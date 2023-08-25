The Best Kids Stationery Sets For Back-To-School Season

September is just around the corner, which means it's time to get them organised with the best kids stationery sets. That does, of course, also include the rest of the long, long list of supplies needed before the start of the new academic year. However, together with a new school bag and a new school coat, a brand-new stationery set will have them prepared for the year ahead.

After managing to tackle the (almost) impossible task of buying their school uniform, the most exciting part of the school shop is yet to follow - stationery. Nothing motivates us to get organised more than browsing brightly coloured aisles full of planners and journals. And trust us, there'll be nothing that inspires your little one to get organised more than the best kids stationery sets.

The only thing left to get? A new pair of school shoes. It won't be long before your kids have all of the essentials and are ready for back-to-school season to start. So, send them to embark on their new academic year confidently prepared with the best kids stationery sets. From KIDLY, Papier, John Lewis and more.

Shop some of our favourites from the edit below.

SHOP: The Best Kids' Stationery Sets

1. WHSmith, Eco Collection Pack Of 5 Pencils WHSmith Price: £ 3 www.whsmith.co.uk Buy now Description They'll never have to ask to borrow a pencil again. From WHSmith's Eco Collection, this Pack of ... read more

3. Papier, Tangerine Dream Papier Price: £ 48 www.papier.com Buy now Description Papier never fails us. This Tangerine Dream stationery set is new to their collection and includes ... read more

4. John Lewis, Tinc Mini Stationery Set John Lewis Price: £ 4.80 www.johnlewis.com Buy now Description An essential kit, the Tinc Mini Stationery Set contains everything they could possibly need for ... read more

5. Papier, Class Classics Papier Price: £ 37 www.papier.com Buy now Description The Class Classics stationery set from Papier is a brilliant way to encourage their learning. A ... read more

6. Monsoon, Dinosaur Pencil Case And Pencil Set Monsoon Price: £ 12 www.monsoon.co.uk Buy now Description An adorable find from Monsoon, this Dinosaur Pencil Case And Pencil Set will keep younger kids ... read more

7. KIDLY, Ooly Colour Together Pencils KIDLY Price: £ 11.50 www.kidly.co.uk Buy now Description The Ooly Colour Together Pencils from KIDLY contain a combination of 18 rainbow shades and six ... read more

8. Papersmiths, Notebook And Primo Pen Duo Papersmiths Price: £ 39 www.papersmiths.co.uk Buy now Description This Notebook And Primo Pen Duo from Papersmiths would be a thoughtful gift to send a child off on ... read more

10. Papier, Violet Sky Papier Price: £ 46 www.papier.com Buy now Description They'll be organised in no time with the Violet Sky stationery set from Papier. A lilac everyday ... read more

11. Accessorize, Unicorn Stationery Bundle Accessorize Price: £ 19 www.accessorize.com Buy now Description A stationery set that will see them through the school year, this Unicorn Stationery Bundle from ... read more

12. Selfridges, Craft Set Of 6 Pastel Highlighters Selfridges Price: £ 7 www.selfridges.com Buy now Description If they're a visual learner, this Craft Set Of six Pastel Highlighters from Selfridges could ... read more

14. John Lewis, Tinc Set Of 6 Macaroon Erasers Price: £ 3.20 www.johnlewis.com Buy now Description Allow them to erase any mistakes in style with these Macaroon erasers from John Lewis. A way to ... read more

What To Look For In The Best Kids Stationery Sets?

Ideally, a stationery set includes all of the writing essentials. So, a set of pens, pencils, sharpeners or erasers, for example. Sometimes a stationery set will consist of a notebook and a matching pencil case or a matching pen. At times, these sets may also include added extras such as rulers, scissors, staplers, calculators, sticky notes and more. In the best-case scenario, the best kids stationery sets will encompass all of the above.

Where To Shop The Best Kids Stationery Sets?

When it comes to shopping for the best kids stationery sets, there are a few retailers that we love. KIDLY, Papier and Papersmiths are among some of our favourites. Honourable mentions include the ever-faithful John Lewis and Selfridges. High street stores WHSmith and Argos also stock affordable children's stationery to browse.

Alongside the brands mentioned in our round-up above, Etsy have kids stationery sets, with many of them including an option for personalisation. Waterstones and Marks & Spencer are also brands to look at when shopping for the best stationery. Who knows - you might even be able to get a school lunch bag while you're at it.