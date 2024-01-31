How To Get Tickets For Adele’s Munich Concerts In August 2024

After a successful residency in Vegas and a sell-out homecoming in London's Hyde Park in 2022, Adele has just announced some European tour dates for summer 2024. And, randomly, she's booked in for four nights at Munich Messe in Munich, Germany. It goes without saying that 'Adele Munich tickets' has become an instant breakout search term on Google.

The announcement has taken us all by surprise, and Adele, 35, has herself described it as 'a bit random but still fabulous'. Sharing the news on X, she wrote: 'So a few months ago I got a call about a summer run of shows. I’ve been content as anything with my shows in London's Hyde Park and my residency in Vegas, so I hadn’t had any other plans.

'However, I was too curious to not follow up and indulge in this idea - a one off, bespoke pop-up stadium designed around whatever show I want to put on? Ohh!? Pretty much slap bang in the middle of Europe? In Munich? That’s a bit random, but still fabulous!

'Right after the Euros? Come on England! With the Olympics next door? Go on Simone! And some of my favourite artists playing shows too? Why…YES!! I haven’t played in Europe since 2016!

'I couldn’t think of a more wonderful way to spend my summer and end this beautiful phase of my life and career with shows closer to home during such an exciting summer. Guten Tag babes x.'

If that's not enough to sell tickets, we're not sure what is.

When is Adele performing in Munich?

Adele will be performing in a bespoke arena in Munich on 2, 3, 9 and 10 August 2024. These are her only European tour dates in 2024.

How can I get Adele Munich 2024 tickets?

Getting tickets to see Adele in Munich is not going to be an easy game. Firstly, you need to register to buy them on her website. These are exclusive European shows held at Munich Messe and Adele will be performing in a bespoke open air arena that has been created specifically for these special performances.

How do I register for the pre-sale queue for Adele Munich 2024 tickets?

For access to the Adele pre-sale, you will need to register your details on her website.

How much are Adele Munich tickets?

The exact ticket price to see Adele in Munich is not yet known. However, if other big-ticket performances are anything to go by (general admission tickets to Taylor Swift's Eras tour were £143.40 and standing Beehive tickets to see Beyonce's Renaissance tour were £170), then they are likely to be expensive.

To put this into context, tickets to see Adele in Residency at the Colosseum in Vegas vary per show, but weekend tickets start at $400 per seat. The 'Someone Like You' singer is reportedly banking £536,000 per show.

It's safe to say this 'random but fabulous' detour in Germany will come at a cost.

How much are flights to Munich?

The next question is, how much will it cost to fly to Munich? There's no doubt that Adele's Munich tour dates will excite fans across the whole of Europe, so people will be flying in from afar to watch her perform.

At the moment, return flights from London to Munich in August start from £109 with Lufthansa Airlines. Flights from Manchester to Munich start from around £188 with Lufthansa Airlines, flights from Birmingham to Munich start from £205 with KLM, flights from Newcastle to Munich start from £214 with KLM, flights from Edinburgh to Munich start from £256 with easyjet, flights from Liverpool to Munich start from £392 with easyjet and KLM and flights from Nottingham to Munich start from £475 with British Airways.

So if you're thinking of investing in an Adele Munich Messe ticket, you might want to factor in a few extra hundreds for the return journey.

When does Adele's Vegas residency end?

Adele is due to finish her Las Vegas residency on 15 June.