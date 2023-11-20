Suki Waterhouse’s Pregnancy Announcement Shouldn’t Have Been Stolen From Her

It’s official: Suki Waterhouse is pregnant. The 31-year-old actor turned musician confirmed her pregnancy on stage at the Corona Capital Music Festival in Mexico City last night, videos of her announcement immediately going viral on social media. It will be her first child, with boyfriend Robert Pattinson, whom she has been dating since 2018.

‘I decided to wear something particularly sparkly because I thought it might distract you from something else that's going on,’ the singer told the crowd on Sunday, gesturing toward her baby bump. ‘I'm not sure if it's working.’

What was Suki Waterhouse's pregnancy announcement?

While Waterhouse and Pattinson have not made a shared public statement yet, the gleeful confirmation comes after weeks of pregnancy rumours first reported by tabloids after she was pictured on a hike in Los Angeles with Pattinson. In the photographs, taken in early November by paparazzi, Waterhouse can be seen sporting a small bump underneath her hiking attire.

Of course, the fact that they were printed at all – alongside headlines about ‘exclusive pregnancy announcements’ – is problematic. Once again, we’ve seen a famous woman have her pregnancy announcement taken from her due to invasive tabloid tactics.

It’s not clear yet how far along Waterhouse is, but one must ask, would she have announced so soon if it weren’t for the relentless pressure to confirm pregnancy rumours that began after tabloids published the pictures? Her Instagram has been filled with intrusive questions ever since asking her about the pregnancy.

And so, the toxic cycle continues. We’ve been reminded time and time again by celebrities that pregnancy speculation is harmful. Most recently, Hailey Bieber spoke out about the constant questioning in tabloids and on social media, telling GQ Hype that if she were to get pregnant, she would want to keep it private for as long as possible.

‘Recently, everybody was like: “Oh, my God, she’s pregnant,” and that’s happened to me multiple times before,’ Bieber said. ‘There is something that’s disheartening about, Damn, I can’t be bloated one time and not be pregnant? It would be a lie if I was like: “Oh, yeah, I don’t give a s***.”

She added that ‘when there comes a day’ that she is pregnant, ‘you, you as in the internet, will be the last to know.’

Bachelor star Amanda Stanton has similarly expressed disappointment at fans speculating about pregnancy recently, as did Chrissy Teigen in 2022 when she was consistently being asked about pregnancy despite being open about her painful experience with pregnancy since suffering a miscarriage in 2020. ‘I know it’s said with excited, good intentions, [but] it just kind of sucks to hear because I am the opposite of pregnant,’ she said on Instagram.

Is Suki Waterhouse pregnant?

Of course, in Waterhouse’s case she was actually pregnant when speculation began, but that doesn’t make it okay that tabloids and followers have been pressuring her to confirm the pregnancy for weeks. For any and all women, it should be their decision to reveal their pregnancy publicly (or not at all) whenever they feel comfortable, not have that choice taken from them because of invasive speculation. Waterhouse deserves better, as do we all.

Who is Suki Waterhouse's boyfriend?

The pregnancy confirmation has renewed interest into Waterhouse's relationship with Robert Pattinson, with search for 'Suki Waterhouse boyfriend' peaking overnight. It seems that many people didn't even realise she's been in a relationship with Pattinson for five years, as there's even breakout search for 'Suki Waterhouse and Bradley Cooper' - whom she dated for two years from 2013. There's also renewed search for 'Suki Waterhouse and Miles Kane', whom she dated from 2011 to 2013. Rest assured, Waterhouse is still very much in a relationship with Twilight starRobert Pattinson, opening up about their partnership in a recent interview with The Sunday Times Style. Explaining that the couple barely spend time apart despite their busy schedules, she said even she is shocked she's still so content in the relationship after so much time.

'I had two days off [from tour] the other day, and it was like, no question I’m going back to see him. Then he’ll come out for a couple of days,' Waterhouse said. 'I’m shocked that I’m so happy with someone for nearly five years...I’m always incredibly excited when I see his name pop up [on my phone] or even a text, and I think he feels the same about me. We’ve always got so much to say, and I find him hilarious.'