  1. Home|
  2. Life|
  3. Parenting

The Best Travel Prams For All Your Jet-Setting Needs In 2024

Navigating the world in comfort and style.

Best Travel Pram
by Hannah Carroll |
Updated
1
Joolz Aer+ Pushchair in Mighty Green
Joolz - Aer+ Pushchair
2
Cybex Coya Pushchair
Cybex - Coya Pushchair
3
Woosh 3 Midnight Jungle
Cosatto - Woosh 3 Midnight Jungle
4
Silver Cross -Pop Pushchair
Silver Cross - Pop Pushchair
5
Didofy - Aster 2
Didofy - Aster
6
BABYZEN YOYO² Chassis & Colour Pack Bundle
Babyzen - YOYO2
7
Bugaboo Butterfly Pushchair
Bugaboo - Butterfly Pushchair
8
GLOBE MAX STROLLER
Ickle Bubba - GLOBE MAX STROLLER
9
Nuna TRVL Pushchair
Nuna - TRVL Pushchair with Rain Cover &amp; Travel Bag

If you're planning a vacation with the family, a travel pram is worth its weight in gold. But you'd be wrong to assume that it's just for your holidays. The best travel prams are lightweight, foldable, and easy to transport, making them ultra-convenient for parents on the go.

If you're forever hopping on and off trains, you have a small boot, or you need something quick for the school run, a travel pram is a fantastic investment. Unlike your main pram or stroller, a travel pram is compact, and some are even small enough to fit in overhead cabin storage.

The Best Travel Prams At A Glance:

Lightest travel pram: Joolz - Aer+ Pushchair, £377.52 on Mamas and Papas
Best travel pram for avid travellers: Cybex - Coya Pushchair, £499.95 on Mamas and Papas
Best travel pram to take abroad: Cosatto - Woosh 3 Midnight Jungle, £169.95 on Cosatto

Whilst you may want to opt for a luxury pram for long trips or day-to-day outings, you'll probably find that a travel stroller is much better for short trips or travelling. Travel prams often include a quick folding mechanism and a lightweight frame and sometimes even come with a carry case for added protection when you are out and about.

If you're tired of hauling your heavy pram around every time you want to go on an adventure with your family, then you've come to the right place. We've rounded up the best travel prams of 2024, testing where we can and then using our expert knowledge to help you make the best purchase possible.

SHOP: The Best Travel Prams:

1.

Joolz - Aer+ Pushchair

Lightest travel pram

Joolz Aer+ Pushchair in Mighty GreenCredit: Mamas & Papas
Price: £377.52 (was £429)

www.mamasandpapas.com

Description

If you're jet-setting off, one of the most important things is travelling light. No one wants to

Pros

  • High handlebar
  • Suitable for every terrain
  • Comfortable seat

Cons

  • Recline is a bit fiddly
Joolz Aer+ Pushchair in Mighty Green
Price: £377.52 (was £429)

www.mamasandpapas.com

2.

Cybex - Coya Pushchair

Best travel pram for avid travellers

Cybex Coya PushchairCredit: Mamas & Papas
Price: £499.95

www.mamasandpapas.com

Description

Designed for avid travellers, the Coya prioritizes comfort for your little globetrotter. The plush

Pros

  • Padded carry strap
  • Large shopping basket
  • Compatible with a Cybex car seat

Cons

  • Not compatible with all car seats
Cybex Coya Pushchair
Price: £499.95

www.mamasandpapas.com

3.

Cosatto - Woosh 3 Midnight Jungle

Best travel pram to take abroad

Woosh 3 Midnight JungleCredit: Cosatto
Price: £169.95 (was £229.96)

www.cosatto.com

Description

The telescopic pull handle makes this our favourite travel pram to take abroad. Nothing beats

Pros

  • Multiple design options
  • Telescopic pull handle
  • Fabric is made from recycled bottles

Cons

  • Footmuff sold separately
Woosh 3 Midnight Jungle
Price: £169.95 (was £229.96)

www.cosatto.com

4.

Silver Cross - Pop Pushchair

Best travel pram for design

Silver Cross -Pop Pushchair Credit: Amazon

Rrp: £245.00

Price: £169.00
Alternative retailers
Boots£195.00View offer
John Lewis & Partners£245.00View offer

Description

This travel pram is by far our favourite for design. The sleek and modern pushchair is not just

Pros

  • One-motion folding mechanism
  • Wipe-clean fabrics
  • Lie-flat seat
  • Deep-quilted seats
Silver Cross -Pop Pushchair

Rrp: £245.00

Price: £169.00

5.

