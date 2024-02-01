15 Of The Best Toys For Four-Year-Olds, Tried And Tested By Real Families

Finding the best toys for four-year-olds can be tricky business. They are still little, but by now, they have big personalities. You undoubtedly want to encourage play time as much as possible, dreading the day when they would rather opt for endless hours tapping on an iPad than playing with an actual toy. But at four, your little person has their own sense of style, interests and (more than likely), a sassy personality to match. Picking the coolest and best kids' toys is essential because, oh boy, they will let you know if you get it wrong.

Best educational toy for four-year-olds: Insect Lore Butterfly Garden

You may have noticed that the four-year-old in your life has begun to come into their own. At four, most children can independently do daily basic tasks, like getting dressed, washing and eating. They know right from wrong and when to tell a white lie (like passing the blame on who drew the recent Van Gogh-inspired artwork on the kitchen wall). And they want to incorporate these new-found skills into playtime.

As your child begins to grow, their play becomes more complex. They will be more interested in playing with toys that are inspired by real-life, familiar fictional characters and using their ever-expanding imagination. Pre-schoolers are enthralled by problem-solving, storytelling, pretend play and exploration. Finding stylish toys that foster their interests is a great way to teach them crucial lifelong skills.

So, whether your little one is obsessed with Spider-Man, Barbie or something else entirely, finding the right toys will help your child develop essential skills such as creativity, problem-solving, and social interaction, and lay the foundation for well-rounded individuals who are adaptable, imaginative, and capable of navigating the complexities of adulthood with confidence.

1. Casdon Kenwood Mixer Editor's choice

When it comes to real-life toys, it doesn't get better than the Casdon Kenwood Mixer. This mixer is great design, robust, and comes with a simple recipe book. The whisk is a little weak.

Robust

Comes with a simple recipe book Cons Whisk is a little weak Rrp: £ 28.00 Price: £ 24.90 View offer

2. Insect Lore Butterfly Garden Best educational toy for four-year-olds Credit: Amazon Price: £ 20.99 View offer Description This educational kit gives you and your child an unforgettable opportunity to watch caterpillars ... read more Pros & Cons Pros The butterfly habitat is a reusable

Colourful instruction guide

Engaging temporary pets Cons Caterpillars can be claimed using the enclosed voucher for a small extra fee. Price: £ 20.99 View offer

3. WWF Wild Scenes Pandas' Bamboo Forest Best eco-friendly toy for four-year-olds

Each of the WWF Wild Scenes playsets includes seeds to show children how to grow and nurture their own plants. Educational, made with recycled plastic, contributes to the safeguarding of wildlife, and there are four to collect. Grows in real-time (and we all know how impatient four-year-olds can be).

Made with recycled plastic

Contributes to the safeguarding of wildlife

Four to collect Cons Grows in real-time (and we all know how impatient four-year-olds can be) Rrp: £ 12.99 Price: £ 9.99 View offer

6. The Forest School Den Kit Best outdoor toy for four-year-olds

This brilliant den-building kit is perfect for encouraging your little one to enjoy more time outdoors. Encourages children to spend more time outdoors, great toy for bonding, and good quality. Not suitable for indoor use.

Great toy for bonding

Good quality Cons Not suitable for indoor use Price: £ 65 shop.nationaltrust.org.uk View offer

7. BABY Born Magic Girl Doll Best doll for four-year-olds

The BABY-born Magic Girl doll comes with ten lifelike functions, including new Magic Eyes. The doll can go in the bath, great for role-play, and comes with accessories. Cry function can be temperamental.

Great for role-play

Comes with accessories Cons Cry function can be temperamental Price: £ 55 www.argos.co.uk View offer

8. CONNETIX Rainbow Mega Pack Best STEM toy for four-year-olds

Parents can dive into the world of Connetix Tiles with the ultimate starter set that has every piece you need. Colourful, supports cognitive and motor development, made with non-toxic plastic, extra collections can be added, and simple to use. There are other similar products on the market.

Supports cognitive and motor development

Made with non-toxic plastic

Extra collections can be added

Simple to use Cons There are other similar products on the market Rrp: £ 180.00 Price: £ 180.00 View offer

9. Play-Doh Sparkle Collection with 6 Non-Toxic Colours Best fine motor development toy for four-year-olds

The Play-Doh Sparkle Collection adds a touch of magic and creativity to your sculpting adventures. Encourages imaginative play, great for solo or group play, and endless possibilities. Play-Doh has a shelf life.

Great for solo or group play

Endless possibilities Cons Play-Doh has a shelf life Price: £ 9.55 View offer

10. LEGO Marvel Spider-Man Webquarters Hangout Best Spider-Man toy for four-year-olds

Spider-man is a solid choice for most superhero-loving four-year-olds, especially because of the character's appeal. Educational, great for roleplay, and engaging. Batteries required.

Great for roleplay

Engaging Cons Batteries required Rrp: £ 60.00 Price: £ 60.00 View offer

11. VTech Shake It Bluey Best Bluey toy for four-year-olds

If it isn't everyone's favourite Australian dog. If you haven't had the pleasure of watching the show, Bluey is a beloved character. Good quality toy, entertaining, interactive, and comes with batteries. Some found it was a little too quiet (something that you could see as a positive...).

Entertaining

Interactive

Comes with batteries Cons Some found it was a little too quiet (something that you could see as a positive...) Price: £ 21.99 www.johnlewis.com View offer

12. Huffy Disney Princess Bubble Electric Scooter Best ride-on toy for four-year-olds

Scooters are a great way for little ones to burn off energy, but as any parent knows all too well, they can be tiring to push. This electric scooter has a bubble machine, easy control, and runs for 40 minutes. The scooter is a little noisy.

Easy control

Runs for 40 minutes Cons The scooter is a little noisy Price: £ 60 www.halfords.com View offer

13. JP Disney FRND2000 Styling Frozen 2 Elsa Best toy for four-year-old Disney lovers

Disney's Frozen 2 Elsa Styling Head comes with long blonde hair in her iconic braid and 13 styling accessories. A very sturdy head, good for practising self-care, and thick hair. Hair can become knotted.

Good for practising self-care

Thick hair Cons Hair can become knotted Rrp: £ 27.49 Price: £ 25.02 View offer

15. Gofunly Kids' Camera Best camera for four-year-olds

See the world through your four-year-old's eyes with this kid's camera. Gofunly Kids' Instant Camera is easy to use, has instant print, and special effects and features. The picture print quality isn't spectacular.

Instant print

Special effects and features Cons The picture print quality isn't spectacular Rrp: £ 39.99 Price: £ 33.99 View offer

What are the most popular toys for 4-year-olds?

The most popular toys for four-year-olds often include a mix of educational and imaginative play items. Building blocks, such as LEGO Duplo, remain a favourite for fostering creativity and fine motor skills. Interactive learning toys that are educational, and that encourage cognitive development are widely embraced by parents. Outdoor toys like scooters, tricycles, and sports equipment also hold appeal, promoting physical activity and coordination. Additionally, character-themed toys from beloved children's shows or movies, action figures, and dolls continue to capture the imaginations of four-year-olds, fostering pretend play and social interaction. Overall, the best toys for this age group combine entertainment with educational elements to support holistic development.