These Are The Donation Collection Points For Ukraine Near You

But in the meantime, many charities have recommended donating essential items, including clean bedding, sleeping bags, sanitary items and new shoes to those in need.

But as many of these donation centres are small or independently run, it can often be tricky to locate the collections for Ukraine nearest to you. So, we’ve rounded up as many drop off points and collection points around the country where you can donate essentials and clothes for Ukrainian refugees.

What donations do Ukrainian refugees need?

Obviously we all want to make sure we're donating the right things to help Ukrainian refugees - a bag of old going out clothes is probably going to be less useful than children's clothes organised by size, or warm jumpers, for example. The first thing you can do is check with the charities you're donating to beforehand what they actually need. But as a guide, many drop off and collection points have been asking for practical items and things that will be useful in cold weather.

Foil survival blanketsSleeping bags

Sleeping mats

Toys

Nappies

Sanitary towels

Towels

First Aid Kits

Heat torches

Metal cups

Thermal clothing

Hairbrushes

Shampoos

Toothbrushes

Children's clothes

Bandages

Warm Socks

Gloves

Pre-Packed Camping Food

You don't have to be limited to second-hand items you've got at home - you can also order useful items new and have them sent straight on to a collection point.

Save the children even have an Amazon list set up where you can purchase specific items they need new and have them sent directly to the charity.

What are the Ukraine collection points for donations near me in the south of England?

London

Charity UkrainianLondon have organised numerous collection points across London for your donations. These span numerous boroughs and cover Holland Park, Twickenham, Stratford, Leytonstone, Hounslow, Barking, Enfield, Aylesbury, and Kilburn. More information on where you can donate here.

Bloomsbury

UCL's School of Slavonic and East European Studies (SSEES) are collecting from 10am-7pm and are looking for medical supplies, toiletries, hygiene products and clothes - but not food products. More information here.

Balham

The White Eagle Club in Balham are collecting donations on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday 9am-7pm and Sunday 10am-5pm. They need army clothes and boots, camouflage clothes, bonoculars, walkie talkies and wheelchairs as well as other standard essentials. More information here.

Lewisham

PLACE Ladywell co-working space on Lewisham High Street are collecting donations every Sunday from 1-4pm. They are sharing a list of urgently needed items on a weekly basis, which you can find here.

Hendon

Middlesex University are collecting on Friday 10am-4pm in the VG07 room in their Vine Building at NW4 4BT. They need torches, nappies, period products, packaging, non-perishable foods, and laundry detergent amongst other supplies. More information here.

Battersea

Milo And The Bull in Battersea are accepting donations at 62-64 St John's Hill, SW11 1AD from Friday 6AM-8PM, Saturday 8AM-12.30PM and Sunday 8AM-12PM. They've partnered with Zebra Property, who are collecting at 38 Lavender Hill SW11 5RL from 8am-10am or 2pm-4pm. Items needed are medical supplies, warm clothes, camping supplies, bedding, blankets, pillows and non-perishable foods. More information here.

South Kensington

Oblique Beauty House are collecting donations at 15 Bute Street SW7 3EY. A full list of essential items they urgently need can be found here. They'll be accepting donations from 9am-8pm every day this week.

Southampton

The Polish Social Club are currently collecting donations for the Polish/Ukrainian border and are asking for: Nappies & wet wipes, including nappies for elderly, dry sanitary products, thermal clothes and gloves, batteries, flashlights and candles, food for children – long term and dry, warm blankets and sleeping bags, painkillers, dressings, face masks and hand gels and dog/cat food to be taken to The Polish Social Club 507 Portswood Road, SO17 2TH. More information is available on their Facebook page.

Salisbury, Wiltshire

Head To Toe Nail Salon are collecting thermal blankets, sleeping bags, pillows, toys, clothes, underwear, soaps hower gel, hair brushes, toothbrushes and paste, sanitary pads, antiseptics and waterproof jackets. More information is available on their website.

