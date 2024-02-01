15 Of The Best Toys For Four-Year-Olds, Tried And Tested By Real Families

Finding the best toys for four-year-olds can be tricky business. They are still little, but by now, they have big personalities. You undoubtedly want to encourage play time as much as possible, dreading the day when they would rather opt for endless hours tapping on an iPad than playing with an actual toy. But at four, your little person has their own sense of style, interests and (more than likely), a sassy personality to match. Picking the coolest and best kids' toys is essential because, oh boy, they will let you know if you get it wrong.
You may have noticed that the four-year-old in your life has begun to come into their own. At four, most children can independently do daily basic tasks, like getting dressed, washing and eating. They know right from wrong and when to tell a white lie (like passing the blame on who drew the recent Van Gogh-inspired artwork on the kitchen wall). And they want to incorporate these new-found skills into playtime.
As your child begins to grow, their play becomes more complex. They will be more interested in playing with toys that are inspired by real-life, familiar fictional characters and using their ever-expanding imagination. Pre-schoolers are enthralled by problem-solving, storytelling, pretend play and exploration. Finding stylish toys that foster their interests is a great way to teach them crucial lifelong skills.
So, whether your little one is obsessed with Spider-Man, Barbie or something else entirely, finding the right toys will help your child develop essential skills such as creativity, problem-solving, and social interaction, and lay the foundation for well-rounded individuals who are adaptable, imaginative, and capable of navigating the complexities of adulthood with confidence.
Description
When it comes to real-life toys, it doesn't get better than the Casdon Kenwood Mixer. This mixer
Pros
- Great design
- Robust
- Comes with a simple recipe book
Cons
- Whisk is a little weak
Best educational toy for four-year-olds
Description
This educational kit gives you and your child an unforgettable opportunity to watch caterpillars
Pros
- The butterfly habitat is a reusable
- Colourful instruction guide
- Engaging temporary pets
Cons
- Caterpillars can be claimed using the enclosed voucher for a small extra fee.
Best eco-friendly toy for four-year-olds
Description
Each of the WWF Wild Scenes playsets includes seeds to show children how to grow and nurture their
Pros
- Educational
- Made with recycled plastic
- Contributes to the safeguarding of wildlife
- Four to collect
Cons
- Grows in real-time (and we all know how impatient four-year-olds can be)
Best Barbie toy for four-year-olds
Description
This Barbie Dreamhouse is the toy of our inner child's dreams. Kids can spend hours exploring ten
Pros
- Easy to assemble
- Show-stopping gift
- Detailed
- Perfect size for Barbies
Cons
- It is very large
Best Ninja Turtles toy for four-year-olds
Description
The Ninja turtles are back! Well, for some, they never really left. But four-year-olds are
Pros
- Easy to set up
- Stickers to decorate the van
- Very fun
- Well designed
Cons
- Batteries and ninja turtles are sold separately.
Best outdoor toy for four-year-olds
Description
This brilliant den-building kit is perfect for encouraging your little one to enjoy more time
Pros
- Encourages children to spend more time outdoors
- Great toy for bonding
- Good quality
Cons
- Not suitable for indoor use
Best doll for four-year-olds
Description
The BABY-born Magic Girl doll comes with ten lifelike functions, including new Magic Eyes.
Pros
- The doll can go in the bath
- Great for role-play
- Comes with accessories
Cons
- Cry function can be temperamental
Best STEM toy for four-year-olds
Description
Parents can dive into the world of Connetix Tiles with the ultimate starter set that has every
Pros
- Colourful
- Supports cognitive and motor development
- Made with non-toxic plastic
- Extra collections can be added
- Simple to use
Cons
- There are other similar products on the market
Best fine motor development toy for four-year-olds
Description
The Play-Doh Sparkle Collection adds a touch of magic and creativity to your sculpting adventures.
Pros
- Encourages imaginative play
- Great for solo or group play
- Endless possibilities
Cons
- Play-Doh has a shelf life
Best Spider-Man toy for four-year-olds
Description
Spider-man is a solid choice for most superhero-loving four-year-olds, especially because of the
Pros
- Educational
- Great for roleplay
- Engaging
Cons
- Batteries required
Best Bluey toy for four-year-olds
Description
If it isn't everyone's favourite Australian dog. If you haven't had the pleasure of watching the
Pros
- Good quality toy
- Entertaining
- Interactive
- Comes with batteries
Cons
- Some found it was a little too quiet (something that you could see as a positive...)
Best ride-on toy for four-year-olds
Description
Scooters are a great way for little ones to burn off energy, but as any parent knows all too well,
Pros
- Bubble machine
- Easy control
- Runs for 40 minutes
Cons
- The scooter is a little noisy
Best car toy for four-year-olds
Description
The Hot Wheels ten-car pack of vehicles is perfect for your little automotive enthusiast.**
Pros
- Great design
- Collectable
- Good value for money
Cons
- Hot Wheels tracks are sold separately
Best camera for four-year-olds
Description
See the world through your four-year-old's eyes with this kid's camera. Gofunly Kids' Instant
Pros
- Easy to use
- Instant print
- Special effects and features
Cons
- The picture print quality isn't spectacular
What are the most popular toys for 4-year-olds?
The most popular toys for four-year-olds often include a mix of educational and imaginative play items. Building blocks, such as LEGO Duplo, remain a favourite for fostering creativity and fine motor skills. Interactive learning toys that are educational, and that encourage cognitive development are widely embraced by parents. Outdoor toys like scooters, tricycles, and sports equipment also hold appeal, promoting physical activity and coordination. Additionally, character-themed toys from beloved children's shows or movies, action figures, and dolls continue to capture the imaginations of four-year-olds, fostering pretend play and social interaction. Overall, the best toys for this age group combine entertainment with educational elements to support holistic development.
