The Best Kids Stationery Sets For Back-To-School Season

It's time to get organised.

by Samantha Price |
September is just around the corner, which means it's time to get them organised with the best kids stationery sets. That does, of course, also include the rest of the long, long list of supplies needed before the start of the new academic year. However, together with a new school bag and a new school coat, a brand-new stationery set will have them prepared for the year ahead.

After managing to tackle the (almost) impossible task of buying their school uniform, the most exciting part of the school shop is yet to follow - stationery. Nothing motivates us to get organised more than browsing brightly coloured aisles full of planners and journals. And trust us, there'll be nothing that inspires your little one to get organised more than the best kids stationery sets.

The only thing left to get? A new pair of school shoes. It won't be long before your kids have all of the essentials and are ready for back-to-school season to start. So, send them to embark on their new academic year confidently prepared with the best kids stationery sets. From KIDLY, Papier, John Lewis and more.

Shop some of our favourites from the edit below.

SHOP: The Best Kids' Stationery Sets

1. WHSmith, Eco Collection Pack Of 5 Pencils

WHSmith, Eco Collection 5 Pack Of PencilsWHSmith
Price: £3

www.whsmith.co.uk

Description

They'll never have to ask to borrow a pencil again. From WHSmith's Eco Collection, this Pack of

WHSmith, Eco Collection 5 Pack Of Pencils

2. KIDLY, Animal Pals My Stationery Set

KIDLY, Animal Pals My Stationery SetKIDLY
Price: £13

www.kidly.co.uk

Description

Containing note cards, sheets of stickers, double-ended colouring pencils and a journal, the

KIDLY, Animal Pals My Stationery Set

3. Papier, Tangerine Dream

Papier, Tangerine DreamPapier
Price: £48

www.papier.com

Description

Papier never fails us. This Tangerine Dream stationery set is new to their collection and includes

Papier, Tangerine Dream

4. John Lewis, Tinc Mini Stationery Set

John Lewis, Tinc Mini Stationery SetJohn Lewis
Price: £4.80

www.johnlewis.com

Description

An essential kit, the Tinc Mini Stationery Set contains everything they could possibly need for

John Lewis, Tinc Mini Stationery Set

5. Papier, Class Classics

Papier, Class ClassicsPapier
Price: £37

www.papier.com

Description

The Class Classics stationery set from Papier is a brilliant way to encourage their learning. A

Papier, Class Classics

6. Monsoon, Dinosaur Pencil Case And Pencil Set

Monsoon, Dinosaur Pencil Case and Pencil SetMonsoon
Price: £12

www.monsoon.co.uk

Description

An adorable find from Monsoon, this Dinosaur Pencil Case And Pencil Set will keep younger kids

Monsoon, Dinosaur Pencil Case and Pencil Set

7. KIDLY, Ooly Colour Together Pencils

KIDLY, Ooly Colour Together PencilsKIDLY
Price: £11.50

www.kidly.co.uk

Description

The Ooly Colour Together Pencils from KIDLY contain a combination of 18 rainbow shades and six

KIDLY, Ooly Colour Together Pencils

8. Papersmiths, Notebook And Primo Pen Duo

Papersmiths, Notebook and Primo Pen DuoPapersmiths
Price: £39

www.papersmiths.co.uk

Description

This Notebook And Primo Pen Duo from Papersmiths would be a thoughtful gift to send a child off on

Papersmiths, Notebook and Primo Pen Duo

9. WHSmith, Pack Of 20 Zebra Z-Grip Smooth Pastel Ballpoint Pens

WHSmith, Pack Of 20 Zebra Z-Grip Smooth Pastel Ballpoint PensWHSmith
Price: £9.99

www.whsmith.co.uk

Description

Zebra's revolutionary new smooth ink and grip gives a fluent writing experience. Including a soft

WHSmith, Pack Of 20 Zebra Z-Grip Smooth Pastel Ballpoint Pens

10. Papier, Violet Sky

Papier, Violet SkyPapier
Price: £46

www.papier.com

Description

They'll be organised in no time with the Violet Sky stationery set from Papier. A lilac everyday

Papier, Violet Sky

11. Accessorize, Unicorn Stationery Bundle

Accessorize, Unicorn Stationery BundleAccessorize
Price: £19

www.accessorize.com

Description

A stationery set that will see them through the school year, this Unicorn Stationery Bundle from

Accessorize, Unicorn Stationery Bundle

12. Selfridges, Craft Set Of 6 Pastel Highlighters

Selfridges, Craft Set of 6 Pastel Highlighters Selfridges
Price: £7

www.selfridges.com

Description

If they're a visual learner, this Craft Set Of six Pastel Highlighters from Selfridges could

Selfridges, Craft Set of 6 Pastel Highlighters

13. Not On The High Street, Space Rocket Stationery Set With Personalised Bag

Not On The High Street, Space Rocket Stationery Set With Personalised BagNot On The High Street
Price: £7.95

www.notonthehighstreet.com

Description

Not On The High Steet has endless stationery sets to browse, but this Space Rocket Stationery Set

Not On The High Street, Space Rocket Stationery Set With Personalised Bag

14. John Lewis, Tinc Set Of 6 Macaroon Erasers

John Lewis, Tinc Set Of 6 Macaroon Erasers
Price: £3.20

www.johnlewis.com

Description

Allow them to erase any mistakes in style with these Macaroon erasers from John Lewis. A way to

John Lewis, Tinc Set Of 6 Macaroon Erasers

What To Look For In The Best Kids Stationery Sets?

Ideally, a stationery set includes all of the writing essentials. So, a set of pens, pencils, sharpeners or erasers, for example. Sometimes a stationery set will consist of a notebook and a matching pencil case or a matching pen. At times, these sets may also include added extras such as rulers, scissors, staplers, calculators, sticky notes and more. In the best-case scenario, the best kids stationery sets will encompass all of the above.

Where To Shop The Best Kids Stationery Sets?

When it comes to shopping for the best kids stationery sets, there are a few retailers that we love. KIDLY, Papier and Papersmiths are among some of our favourites. Honourable mentions include the ever-faithful John Lewis and Selfridges. High street stores WHSmith and Argos also stock affordable children's stationery to browse.

Alongside the brands mentioned in our round-up above, Etsy have kids stationery sets, with many of them including an option for personalisation. Waterstones and Marks & Spencer are also brands to look at when shopping for the best stationery. Who knows - you might even be able to get a school lunch bag while you're at it.

Samantha 'Sam' Price is a Beauty, Fashion & Wellness Products Writer at Grazia magazine. In 2021, Sam began her journey as a Storytelling Executive at Closer and heatworld on an internship, creating beauty and fashion content across these brands. It was 2022 when Sam was employed as a Commercial Content Writer writing about Family Life on Yours, Mother & Baby and Spirit & Destiny. Now, she specialises in beauty, fashion and wellness content across many brands.

