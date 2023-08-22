The Best Lunch Boxes For Kids To Buy Ahead Of The New School Year

If your child is starting a new school year or you're out for a day at the park, a brilliant lunch box can make all the difference. It's where snacks live, after all. Not only do you need to make sure that it's sturdy, protective and will last, but a cool lunch box definitely makes food taste better - we don't make the rules.

Not only does it help children to express themselves amid a sea of identical school uniforms, but pulling out a lunch box they love from their school bag can make mealtimes more enjoyable, ensuring they're well-fed and set up for a day of success.

We've put together some of the best lunch boxes for kids that will tick all of the above boxes, and many of them can be ordered online with speedy delivery, if you're a little behind on the school essentials shopping (no judgement!).

Where to buy lunch boxes for kids online:

In a rush? Here are some of the top brands to shop for lunch boxes for kids from in the UK. Alternatively, keep scrolling for some of our favourite picks.

1. Munchkin Bento Lunch Box For Kids Rrp: £ 24.57 Price: £ 19.66 Buy now Description This Munchkin bento lunch box is a firm favourite for its separate compartments, high-quality ... read more

4. Zara Multicoloured Backpack Price: £ 29.99 www.zara.com Buy now Description Zara has a range of lovely school bags that would work perfectly for a lunch bag. We love this ... read more

6. Sistema Bento Box TO GO Rrp: £ 16.89 Price: £ 5 Buy now Description Sistema is a big name in the lunch box world, so you can't go wrong with this simple, but ... read more

7. Marks And Spencer Collection Kids' SMILEYWORLD™ Lunch Box Price: £ 10 www.marksandspencer.com Buy now Description Lightweight and easy to carry, this lunch bag will keep their food fresh and put a smile on ... read more

8. Wild Wonders Children's Bento Lunch Box Price: £ 9.95 www.notonthehighstreet.com Buy now Description Take a walk on the wild side with this bento box, which comes with a knife and fork, plus a strap ... read more

11. MaMix Bento Lunch Box For Kids Price: £ 13.99 Buy now Description Another classic bento option, this one comes with all the bells and whistles to make their lunches ... read more

Nutritionist-approved kids' lunch box ideas:

Ellie Bain, Gousto’s Senior Nutritionist and Registered Dietician, has some top tips on how to ensure your child's lunch box is packed full of goodness. She says, 'We all know how important lunch is – it supports children’s development and growth, helps them to concentrate and, of course, fuels their energy to have fun!'

'Prepping lunch can certainly feel like yet another thing to deal with, but it doesn’t have to be a chore. From cooking extra pasta bake for dinner and using the leftovers for lunch the next day, to getting your kids involved themselves, there are plenty of ways you can get out of a lunchbox rut and make sure your child’s still getting the nutrition they need.'

'The Eatwell Guide shows how much food from each food group your children should be eating for a healthy, balanced diet and is super handy to keep in mind when you’re planning and prepping lunchboxes, but there are a few simple tips and tricks that can help you out too.'

'It’s a great idea to base your child’s lunchbox on starchy foods as a good energy source and fill them up – think things like bread, wraps, pittas, pasta and rice. And remember, the more variety, the better! Switch it up every so often – why not opt for a wrap instead of sliced bread? A good trick, especially if your child doesn’t like less-processed varieties like wholegrain bread, is to mix it up and use one slice of wholegrain, and one of white.'

'Try to keep lunchboxes low in saturated fat. Lean meats like chicken or turkey, and fish like tuna and salmon, along with lower-fat spreads are all great options. Cheese is well-known for being high in fat and salt, so if you’re going for a cheesy option, try to choose stronger tasting varieties so you can use less of it, or give reduced-fat cheese a go.'

'And don’t forget to pack a drink. There are plenty of healthy options out there, including water and semi-skimmed or 1% milk, but if you choose to pack a juice drink, remember to limit this to 150ml throughout the day.'

Top tips for picky eaters:

If your child is more particular when it comes to mealtimes, Ellie also offers some advice on how to make things more interesting.

Grating and shredding

'Veg is easily recognised when it’s sliced and boiled, but how about when it’s grated or spiralised? Try popping some grated carrot in a wrap or use spiralled cucumber for a fun twist in a salad.'

Appealing to sweet teeth

'Kids are known for their sweet teeth, so do try to incorporate their favourite flavours where you can. I’d recommend switching up cakes and chocolate for things like malt loaf or fruit – fresh, dried or tinned fruit is great, just make sure it’s in juice rather than sugary syrup if you go for tinned.'

Letting them loose with lunchbox prep

'Let kids be independent and ask them to help you with your prep the night before. Laying out wholewheat wraps with bowls of bright veg will encourage them to build their own meals and get to know what they like on their own terms.'

Attacking the snacks