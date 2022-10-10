The Best Nursery Backpacks For Some Serious Playground Envy

Nursery is an exciting milestone in toddlerhood and now you have a perfect excuse to go shopping for some cute nursery outfits, stationery and – most importantly – a nursery backpack.

When it comes to our toddlers, comfort is key. We want a backpack that is lightweight and practical, yet sturdy enough to carry all their nursery essentials. Think snacks, lunch, stationery and whatever comfort toy your bub won't leave the house without.

From adorable animal designs to simpler monochrome choices, we've found the best backpacks for nursery – because toddler or not, first impressions count.

SHOP: Amazon Prime Early Access Sale: Nursery Backpacks

Did you know that Amazon is having a Prime members' event right now? The Amazon Prime Early Access Sale is running from 11th - 12th October 2022 and has plenty of discounted baby and toddler products to shop. Here are some nursery backpacks to have on your radar:

NOHOO Toddler Backpack Buy now With a sweet bright design, this bag will be easy to find at the end of the day.

JinBeryl Kids Backpack Buy now Kids love dinosaurs, so we bet they'll be proud to carry this one around.

mybagstory Backpack - Winnie the Pooh Buy now Winnie the Pooh is a classic character - pass down the tradition to your little ones.

Kasgo Cute Lightweight Toddler Backpack Buy now This one is available in a number of colours and designs to suit your child's tastes.

Gallery SHOP: The best nursery backpacks 1 of 6 Got a little animal lover on your hands? We're obsessed with this plush dog which looks more like a cuddly toy than a backpack. It's made of 100% polyester and will fit all your child's nursery essentials no problem. Please note that this is not suitable for children under the age of three. 2 of 6 Encourage your baby to be as brave as a bear at nursery, with this animal backpack. It has a top handle as well as adjustable shoulder straps and is made of 100% leather which looks fab and cleans much easier than fabric – a parent's dream. 3 of 6 If your child is obsessed with Peppa Pig (aren't they all?) then we suggest opting for this gorgeous limited-edition backpack from the Hunter x Peppa Pig collection. It's fitted with padded straps and is totally water-resistant, so your little one can jump in all the muddy puddles they like... 4 of 6 If only it was socially acceptable for adults to wear alpaca backpacks, we'd flaunt them all the time. With plenty of pockets to store all of their favourite things, this backpack is essential for your little explorer. The alpaca face, complete with a fluffy head, is bound to go down well with your toddler and make this a bag they won't want to take off. 5 of 6 The dinosaur fascination is real, which is why this dino-printed rucksack is essential to your toddler's wardrobe. The brightly coloured 3D dinosaur spikes are sure to cause some serious playground envy. 6 of 6 With wide and adjustable carrying straps, a chest strap and a bottle holder, this is the perfect little backpack for all your toddler's possessions. We also love the handy name badge to avoid confusion.