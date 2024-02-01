  1. Home|
15 Of The Best Toys For Four-Year-Olds, Tried And Tested By Real Families

Thrills and skills.

Best Toys For Four Year Olds
by Hannah Carroll |
Updated
Casdon Kenwood Mixer

Casdon Kenwood Mixer

Insect Lore Butterfly Garden

Insect Lore Butterfly Garden

WWF Wild Scenes - Pandas' Bamboo Forest

WWF Wild Scenes Pandas' Bamboo Forest

Barbie Dreamhouse

Barbie Dreamhouse

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 83468CO Mutant Mayhem Pizza Fire Delivery Van

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 83468CO Mutant Mayhem Pizza Fire Delivery Van

Forest School Den Kit

The Forest School Den Kit

BABY born Magic Girl Doll

BABY Born Magic Girl Doll 

CONNETIX Rainbow Mega Pack

CONNETIX Rainbow Mega Pack

Play-Doh Sparkle Collection with 6 Non-Toxic Colours

Play-Doh Sparkle Collection with 6 Non-Toxic Colours

LEGO Marvel Spider-Man Webquarters Hangout

LEGO Marvel Spider-Man Webquarters Hangout

VTech Shake It Bluey

VTech Shake It Bluey

Huffy Disney Princess Bubble Electric Scooter

Huffy Disney Princess Bubble Electric Scooter

JP Disney FRND2000 Styling Frozen 2 Elsa

JP Disney FRND2000 Styling Frozen 2 Elsa

Hot Wheels Toy Cars & Trucks

Hot Wheels Toy Cars & Trucks

Kids Camera

Gofunly Kids' Camera

Finding the best toys for four-year-olds can be tricky business. They are still little, but by now, they have big personalities. You undoubtedly want to encourage play time as much as possible, dreading the day when they would rather opt for endless hours tapping on an iPad than playing with an actual toy. But at four, your little person has their own sense of style, interests and (more than likely), a sassy personality to match. Picking the coolest and best kids' toys is essential because, oh boy, they will let you know if you get it wrong.

The best toys for four-year-olds at a glance:

Editor's choice: Casdon Kenwood Mixer, £24.90 on Amazon

Best educational toy for four-year-olds: Insect Lore Butterfly Garden, £20.99 on Amazon

Best eco-friendly toy for four-year-olds: WWF Wild Scenes Pandas' Bamboo Forest, £9.99 on Amazon

You may have noticed that the four-year-old in your life has begun to come into their own. At four, most children can independently do daily basic tasks, like getting dressed, washing and eating. They know right from wrong and when to tell a white lie (like passing the blame on who drew the recent Van Gogh-inspired artwork on the kitchen wall). And they want to incorporate these new-found skills into playtime.

As your child begins to grow, their play becomes more complex. They will be more interested in playing with toys that are inspired by real-life, familiar fictional characters and using their ever-expanding imagination. Pre-schoolers are enthralled by problem-solving, storytelling, pretend play and exploration. Finding stylish toys that foster their interests is a great way to teach them crucial lifelong skills.

So, whether your little one is obsessed with Spider-Man, Barbie or something else entirely, finding the right toys will help your child develop essential skills such as creativity, problem-solving, and social interaction, and lay the foundation for well-rounded individuals who are adaptable, imaginative, and capable of navigating the complexities of adulthood with confidence.

SHOP: The Best Toys For Four-Year-Olds

Casdon Kenwood Mixer

Editor's choice

Casdon Kenwood MixerCredit: Amazon

Rrp: £28.00

Price: £24.90

Description

When it comes to real-life toys, it doesn't get better than the Casdon Kenwood Mixer. This mixer

Pros

  • Great design
  • Robust
  • Comes with a simple recipe book

Cons

  • Whisk is a little weak
Insect Lore Butterfly Garden

Best educational toy for four-year-olds

Insect Lore Butterfly GardenCredit: Amazon
Price: £20.99

Description

This educational kit gives you and your child an unforgettable opportunity to watch caterpillars

Pros

  • The butterfly habitat is a reusable
  • Colourful instruction guide
  • Engaging temporary pets

Cons

  • Caterpillars can be claimed using the enclosed voucher for a small extra fee.
WWF Wild Scenes Pandas' Bamboo Forest

Best eco-friendly toy for four-year-olds

WWF Wild Scenes - Pandas' Bamboo ForestCredit: Amazon

Rrp: £12.99

Price: £9.99

Description

Each of the WWF Wild Scenes playsets includes seeds to show children how to grow and nurture their

Pros

  • Educational
  • Made with recycled plastic
  • Contributes to the safeguarding of wildlife
  • Four to collect

Cons

  • Grows in real-time (and we all know how impatient four-year-olds can be)
Barbie Dreamhouse

Best Barbie toy for four-year-olds

Barbie DreamhouseCredit: Amazon

Rrp: £349.99

Price: £168.99
Description

This Barbie Dreamhouse is the toy of our inner child's dreams. Kids can spend hours exploring ten

Pros

  • Easy to assemble
  • Show-stopping gift
  • Detailed
  • Perfect size for Barbies

Cons

  • It is very large
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 83468CO Mutant Mayhem Pizza Fire Delivery Van

Best Ninja Turtles toy for four-year-olds

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 83468CO Mutant Mayhem Pizza Fire Delivery VanCredit: Amazon
Price: £39.99

