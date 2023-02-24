This Is What You Can Do To Help People In Ukraine Right Now

Today, on 24th February 2023, it has officially been a year since the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Over 40,000 are now dead, 14m displaced and near 140,000 buildings have been destroyed. At present, neither Russian leader Vladimir Putin nor Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy shows any signs of abandoning what is now one of the largest military conflicts since the end of World War II. The destruction simply has no discernible end.

This week, President Biden of the United States of America renewed support for Ukraine, visiting the country himself after announcing a new package of security assistance for Ukraine valued at $450m (£373m), as well as $10m in emergency assistance to maintain Ukraine's energy infrastructure. They have issued a new wave of sanctions against companies and individuals 'trying to evade or backfill Russia's war machine', and promised to send 31 battle tanks and longer-range missiles (but not the F-16 fighter jets Ukraine has made repeated calls for).

Over in the UK, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has commited to provide more battle tanks, advanced air defense systems and longer-range missiles to Ukraine, calling on world leaders to show similar support. 'Now is the moment to double down on our military support,' Sunak said in a speech to the Munich Security Conference. 'When Putin started this war, he gambled that our resolve would falter. Even now he is betting we will lose our nerve.'

Despite the ongoing military support, there is still an undeniable feeling of disbelief, dread, and helplessness for the public as millions of us watch the horrific news cycle continue.

So, for those of us wanting to help, we have researched calls to action from protest groups and reputable charities that want your help supporting the people of Ukraine in whatever small way we can during this horrifying eruption of violence.

Write to your MP

Never underestimate the power of the pen and putting pressure on politicians. While severe sanctions on Russia have been promised and military support offered to Ukraine, public engagement with the issue will ensure officials follow through on making the restrictions as tough as they claim they will be. It's especially important that now, a year on, MPs know that their constituents still care deeply that efforts to end this war are met.

To get you started, there's a draft letter (here) by the Association Of Ukrainians In Great Britain or from British Ukrainian Aid (here) which can be tailored and updated as the situation develops. The document allows you to insert the name and contact detail of your local MP (which you can find here) and, very importantly, add your own contact details and signature.

Hundreds of people have demonstrated outside the Russian embassy in London over the last year, with signs reading: ‘Putin hands off Ukraine’ and ‘Ukraine will never surrender'. The first was organised by a woman called Natalia and promoted by the organisation Ukrainian London, where you can find further information on efforts to publicly protest.

On the 24th February, the Ukrainian Institute is holding a a candlelit march from Holland Park to the Russian Embassy.

‘We didn’t sleep last night,’ Lawyer and member of the British Ukrainian Law Association Sergiy Burnus, who attended the firsts protest last year, told Grazia at the time. ‘We came to protest against the Russian aggression, which is unprecedented and, I believe, the start of World War Three. It could be prevented—but the world didn’t do enough.'

Educate yourself with reliable sources

While sharing footage of the war on social media can be helpful to raise awareness of the conflict, British Ukrainian Aid told Grazia they also urged supporters to look out for misinformation and report untrustworthy content to stop Kremlin propaganda.

Help Russian Protestors

Many Russian citizens are against Putin's aggression in Ukraine and have taken to the streets for anti-war protests. Threatening treason charges, the police arrested roughly 1,700 people in cities across the country after they took to the streets to demonstrate. But as opposition voices have continued to be utterly squashed many are concerned the backlash against Putin will be short lived.

Alexei Navalny, a prominent Russian opposition figure and anti-corruption activist was wrongly arrested two years ago and has since had his entire network of activists outlawed. Amnesty International have started a campaign to set him free for his own wellbeing and in the hope that the ill-treatment of government critics will stop. Sign here.

Shop For Clothes from Ukrainian Designers

Supporting businesses is a great way to help people in Ukraine and there are many designers who you'll want to shop from. For statement pieces head to J’amemme, for the perfect leather jacket browse Kulakovsky, for girlish glamour head to Marianna Senchina, for timeless classics try Lake Studio, and for strong shapes and tailored jackets head to GUDU.

How to donate money to help Ukraine from the UK: What charities should I donate to to help Ukrainians?

In this conflict, money matters. Thanks to previous public donations, Ukraine’s army is much better equipped than it was when Russia invaded in 2014. But supplies are still needed and contributing money to Kyiv-based charities will massively help those on the ground.

Army SOS

Amy SOS (here) will ensure Ukranian forces have the training, auxiliary equipment, specialised software, body protection, drones, food, shields and ammunition that they need during the conflict. You can also sign a petition for the UK to offer necessary military support here.

United Help Ukraine

United Help Ukraine are providing lifesaving first aid kits and other medical supplies to the front lines of the conflict. They’re also working with Ukraine’s emergency response organisations to prepare humanitarian aid to civilians that have been affected by Russia’s attack. Donate here.

Razom For Ukraine

Razom For Ukraine are raising money get essential goods to Ukraine. They’re also distributing funds to translate important documents and sources, get volunteers on the ground, share vital information, and fundraise for further emergency needs. Donate here.