Didofy - Aster

Best travel pram for quick trips

Didofy - Aster 2Credit: Amazon

Rrp: £199.00

Price: £199.00

Description

Sitting at just under £200, this mid-range travel stroller can be used from birth until your child

Pros

  • Compact
  • Lightweight
  • Carry handle
  • Large shopping basket
  • MagicFold - self-shutting mechanism
  • UPF50 waterproofed extendable hood
  • Cup holder

Cons

  • Scuffs easily
  • Only forward-facing option
Didofy - Aster 2

Rrp: £199.00

Price: £199.00

6.

Babyzen - YOYO2

Best travel pram for small cars

BABYZEN YOYO² Chassis & Colour Pack BundleCredit: John Lewis
Price: £380

www.johnlewis.com

Description

When it comes to travelling with young children, the key is to make life as easy as possible, and

Pros

  • Supplied with a cover bag
  • Easy to carry
  • UPF 50+ sun protection canopy
  • Other colour options available

Cons

  • Set up is a little complex
BABYZEN YOYO² Chassis & Colour Pack Bundle
Price: £380

www.johnlewis.com

7.

Bugaboo - Butterfly Pushchair

Best travel pram for city living

Bugaboo Butterfly PushchairCredit: John Lewis
Price: £359

www.johnlewis.com

Description

City life can be fast-paced, but with the Bugaboo Butterfly, you can keep up in style. Designed

Pros

  • Easy to use
  • Three colour options
  • Self-standing

Cons

  • Scratches easily
Bugaboo Butterfly Pushchair
Price: £359

www.johnlewis.com

8.

Ickle Bubba - GLOBE MAX STROLLER

Best travel pram for everyday use

GLOBE MAX STROLLERCredit: Ickle Bubba
Price: £149 (£229)

icklebubba.com

Description

The Globe Max is designed for the real MVPs – parents juggling a million things, including endless

Pros

  • Includes seat liner, rain cover, footmuff and cup holder
  • Can attach a car seat
  • Compact design

Cons

  • Only one colour option
GLOBE MAX STROLLER
Price: £149 (£229)

icklebubba.com

9.

Nuna - TRVL Pushchair with Rain Cover & Travel Bag

Best travel pram for storage

Nuna TRVL PushchairCredit: Nuna
Price: £375

www.johnlewis.com

Description

At the heart of the TRVL Pushchair is its revolutionary basket design – spacious, accessible, and

Pros

  • Self-folding
  • Magnetic buckle
  • Carry bag included
  • Car seat compatible
  • Two colour options

Cons

  • Viewing window blows over in the wind
Nuna TRVL Pushchair
Price: £375

www.johnlewis.com

What is the difference between a travel pram and a regular pram?

The primary distinction between a travel pram and a regular pram lies in their design and functionality to cater to specific needs. Travel prams, also known as compact or lightweight strollers, are crafted with portability in mind. They are generally more lightweight, compact when folded, and feature easy folding mechanisms, making them ideal for on-the-go parents who frequently use public transport, travel, or navigate through city centres.

On the other hand, regular prams or strollers tend to be a lot more comfortable. These prams prioritise additional features, such as larger storage space, robust suspension systems, and versatile seating options, catering to a more comprehensive range of day-to-day activities and longer use.

The choice between the two depends on the lifestyle and specific requirements of the parent, whether it involves frequent travel or routine urban and suburban use. Although they serve similar purposes, if your budget allows, it can be a good idea to have both a travel pram and a regular pram to give you more flexibility.

Do you have to pay extra to take a pram on a plane?

Each child is entitled to stow two items at no extra cost in the aircraft hold. These items can include a pushchair (most of the travel prams in this list fit in the overhead compartment), a travel cot, a car seat, a booster seat, and a baby back carrier.

What pram can you take on holiday?

Any prams or pushchairs need to be completely foldable or collapsible. Always check with the specific airline before you travel.

Hannah Carroll is a Parenting, Lifestyle and Home Product writer for Grazia, specialising in product testing and reviews. With three children, Hannah loves testing the latest industry products on her own family.

Just so you know, whilst we may receive a commission or other compensation from the links on this website, we never allow this to influence product selections - read why you should trust us