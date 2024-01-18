The Best Travel Prams For All Your Jet-Setting Needs In 2024

If you're planning a vacation with the family, a travel pram is worth its weight in gold. But you'd be wrong to assume that it's just for your holidays. The best travel prams are lightweight, foldable, and easy to transport, making them ultra-convenient for parents on the go.

If you're forever hopping on and off trains, you have a small boot, or you need something quick for the school run, a travel pram is a fantastic investment. Unlike your main pram or stroller, a travel pram is compact, and some are even small enough to fit in overhead cabin storage.

The Best Travel Prams At A Glance:

Whilst you may want to opt for a luxury pram for long trips or day-to-day outings, you'll probably find that a travel stroller is much better for short trips or travelling. Travel prams often include a quick folding mechanism and a lightweight frame and sometimes even come with a carry case for added protection when you are out and about.

If you're tired of hauling your heavy pram around every time you want to go on an adventure with your family, then you've come to the right place. We've rounded up the best travel prams of 2024, testing where we can and then using our expert knowledge to help you make the best purchase possible.

SHOP: The Best Travel Prams:

1. Joolz - Aer+ Pushchair Lightest travel pram If you're jet-setting off, one of the most important things is travelling light. No one wants to ... Pros: High handlebar

Suitable for every terrain

Suitable for every terrain
Comfortable seat Cons: Recline is a bit fiddly

2. Cybex - Coya Pushchair Best travel pram for avid travellers Designed for avid travellers, the Coya prioritizes comfort for your little globetrotter. The plush ... Pros: Padded carry strap

Large shopping basket

Large shopping basket
Compatible with a Cybex car seat Cons: Not compatible with all car seats

3. Cosatto - Woosh 3 Midnight Jungle Best travel pram to take abroad The telescopic pull handle makes this our favourite travel pram to take abroad. Nothing beats ... Pros: Multiple design options

Telescopic pull handle

Telescopic pull handle
Fabric is made from recycled bottles Cons: Footmuff sold separately

5. Didofy - Aster Best travel pram for quick trips Sitting at just under £200, this mid-range travel stroller can be used from birth until your child ... Pros: Compact

Lightweight

Carry handle

Large shopping basket

MagicFold - self-shutting mechanism

UPF50 waterproofed extendable hood

Cup holder

Cons Scuffs easily

Only forward-facing option Rrp: £ 199.00 Price: £ 199.00 View offer

6. Babyzen - YOYO2 Best travel pram for small cars When it comes to travelling with young children, the key is to make life as easy as possible, and ... Pros: Supplied with a cover bag

Easy to carry

UPF 50+ sun protection canopy

Easy to carry
UPF 50+ sun protection canopy
Other colour options available Cons: Set up is a little complex

7. Bugaboo - Butterfly Pushchair Best travel pram for city living City life can be fast-paced, but with the Bugaboo Butterfly, you can keep up in style. Designed ... Pros: Easy to use

Three colour options

Three colour options
Self-standing Cons: Scratches easily

8. Ickle Bubba - GLOBE MAX STROLLER Best travel pram for everyday use The Globe Max is designed for the real MVPs – parents juggling a million things, including endless ... Pros: Includes seat liner, rain cover, footmuff and cup holder

Can attach a car seat

Can attach a car seat
Compact design Cons: Only one colour option

What is the difference between a travel pram and a regular pram?

The primary distinction between a travel pram and a regular pram lies in their design and functionality to cater to specific needs. Travel prams, also known as compact or lightweight strollers, are crafted with portability in mind. They are generally more lightweight, compact when folded, and feature easy folding mechanisms, making them ideal for on-the-go parents who frequently use public transport, travel, or navigate through city centres.

On the other hand, regular prams or strollers tend to be a lot more comfortable. These prams prioritise additional features, such as larger storage space, robust suspension systems, and versatile seating options, catering to a more comprehensive range of day-to-day activities and longer use.

The choice between the two depends on the lifestyle and specific requirements of the parent, whether it involves frequent travel or routine urban and suburban use. Although they serve similar purposes, if your budget allows, it can be a good idea to have both a travel pram and a regular pram to give you more flexibility.

Do you have to pay extra to take a pram on a plane?

Each child is entitled to stow two items at no extra cost in the aircraft hold. These items can include a pushchair (most of the travel prams in this list fit in the overhead compartment), a travel cot, a car seat, a booster seat, and a baby back carrier.

What pram can you take on holiday?

Any prams or pushchairs need to be completely foldable or collapsible. Always check with the specific airline before you travel.