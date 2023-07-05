M&S Launches Its First Ever Pre-Loved School Uniform Shop

A M&S school uniform is a rite of passage for parents and children alike. But when you're buying a whole new set for what feels like the eighth time, despite your child only being six, you might start thinking there's got to be a better (less wasteful) way.

©M&S

Well, there is at M&S, who this week announced that it's expanding its long-standing partnership with Oxfam, rolling out 200 'Shwop' boxes in its stores so that shoppers can donate their pre-loved school uniform - and, in return, receive 20% off selected kids clothing. Win win.

As well as being able to donate pre-loved school uniforms, shoppers will also be able to buy pieces that have passed the 'hand-me-down' quality test in-store at Oxfam. eBay, who is also part of the partnership, will similarly have a pre-loved school uniform shop on its website, where any pieces that can't be resold will be recycled or reused wherever possible.