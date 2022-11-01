Who Are Matt Hancock’s Wife Martha Hancock And Aide Gina Coladangelo?

Well, Matt Hancock has broken the internet again. Not (it might surprise you to discover) for snogging his aide on government property, but for being announced as a campmate on this year's I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here days after withdrawing from the race for chairmanship of the Treasury select committee.

Unsurprisingly, within minutes, he was suspended. An MP not being available to help constituents or represent them in Parliament for part of the time the Government is in session because he's eating kangaroo testicles in the Australian outback is, obviously, unacceptable as far as annual leave requests go.

And, as Matt Hancock once again dominates headlines, everyone is once again looking back at his marriage to his ex-wife Martha Hancock and his scandalous affair with Gina Coladangelo. Here's everything you need to know...

Back in June, social media exploded as the nation woke up to find a picture of Health Secretary Matt Hancock snogging a woman who was not his wife on the front page of The Sun. In many ways, it was an old school political scandal, something that we were far more used to seeing in the Nineties. Many people, therefore, rolled their eyes, dismissing the story as silly and unimportant, pointing out that Matt Hancock's woeful performance and horrendous failings as Health Secretary should be making front page news.

But the sex scandal and his role in letting this country down time after time were seemingly completely connected. It wasn't a private, affair that Matt quietly enjoyed during dirty weekends away or long lunch afternoon delights in a nearby Holiday Inn. The nature of the affair showed Matt's disregard for proper hiring channels and social distancing measures.

As a result, Hancock resigned, writing in his resignation letter: 'We have worked so hard as a country to fight the pandemic. The last thing I would want is for my private life to distract attention from the single-minded focus that is leading us out of this crisis. I want to reiterate my apology for breaking the guidance, and apologise to my family and loved ones for putting them through this. I also need [ to ] be with my children at this time.'

A day later, the story took another turn as Hancock officially left his wife for the aide he was caught kissing. And, obviously, interest immediately exploded around the two women who were thrust into the spotlight by Matt's actions. It's a tale as old as time: the cheating politician getting the headlines but the mistress and the wife also receiving their share of the attention. So who are they?

Who is Gina Colandangelo, Matt Hancock's aide?

First, let's meet the woman photographed in an amorous clinch with Matt at a time where the global pandemic threatened to bring this country to its knees. Her name? Gina Coladangelo. She is 45, and met Matt at Oxford university when they worked together at the student radio station.

Gina was a marketing and communications director at beloved high street chain Oliver Bonas. She was also married to the brand's founder, Oliver Tress. But she was also appointed to the Department of Health's board of non-executive directors. The position held a salary of £15,000 per year. And As Gina had no obvious health credentials, it was later accused that she had been hired for personal reasons of cronyism. However, a spokesperson for the Department of Health rubbished these suggestions, while Hancock's Head Of Communications emphasised to Grazia that she was 'initially brought in as a volunteer'.

Who is Martha Hancock, Matt Hancock's wife?

As in any political scandal of this nature, we saw the traditional photographs of Matt's wife leaving the house on after the affair was publicised. She was still wearing a wedding ring, and was described as 'humiliated' by one title, despite the fact one cannot decide that someone else is humiliated. Matt's (now ex) wife's name is Martha.

They were married for 15 years, and she works as an osteopath. They lived together in Suffolk, but also had a London home, and they have three children. Martha's grandfather was Frederick Miller, a British diplomat who served as Ambassador to West Germany in the Fifties.