Red Cross

Grazia is backing the Red Cross in its essential work in Ukraine, where water, electricity and phone connectivity have been affected in many areas. Red Cross volunteers are helping communities with first aid, warm clothes, food, shelter, water and power supplies, as well as supporting medical facilities. We've made a donation, and it's quick and easy for you to give whatever you can. ‘Donations to our appeal will help us to continue to support Red Cross teams to help people affected by this conflict,’ Luke Tredget, Head of Emergencies for the British Red Cross, told Grazia. ‘The situation is incredibly tense, dangerous and distressing’.

Just text GRAZIA to 70141 to give £10 or donate online at redcross.org.uk/grazia.

Charities in Ukraine that help children

As the conflict in Ukraine has intensified, there is now an imminent threat posed to approximately 7.5 million children. With bombs falling and infrastructures being badly damaged, children have been killed and injured. As swathes of families flee their country, they need urgent assistance funded by your donations.

Save The Children

'There are 7.5 million children in Ukraine caught up in this adult war,' Save The Children's Head Of Conflict James Denselow told Grazia. 'Children woke up in Ukraine this morning to air raid sirens, a declaration of martial law and the sounds of war.'

'Many were rushed to metro stations and other forms of shelter,' he continued. 'Tens of thousands of terrified children have already been forced from their homes into sub-zero wintery conditions. The risk to their mental health and potential for long-term trauma cannot be underestimated and they will desperately need our help in the weeks ahead.' Donate to provide emergency winter and hygiene kits and specialist support through Save The Children's emergency fund.

British-Ukrainian Aid

British-Ukrainian Aid is raising money to support victims of the conflict, including the injured and wounded, orphaned children, the elderly, internally displaced persons and families who have lost their breadwinners. Donate here.

UNICEF

Donations to UNICEF will ensure the charity can stay in Ukraine and deliver critical supplies like water, sanitation, emergency cash, schooling, and refuge to children and their families. UNICEF are also supporting mobile child protection teams who provide psychosocial care to traumatised children and are responding to cases of violence and abuse against children separated from their families. Donate here.

Donation collection points to donate to Ukraine: Where can I donate clothes for Ukrainian refugees near me?

Many organisations are still collecting clean clothes, bedding, sleeping bags, sanitary items and clean new shoes to give to the one million Ukrainian refugees who have fled violence in their home country to neighbouring nations like Slovakia or Poland.

But as many of these donation centres are small or independently run, it can often be tricky to locate the collections for Ukraine nearest to you. So, we’ve rounded up as many drop off points for Ukraine near various places in the UK and collection points around the country where you can donate essentials and clothes for Ukrainian refugees, which you can read here.

If collection centres aren't near you, you can also donate to the UNHCR who are sending blankets, sleeping mats, sleeping bags, baby kits, and the first delivery of core relief items to central Ukraine.

How to help refugees from Ukraine from the UK

The United Nations has warned that we are facing the 'biggest refugee crisis this century' as an estimated 4.2million people have now fled Ukraine. The Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) is raising funds for refugees with their Ukrainian Humanitarian Appeal, which you can donate to here.

DEC's appeal brings together thirteen of the UK's leading charities, including the ActionAid (here) and Red Cross (here) and will ensure that your money is quickly and efficiently disseminated to the DEC charities and their local partners to urgently help people displaced from their homes in Ukraine - or fleeing across the border into Poland, Romania, Hungary, Moldova and Slovakia.

As well as donating, you can sign up with Shelter For Ukraine (here) to offer to host a refugees in your spare room. Just click 'I can help' on their website and then fill in the form. Many other charities are expected to ask for volunteers as the crisis continues and we will update this information as developments unfold.

AirBnB have also been a force for good in helping Ukrainian refugees during the crisis as they’re donating up to 100,000 homes for Ukrainian refugees who have been forced to leave their homes behind.

To provide additional accommodation for refugees, you can support their campaign by donating money here, you can pay for an Airbnb in Ukraine (without actually staying there) as a way to provide financial assistance for owners during the war, or you can offer your own Airbnb as a safe place to stay by registering for the scheme here.

Other ways to donate money to Ukraine

Sunflower Of Peace

Sunflower Of Peace, a fundraising project created by Katya Malakhova, is gathering funds to prepare first aid medical backpacks for paramedics and doctors in Ukraine. As Malakhova wrote on the fundraising page: ‘Each backpack has the ability to save up to 10 lives: Ukrainian soldiers, civilians, volunteers, and children. These backpacks are designed for a second level of medical care in terms of combat action, according to the standards of tactical medicine (Tactical Combat Casualty Care), namely the level of paramedics, arrow-sanitary department.

The backpack's contents are specially designed to be used by highly skilled military combat groups - marines, special forces units and intelligence. These groups operate in areas without access to MedicalFacilities or Emergency Care. Therefore, it's crucial that each combat group have a soldier capable of acting as a medic on the spot.’ Donate here.

Revived Soldiers Of Ukraine

Revived Soldiers Of Ukraine provides medical aid to Ukrainian soldiers and their families, as well as civilians affected by living in a conflict zone. They have tirelessly helped hospitals treat wounded soldiers by supplying them with medical aid and supplies as well as promoting cooperation between the US and Ukraine. Donate here.