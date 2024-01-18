The Best Travel Prams For All Your Jet-Setting Needs In 2024

If you're planning a vacation with the family, a travel pram is worth its weight in gold. But you'd be wrong to assume that it's just for your holidays. The best travel prams are lightweight, foldable, and easy to transport, making them ultra-convenient for parents on the go.
If you're forever hopping on and off trains, you have a small boot, or you need something quick for the school run, a travel pram is a fantastic investment. Unlike your main pram or stroller, a travel pram is compact, and some are even small enough to fit in overhead cabin storage.
Whilst you may want to opt for a luxury pram for long trips or day-to-day outings, you'll probably find that a travel stroller is much better for short trips or travelling. Travel prams often include a quick folding mechanism and a lightweight frame and sometimes even come with a carry case for added protection when you are out and about.
If you're tired of hauling your heavy pram around every time you want to go on an adventure with your family, then you've come to the right place. We've rounded up the best travel prams of 2024, testing where we can and then using our expert knowledge to help you make the best purchase possible.
SHOP: The Best Travel Prams:
Lightest travel pram
Description
If you're jet-setting off, one of the most important things is travelling light. No one wants to
Pros
- High handlebar
- Suitable for every terrain
- Comfortable seat
Cons
- Recline is a bit fiddly
Best travel pram for avid travellers
Description
Designed for avid travellers, the Coya prioritizes comfort for your little globetrotter. The plush
Pros
- Padded carry strap
- Large shopping basket
- Compatible with a Cybex car seat
Cons
- Not compatible with all car seats
Best travel pram to take abroad
Description
The telescopic pull handle makes this our favourite travel pram to take abroad. Nothing beats
Pros
- Multiple design options
- Telescopic pull handle
- Fabric is made from recycled bottles
Cons
- Footmuff sold separately
Best travel pram for design
Description
This travel pram is by far our favourite for design. The sleek and modern pushchair is not just
Pros
- One-motion folding mechanism
- Wipe-clean fabrics
- Lie-flat seat
- Deep-quilted seats
Best travel pram for quick trips
Description
Sitting at just under £200, this mid-range travel stroller can be used from birth until your child
Pros
- Compact
- Lightweight
- Carry handle
- Large shopping basket
- MagicFold - self-shutting mechanism
- UPF50 waterproofed extendable hood
- Cup holder
Cons
- Scuffs easily
- Only forward-facing option
Best travel pram for small cars
Description
When it comes to travelling with young children, the key is to make life as easy as possible, and
Pros
- Supplied with a cover bag
- Easy to carry
- UPF 50+ sun protection canopy
- Other colour options available
Cons
- Set up is a little complex
Best travel pram for city living
Description
City life can be fast-paced, but with the Bugaboo Butterfly, you can keep up in style. Designed
Pros
- Easy to use
- Three colour options
- Self-standing
Cons
- Scratches easily
Best travel pram for everyday use
Description
The Globe Max is designed for the real MVPs – parents juggling a million things, including endless
Pros
- Includes seat liner, rain cover, footmuff and cup holder
- Can attach a car seat
- Compact design
Cons
- Only one colour option
Best travel pram for storage
Description
At the heart of the TRVL Pushchair is its revolutionary basket design – spacious, accessible, and
Pros
- Self-folding
- Magnetic buckle
- Carry bag included
- Car seat compatible
- Two colour options
Cons
- Viewing window blows over in the wind
What is the difference between a travel pram and a regular pram?
The primary distinction between a travel pram and a regular pram lies in their design and functionality to cater to specific needs. Travel prams, also known as compact or lightweight strollers, are crafted with portability in mind. They are generally more lightweight, compact when folded, and feature easy folding mechanisms, making them ideal for on-the-go parents who frequently use public transport, travel, or navigate through city centres.
On the other hand, regular prams or strollers tend to be a lot more comfortable. These prams prioritise additional features, such as larger storage space, robust suspension systems, and versatile seating options, catering to a more comprehensive range of day-to-day activities and longer use.
The choice between the two depends on the lifestyle and specific requirements of the parent, whether it involves frequent travel or routine urban and suburban use. Although they serve similar purposes, if your budget allows, it can be a good idea to have both a travel pram and a regular pram to give you more flexibility.
Do you have to pay extra to take a pram on a plane?
Each child is entitled to stow two items at no extra cost in the aircraft hold. These items can include a pushchair (most of the travel prams in this list fit in the overhead compartment), a travel cot, a car seat, a booster seat, and a baby back carrier.
What pram can you take on holiday?
Any prams or pushchairs need to be completely foldable or collapsible. Always check with the specific airline before you travel.
Hannah Carroll is a Parenting, Lifestyle and Home Product writer for Grazia, specialising in product testing and reviews. With three children, Hannah loves testing the latest industry products on her own family.