38 Winchester Street, Salisbury, Wiltshire, SP1 1HG

Westbury, Wiltshire

The collection point at Daykin Estates are looking for children’s toys, pet food, long-life cupboard supplies like pasta and rice, blankets, sleeping bag and clothes. The organisers have outlined that they’re in touch with hostels in Zgierz and Lodz and that every item will go ‘directly into hands of the Ukrainian people in need’.

You can drop off donations at: Daykin Estates, Unit 4 Rockhaven Business Park, Commerce Close, Westbury BA13 4FZ

Oxford

Common Ground in Oxford are collection from 8am to 12pm on Thursday but check for updates to hours on their Facebook page. They’ve detailed that clothes are not a main proiority but that they are in need of medical supplies and toiletries. You can donate at 37-38 Little Clarendon Street, Oxford OX1 2HF.

You can also visit Oxford Help For Ukraine's facebook page (here) where there are regular updates of where and what you can donate. Currently, supplies are being collected at 37 Kiln Lane, Headington, Oxford, OX3 8HA.

Bristol

There's a donation collection point for Ukraine now open at Emersons Green Village Hall in Bristol, BS16 7AP. They need nappies for children and adults, baby cream, cleaning chemicals, blankets, sleeping bags, duvets, pillows and mattresses. Their opening times depend on capacity to take donations and updates are available on their Facebook page.

Somerset

St Mary's Church in Bridgwater is collecting donations of blankets and towels, clothes, toiletries, torches, medicines, first aid kits, modified milk, and other essentials from 9.30am-12pm on Mondays, 9.30am-2pm Tuesday and Wednesday, 9.30am-3pm Thursday at variable times on Fridays and 8.30-9.30am and 11am on Sundays. More information here.

What are the Ukraine collection points for donations near me in the east of England?

Norfolk

The Ukraine Embassy in London has organised a collection point in Norfolk at Dereham Morrisons on Station Road NR19 1DF, the Peerless Plastics And Coatings store on 16-20 Howlett Way IP24 1HZ in Thetford, and Cherry Tree Farm on Brandon Road PE37 8HN in Swaffham. They need warm clothes, scarfs and boots, military equipment, sleeping bags, wheelchairs, baby food, and non perishable food items.

What are the Ukraine collection points for donations in the midlands?

Worcestershire

Malvern Bakehouse are collection soft toys, first aid items, sleeping bags, blankets and baby clothes to be delivered to Poland for Ukrainian refugees. You can drop off your donations at: 2 Church Walk, Malvern WR14 2XH

Shropshire

In Oswestry, you can take donations to 54 Laburnum Drive, SY11 2QR from 5pm-9pm Monday-Friday and the donation site can be contacted on 0754406180. Alternatively, you can go to the Continental Convenience Store in Whitchurch, who are collection Monday-Friday 9am-8pm at 36 Green End, Whitchurch SY13 1AA and are contactable on 07528014924.

Coventry

Coventry Comfort Carers Crisis Support are collecting sleeping mats and bags, duvets and pillows, blankets, towels, clothes, batteries, power banks, and torches and drop off times and locations can be found here.

If you want to donate food, Coventry's Feed The Hungry charity are getting together a shipments of dry food (like rice noodles and pasta), snacks and biscuits, travel mugs and water bottles, tea, coffee, sugar and dry milk.

You can drop off donations at Halo Centre, Progress Way, Binley Industrial Estate, Coventry, CV3 2NT during office hours, which are 8.30am to 4.30pm from Monday to Friday.

What are the Ukraine collection points for donations near me in the north of England?

Liverpool

Polish Merseyside are collecting in Liverpool from Monday-Friday at 8pm-9pm each day. You can drop your donations off at 254 County Road, Liverpool, L4 5PE and contact them on 07919203069.

