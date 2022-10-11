The Best Prams To Buy On Amazon Prime Day – Including Kate Middleton’s Favourite

We’re used to seeing the royal children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis – travelling in horse drawn carriages, but until a few years ago they were ferried around in a Silver Cross pram, the Royal Family’s pram of choice.

Their mother, the Duchess of Cambridge reportedly told a fellow mum during a tour of Fife in Scotland last summer that she loves Silver Cross prams because they're so ‘comfortable’ for babies. Kate has been photographed pushing Prince George in a Silver Cross pram, including at his christening in 2013 (he was also photographed adorably looking into the same pram in 2015 on the walk to his little sister Princess Charlotte’s christening).