King Charles Extends Olive Branch To Harry And Meghan In First Televised Speech

King Charles has delivered a heartfelt speech about the death of his mother in his first televised address from Buckingham Palace as head of the monarchy. Renewing the late Queen Elizabeth II’s promise of lifelong service, the King cleared up questions about whether or not he will hand the reigns over to Prince William (to make way for a younger monarch). But most notably, he also extended what some believe to be an olive branch to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

After noting that Prince William will take on a number of more senior duties, the new King told the public, ‘I want also to express my love for Harry and Meghan as they continue to build their lives overseas.'

The mention has come as a surprise to some who were not aware the family members were on speaking terms, particularly after Prince Harry told Oprah Winfrey in March 2021 that the King refused to speak to him during the Sussexes conversations about stepping back as senior royals.

‘When we were in Canada, I had three conversations with my grandmother and two conversations with my father and -- before he stopped taking my calls -- and then [ he ] said, “Can you put this all in writing what your plan is?”’ Harry said at the time. He later clarified that they were on speaking terms, but implied their relationship was strained. ‘Yeah, he is [ taking my calls ] ,’ Harry said. ‘There's a lot to work through there, you know? I -- I feel really let down, because he's been through something similar.’

Rumours of tension between the father and son have swirled ever since, some reporting in December 2021 that the pair were on speaking terms to try and repair their relationship. But in August this year, in an interview with The Cut, Meghan said the following: ‘Harry said to me: “I lost my dad in this process.” It doesn’t have to be the same for them as it was for me, but that’s his decision.’