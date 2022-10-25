Whatsapp Is Down – Everybody Try Not To Panic

Before you throw your phone at the wall in frustration, your signal isn’t useless—Whatsapp has totally gone down. But don’t worry, we’ve got all of the info and intel you need to get you through this double tick black out. Hey, at least you won’t know if you’re being ghosted by your date last night…

Is Whatsapp down?

Yup, sound the alarm and let your latest fling off the hook for not sending a good morning message, because people across the UK and all around the world have been unable to use the app. Seriously, it just keeps saying ‘Connecting…’ for ever and ever and ever and ever.

You might want to use this moment to take a sigh of relief at the eerie silence of no group chat notifications pinging through (hooray). Imagine, you might even get some work done today…or just sidle over to TikTok.

When will Whatsapp start working again?

According to a Whatsapp spokesperson, the app could reboot at any time—and essentially, they’re working on it ASAP. But until then we just have to be patient… ‘We’re aware that some people are currently having trouble sending messages,’ the spokesperson said. ‘We’re working to restore WhatsApp for everyone as quickly as possible.’

When did Whatsapp go down?

Apparently, according to the service status website Downdetector, Whatsapp went down at 8am on Tuesday and more than 12,000 reports of a crash had been reported by 8.30am. But everyone, try not to freak out too hard and maybe return to one of Meta’s endless other messaging platforms: Facebook messenger, Instagram DMS etc—or if you want to go really retro, you could even brave a text…