Manchester

Vilnius Polish Centre in Manchester are collecting on Monday 2pm-8.30pm, Tuesday 2pm-10pm and Wednesday, Thursday and Friday 2pm-7pm at Worsley Road, Manchester, M30 0RU and you can contact them on 07432113290.

BeeHouse have also made a donation point and are collecting every weekday from 12pm-10pm at Deansgate Locks, 2 Whitworth Street, Manchester M1 5LH and their number is 07432113290.

In Bury, Greater Manchester, the Polish Club are collecting donations Monday and Thursday 8pm-9.30pm, Saturday 11am-1pm and Sunday 11am-1.30pm at Back East Street, Bury, BL9 0RU and can be contacted on 07432113290.

Newcastle

Tyneside's Polish Centre is collecting until March 13 between 2pm and 6pm at 2 Maple Terrace, Newcastle, NE4 7SF. They're looking for soap, hair brushes, face and hand creams, period products, breast feeding pads, wet wipes, nappies and cotton pads. They also need medical supplies, children's toys, new clothes and thermals, dried foods, charging packs, torches and sleeping bags. Used clothes are not currently being accepted.

Morrisons in Byker, Newcastle and Tynemouth, North Tyneside are also collecting pillows, first aid equipments, children's toys, blankets, and hygiene products. Other Morrisons stores are also taking part and it's best to call them directly to check before you go.

Northumberland

You can drop off donations to All Saints Church Rothbury in Morpeth NE65 7UY every day between 7.30am until 5pm. The Northumberland Council have also organised collections in containers at numerous sites across the county that are accepting toiletries, medical supplies, children's toys, dry food, bath towels, bedding, thermals and long life food.

You can donate supplies for Ukraine at:

Allendale Community Fire Station, Forstersteads, Shilburn Road, Allendale, NE47 9LG

Alnwick, Northumberland Hall, NE66 1SS, Market St (Monday to Friday from 10am to 6pm)

Amble Community Fire Station, Coquetdale Industrial Estate. Amble, NE65 0PE

Belford Community Fire Station, The Meadows, Belford, NE70 7NZ

Berwick Community Fire Station, Ord Road, Tweedmouth, TD15 2XU

Haltwhistle Community Fire Station, Park Road, Haltwhistle, NE49 9BW

Hexham Fire Station, Maidens Walk, Hexham, NE46 1DR

Pegswood Community Fire Station, Pegswood, NE61 6SJ

Ponteland Community Fire Station, Callerton Lane, Ponteland, NE20 9EY

Prudhoe Community Fire Station, Front Street, Prudhoe, NE42 5DQ

Seahouses Community Fire Station, Main Street, North Sunderland, Seahouses, NE68 7TZ

West Hartford Community Fire Station, West Hartford Business Park, Cramlington, NE23 3JP

Wooler Community Fire Station, 28 South Road, Wooler. NE71 6NJ

Chester

St Francis Church in Chester are collecting donations from Monday – Friday from 10am-2pm. You can drop donations off at Grosvenor Street, Chester, CH1 2BN and call them on 07858457164.

Lancashire

Those in Preston can head to Fulwood where there is a collection for those feeling Ukraine for Poland at MCR Therapies on Sharoe Green Park, PR2 8HW. They have specified not to take food or medicine but they are looking for blankets, clothes, towels, shower gels, personal hygiene items, and diapers.

Country Durham

In Durham, numerous locations are collecting clothings, first aid kits, toiletries, long life food, blankets, sleeping bags and travel cushions. You can drop off donations at The Fitness Lab, Spennymoor (Weekdays 6am to 9am; weekends 8am to 2pm), Greenhills Centre, Wheatley Hill, (Monday to Friday 9.30am to 6.30pm), Sherburn Hill Community Hub, Sherburn (Monday to Thursday from 9.30am to 2pm) and at Quarrington Hill Community Centre (Wednesday from 6pm; Thursday and Saturday from 10.30am to 2pm; Monday from 11am to 1.30pm).

What are the Ukraine collection points for donations near me in Scotland?

