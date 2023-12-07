We’ve Found The Best Double Prams Designed For Toddlers, Babies And Twins

Double prams aren't just essential for parents with twins - they can be a lifeline for parents with multiple little ones looking for the best pram for their needs. If you have more than one child under the age of three, having a double pram will help you get out of the house and let's be honest, getting out of the house is probably the only thing that will keep you sane. Whether it's popping to the park or grabbing a coffee with a friend, being able to transport your little blessings there with minimal fuss is the secret to a successful (and not stressful) day out.
Best double pram overall: iCandy Peach 7 Pushchair & Accessories Bundle, £1,199 on John Lewis
Editor's choice: Bugaboo Donkey 5 Duo Pushchair & Carrycot, £1,530 on John Lewis
Double prams, as the name implies, are designed for more than one child, unlike a pram or pushchair, but you can even get pram attachments that will enable you to carry a third child - perfect for slightly older children. We find that this is one of the only ways to get three kids out and about. If you have more than three young children, then you're probably better off getting a wagon. Can you even imagine how Kris Jenner used to do the preschool run? We bet it was with a luxurious designer pram.
Needing a bigger pram, though, doesn't mean you have to sacrifice style. We've found the best double prams to suit every lifestyle and budget. It's an essential purchase, and making the right decision can greatly enhance your parenting experience.
SHOP: The Best Double Prams 2023
Best double pram overall
Description
The Peach 7 isn't just a stroller; it's a fashion statement. With a selection of gorgeous colours
Pros
- Six colour options
- It can easily convert into a twin or double pushchair
- Pivoting footrest
Cons
- Wipe clean only
Editor's choice
Description
We love the Bugaboo Donkey, and as a parent, I have been loyally using it for all of my family
Pros
- Side-by-side double pushchair
- Four colour options
- Integrated wheeled board and cupholder attachment points
Cons
- Wider than some pushchairs
Best double pram for design
Description
The Silver Cross Wave Lunar is the epitome of style and function, as one would expect with the
Pros
- Can be used in both parent and forward-facing modes
- Magnetic buckle harness
- Stylish
Cons
- Second seats sold separately
Best double pram for city living
Description
Designed with modern families in mind, this stroller is all about combining convenience, style,
Most practical double pram
Description
The Gazelle S is as stylish as it is practical. This stroller is equipped with all-terrain wheels
Pros
- One-pull harness
- Spacious shopping basket
- Sleek design
Cons
- The second seat is sold separately
Best double stroller for parents on a budget
Description
Whether you're strolling through the park, navigating crowded city streets, or simply running
Pros
- Lightweight
- Fantastic option for two toddlers
- Front and rear suspension
Cons
- Only comes with one newborn cocoon
Recommended
Description
This twin stroller features multiple recline positions, adjustable leg rests, and a generous
Pros
- Seats are spacious
- Generous canopy
- 5-point harness system
Cons
- While the stroller does offer storage space, it may not be as generous as what some parents need for long outings or trips.
What should I look for in a double pram?
When searching for a double pram, consider several important factors to ensure it meets your family's needs and your children's comfort and safety. Here's what you should look for:
Type of double pram: Decide whether you need a tandem stroller (seats one in front of the other) or a side-by-side stroller (seats next to each other). Each type has its advantages and disadvantages.
Weight and size: Consider the weight and dimensions of the stroller. Make sure it fits in your car trunk and can be manoeuvred through doorways and crowded spaces.
Seating configuration: Check if the stroller offers multiple seating options, such as front-facing, rear-facing, or reclining seats for added flexibility.
Car seat compatibility: Look for a double pram that is compatible with infant car seats for easy transition from car to stroller. This is especially important for newborns.
Foldability: Check how easy it is to fold the pram. A compact fold can make transportation and storage more convenient.
Safety features: Ensure the stroller has a sturdy frame, a reliable braking system, and a secure harness for each child.
Maneuverability: Look for features like swivel wheels, suspension, and an adjustable handlebar for comfortable navigation.
Wheels: Consider the type of wheels. Larger, air-filled wheels are good for rough terrain, while smaller wheels are better for city living.
Age range: Determine if the stroller is suitable for the age and weight of your children. Some models are better for infants, while others are designed for toddlers or a mix of both.
Design: While not the most critical factor, you might consider the stroller's appearance and colour options to match your style and preferences.
Is it worth getting a double pram?
It's the age-old question of whether to get a double pram or not – well, we say it's all about ensuring a seamless, chic, and (dare we say it?) fabulous parenting journey. We believe it's your ticket to convenience, peace, and the ultimate secret to multitasking. Plus, the whole world gets to admire your stunning pram style.
Hannah Carroll is a Parenting, Lifestyle and Home Product Writer for Grazia, specialising in product testing and reviews. With three children, Hannah loves testing the latest industry products on her own family.