Description

The Ninja turtles are back! Well, for some, they never really left. But four-year-olds are

Pros

  • Easy to set up
  • Stickers to decorate the van 
  • Very fun
  • Well designed

Cons

  • Batteries and ninja turtles are sold separately.
The Forest School Den Kit

Best outdoor toy for four-year-olds

Forest School Den KitCredit: National Trust
Price: £65

shop.nationaltrust.org.uk

Description

This brilliant den-building kit is perfect for encouraging your little one to enjoy more time

Pros

  • Encourages children to spend more time outdoors
  • Great toy for bonding
  • Good quality

Cons

  • Not suitable for indoor use
BABY Born Magic Girl Doll 

Best doll for four-year-olds

BABY born Magic Girl Doll Credit: Argos
Price: £55

www.argos.co.uk

Description

The BABY-born Magic Girl doll comes with ten lifelike functions, including new Magic Eyes.

Pros

  • The doll can go in the bath
  • Great for role-play
  • Comes with accessories

Cons

  • Cry function can be temperamental
CONNETIX Rainbow Mega Pack

Best STEM toy for four-year-olds

CONNETIX Rainbow Mega PackCredit: Amazon

Rrp: £180.00

Price: £180.00

Description

Parents can dive into the world of Connetix Tiles with the ultimate starter set that has every

Pros

  • Colourful
  • Supports cognitive and motor development
  • Made with non-toxic plastic
  • Extra collections can be added
  • Simple to use

Cons

  • There are other similar products on the market
Play-Doh Sparkle Collection with 6 Non-Toxic Colours

Best fine motor development toy for four-year-olds

Play-Doh Sparkle Collection with 6 Non-Toxic ColoursCredit: Amazon
Price: £9.55

Description

The Play-Doh Sparkle Collection adds a touch of magic and creativity to your sculpting adventures.

Pros

  • Encourages imaginative play
  • Great for solo or group play
  • Endless possibilities

Cons

  • Play-Doh has a shelf life
LEGO Marvel Spider-Man Webquarters Hangout

Best Spider-Man toy for four-year-olds

LEGO Marvel Spider-Man Webquarters HangoutCredit: Amazon

Rrp: £60.00

Price: £60.00

Description

Spider-man is a solid choice for most superhero-loving four-year-olds, especially because of the

Pros

  • Educational
  • Great for roleplay
  • Engaging

Cons

  • Batteries required
VTech Shake It Bluey

Best Bluey toy for four-year-olds

VTech Shake It BlueyCredit: John Lewis
Price: £21.99

www.johnlewis.com

Description

If it isn't everyone's favourite Australian dog. If you haven't had the pleasure of watching the

Pros

  • Good quality toy
  • Entertaining 
  • Interactive
  • Comes with batteries

Cons

  • Some found it was a little too quiet (something that you could see as a positive...)
Huffy Disney Princess Bubble Electric Scooter

Best ride-on toy for four-year-olds

Huffy Disney Princess Bubble Electric ScooterCredit: Halford
Price: £60

www.halfords.com

Description

Scooters are a great way for little ones to burn off energy, but as any parent knows all too well,

Pros

  • Bubble machine
  • Easy control
  • Runs for 40 minutes

Cons

  • The scooter is a little noisy
JP Disney FRND2000 Styling Frozen 2 Elsa

Best toy for four-year-old Disney lovers

JP Disney FRND2000 Styling Frozen 2 ElsaCredit: Amazon

Rrp: £27.49

Price: £25.02

Description

Disney’s Frozen 2 Elsa Styling Head comes with long blonde hair in her iconic braid and 13 styling

Pros

  • A very sturdy head
  • Good for practising self-care
  • Thick hair

Cons

  • Hair can become knotted
Hot Wheels Toy Cars & Trucks

Best car toy for four-year-olds

Hot Wheels Toy Cars & TrucksCredit: Amazon
Price: £11.99
Description

The Hot Wheels ten-car pack of vehicles is perfect for your little automotive enthusiast.**

Pros

  • Great design
  • Collectable
  • Good value for money

Cons

  • Hot Wheels tracks are sold separately
Gofunly Kids' Camera

Best camera for four-year-olds

Kids CameraCredit: Amazon

Rrp: £39.99

Price: £33.99

Description

See the world through your four-year-old's eyes with this kid's camera. Gofunly Kids' Instant

Pros

  • Easy to use
  • Instant print
  • Special effects and features

Cons

  • The picture print quality isn't spectacular
The most popular toys for four-year-olds often include a mix of educational and imaginative play items. Building blocks, such as LEGO Duplo, remain a favourite for fostering creativity and fine motor skills. Interactive learning toys that are educational, and that encourage cognitive development are widely embraced by parents. Outdoor toys like scooters, tricycles, and sports equipment also hold appeal, promoting physical activity and coordination. Additionally, character-themed toys from beloved children's shows or movies, action figures, and dolls continue to capture the imaginations of four-year-olds, fostering pretend play and social interaction. Overall, the best toys for this age group combine entertainment with educational elements to support holistic development.

Hannah Carroll is a Parenting, Lifestyle and Home Product writer for Grazia, specialising in product testing and reviews. With three children, Hannah loves testing the latest industry products on her own family.

Just so you know, whilst we may receive a commission or other compensation from the links on this website, we never allow this to influence product selections - read why you should trust us