survey commissioned by BBC Children’s and Education last year found that while 67 per cent of parents feel concerned about what their child is watching, parents do see real value in screens, with 65 per cent agreeing they have the ability to foster creativity and communication.

Dani continues, ‘I'm not advocating unlimited screentime. Absolutely not. What Santi’s watching is completely educational and he’s not on the screen time all day long. He loves to run around - he's a typical three-year-old little boy who does not sit still.

‘What I always say about screen time, it's not how long they're having on it, it's what they're watching on it. With this app, it’s nice to have a little bit of bonding time when we play the games together. He tests me now as well!’