Edinburgh

St Andrew’s Ukrainian Catholic Church are currently taking donations, which can be dropped off at the collection point on 24 Dalmeny Street, Edinburgh EH6 8SA. You can contact the church on 01315563447.

Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire

The Ukrainian Crisis Pet Appeal has organised a huge number of drop-off points across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. They are looking to collect wet and dry cat and dog food. New blankets, harnesses and leads for cats and dogs. Cat carriers. Dog beds, dog coats, cat and dog toys, all pet medical supplies except prescription medication, food bowls, cat litter, puppy pads, waterproof ground sheets and new litter trays. A full list of their 33 collection points are available on their Facebook page.

Ellon

Organised by the owner of Prestige Town, Maryana Eddie, this collection has outlined they’re in urgent need of powerpacks, binoculars, large suitcases, storage bags and torches. For more information go to Maryana’s Facebook post. Please take donations to: Craigievar House, Howe Moss Ave, Kirkhill Industrial Estate, Aberdeen AB21 0GP Sunday 10am - 3pm, Monday 3pm - 6pm.

Fraserburgh

A local woman called Susan Emmison has opened up her storage building for donations. She’s requested vacuum flasks, hot water bottles, high calorie bars, bandages, plasters, tourniquets, first aid kit, sleeping mats, sanitary pads and tampons and sleeping bags. Donations can be left from Monday to Thursday 12pm-1pm and 6pm-7pm at 31b High Street Inverallochy. Head to her Facebook page for other alternative drop off sites.

Banff

Bridge Road Co-op has a collection point for donation drop offs and is open every day from 7am-10pm. For more information on items they’re collecting head to their Facebook page for posts from their organisers.

Oban, Argyll and Bute

Oban Helps Ukraine are regularly adding more collection points in the area so head to their Facebook page to see the latest list of donation points. So far, some include: The Happy Wee Health Club, The Creagan Inn, Appin Wednesday 2nd March after 4pm and The Taynuilt Pavillon Saturday 5th & Sunday 6th March 10am - 1pm

Mauchline

Mossgiel Organic Farm are looking for clothes, sleeping bags, duvets, blankets, nappies, toys and canned food. There is more information on their Twitter page and their address is: West Mossgiel Farm, Tarbolton Rd, Mauchline KA5 5LL

What are the Ukraine collection points for donations near me in Irealnd?

Influencer Rozanna Purcell has shared this really helpful Instagram post with a huge list of drop off points in Ireland. ‘Each collection may be opening at different times/ be requesting different items or require boxing- so do contact them first to save yourself and them time,’ she wrote on Instagram. ‘Also there’s a call out for volunteers for admin/ packaging & driving! So if you know anyone with transport resources maybe pass this on.’

What are the Ukraine collection points for donations near me in Wales?

Newport

Women Of Newport are collecting donations at Rogue Fox Coffee House during their opening hours, The Cellar Door after 4pm and until 7pm, Le Pub during their opening hours, and University building at their reception from 9am until 9pm. They’re looking for volunteers and information is on their Facebook page.

Cardiff

Park Vets are taking donations at Sanatorium Road, Cardiff, CF11 8DG. Clothes aren’t needed but toiletries, long life foods, medical products and toiletries are being taken until 7pm. You can contact Park Vets on 02920382211 and they’re also looking for volunteers to transfer items to their larger collection point in Newport.

Swansea

Supermarket ABC are looking for donations of baby products, like nappies modified milk, wet wipes and bottles, feminine hygiene products, sheets, pillows, thermal blankets, toiletries, hygiene products, long life foods and rain coats. You can drop off donations at 18 Woodfield Street, Morriston, Swansea SA6 8AQ or contact the collection point on 08438868235.

Do you know of more drop off points for Ukrainian donations across the UK? Send us a message on Instagram and we’ll add them to our list. You can also read our explainer on other ways you can help Ukraine right now.