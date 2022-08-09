Rejoice! WhatsApp Will Soon Let You Leave Group Chats Without Alerting Your Friends

I’m a fan of an Irish exit. At the pub, a party, the office – but one place dipping out without detection is not an option is WhatsApp. Whether it's an overzealous hen do chat, a sports team you were part of three years ago, or freshers flatmates you haven’t seen for almost a decade, sometimes you’re just ready to leave a conversation... and the only thing stopping you? Everyone in the group gets notified.

For social people pleasers, the ‘user has left the chat’ alert has been just too much drama to bear. What will everyone be saying when you leave? Will it piss off your long-lost acquaintances? Well, we have good news because today Meta announced that ‘people will soon be able to leave WhatsApp groups without the service alerting other users to their departure’. Finally, peace at last, a silent exit. Farewell, meaningless notifications.

The update is part of a new series of ‘privacy features’ by Meta, which include other new elements to the app that Mark Zuckerberg has claimed will improve security for users. Like Snapchat, WhatsApp will also soon have a ‘view once’ feature where screenshots are disabled – perfect for safely sending nudes or hungover selfies.

Additionally, those who struggle with the ‘last seen’ feature can now select a close friends list who are able to see their digital attendance. So, now there’ll be no more hiding from your bosses unwarranted messages at 5pm on a Friday or unwanted booty calls from Hinge dates when it rolls around to 2AM – hooray.

Speaking to the BBC, product head Ami Vora said the changes are part of WhatsApp’s aim to keep ‘building product features that empower people to have more control and privacy over their messages ... We believe WhatApp is the most secure place to have a private conversation.'