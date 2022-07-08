Okay, What Is The Kik App And Should We Be Using It?

Whatsapp, iMessage, Snapchat, Instagram DMs: We seem to need endless apps to keep in contact. And prepare to add another one to your roster because the kids are back on Kik. So, allow us to talk you through everything you need to know about the retro app making a slow and steady reappearance…

What is Kik?

Remember back in 2010 when the cool crowd and businessmen with Blackberrys all had BBM and the rest of us got jealous? Well, Kik appeared and allowed iPhone and Android users to get in on the instant messaging fun.

Essentially, it’s just a free messaging app that allows you to use only your email address to sign up and automatically moves all your phone’s contacts over onto the app. More than a decade after it first launched, Kik is still popular because it has more privacy and anonymity compared to other apps like Whatsapp or iMessage.

Is Kik a dating app?

Primarily, Kik is designed for messaging not finding the love of your life. But the platform does encourage romantic chats through two of its internal apps: Flirt! And Match & Chat. Sort of like Kik’s answer to Tinder, you can swipe left or right to chat to different users and they can swipe to find you, too.

Why is Kik controversial?

Going online and chatting to strangers isn’t a new concept, remember AOL chatrooms and Chat Roulette? But what’s worrying about Kik is the increased anonymity. You can sign up with only an email address (not even a phone number is required) so, you really can be anyone you want.

This simplified sign up process has proved dangerous with the app’s young users. In January 2016, a 25-year-old man from Louisiana was convicted of using Kik to extort naked photos from young girls aged between 8 and 14. Apple’s App store now recommends the app should be used by people over the age of 17.

How do you delete your Kik account?

If you’re ready to say your goodbye to the app, deleting your Kik account is very simple. Just open the Kik account deletion page, enter your username and email address, write in the form why you’re leaving kick, agree that you’re permanently deleting your account and click go. You’ll then get a deactivation email, which includes a link to permanently delete your account—then you’re done!