We’ve Found The Best Double Prams Designed For Toddlers, Babies And Twins

Double prams aren't just essential for parents with twins - they can be a lifeline for parents with multiple little ones looking for the best pram for their needs. If you have more than one child under the age of three, having a double pram will help you get out of the house and let's be honest, getting out of the house is probably the only thing that will keep you sane. Whether it's popping to the park or grabbing a coffee with a friend, being able to transport your little blessings there with minimal fuss is the secret to a successful (and not stressful) day out.

Double prams, as the name implies, are designed for more than one child, unlike a pram or pushchair, but you can even get pram attachments that will enable you to carry a third child - perfect for slightly older children. We find that this is one of the only ways to get three kids out and about. If you have more than three young children, then you're probably better off getting a wagon. Can you even imagine how Kris Jenner used to do the preschool run? We bet it was with a luxurious designer pram.

Credit: Instagram/Amy Childs

Needing a bigger pram, though, doesn't mean you have to sacrifice style. We've found the best double prams to suit every lifestyle and budget. It's an essential purchase, and making the right decision can greatly enhance your parenting experience.

What should I look for in a double pram?

When searching for a double pram, consider several important factors to ensure it meets your family's needs and your children's comfort and safety. Here's what you should look for:

Type of double pram: Decide whether you need a tandem stroller (seats one in front of the other) or a side-by-side stroller (seats next to each other). Each type has its advantages and disadvantages.

Weight and size: Consider the weight and dimensions of the stroller. Make sure it fits in your car trunk and can be manoeuvred through doorways and crowded spaces.

Seating configuration: Check if the stroller offers multiple seating options, such as front-facing, rear-facing, or reclining seats for added flexibility.

Car seat compatibility: Look for a double pram that is compatible with infant car seats for easy transition from car to stroller. This is especially important for newborns.

Foldability: Check how easy it is to fold the pram. A compact fold can make transportation and storage more convenient.

Safety features: Ensure the stroller has a sturdy frame, a reliable braking system, and a secure harness for each child.

Maneuverability: Look for features like swivel wheels, suspension, and an adjustable handlebar for comfortable navigation.

Wheels: Consider the type of wheels. Larger, air-filled wheels are good for rough terrain, while smaller wheels are better for city living.

Age range: Determine if the stroller is suitable for the age and weight of your children. Some models are better for infants, while others are designed for toddlers or a mix of both.

Design: While not the most critical factor, you might consider the stroller's appearance and colour options to match your style and preferences.

Is it worth getting a double pram?

It's the age-old question of whether to get a double pram or not – well, we say it's all about ensuring a seamless, chic, and (dare we say it?) fabulous parenting journey. We believe it's your ticket to convenience, peace, and the ultimate secret to multitasking. Plus, the whole world gets to admire your stunning pram style.