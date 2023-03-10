‘Is It Okay To Tell Someone They Can’t Get Engaged At My Wedding?’ The Internet Says No

Is it just us, or is there something about weddings that turns otherwise stable people into absolute weirdos? From pretentious in-laws to demanding guests, there seems to be a new viral moment every day dedicated to wedding wildness. Today is no different, withReddit’s ‘Am I The Asshole?’ thread providing some much-needed Friday f * ckery on this snowy afternoon.

It starts out with a pretty classic question: ‘AITA for saying no to someone getting engaged at my wedding?’

‘Of course not!’ most of us would scream in response, but you won’t realise how right you are for that until you read further. According to the original poster, it all began at a wedding clothes shop where the husband and bride were getting fitted for their respective suit and wedding dress. The maid of honour (Ashlyn) and best man (Andy) were there too, and they happen to be dating.

‘The day before we had the fitting, Andy came to us and asked if he could propose to Ashlyn at the fitting since the four of us were going to be there,’ the OP writes. ‘We of course said yes. It was beautiful and we all cried, and so did the workers. He gave a beautiful speech and ugh, it was so cute! I had taken a picture and posted it (with their permission) to congratulate them last Friday.’

Adorable, a lovely – and much more appropriate – wedding-inspired proposal. But that’s when it all goes wrong. ‘Yesterday, I got an angry text message from my fiancés cousin saying that I needed to have a talk with my fiancé because he said no to the cousin proposing at our wedding,’ OP explains. ‘It was mildly funny because my fiancé was sitting next to me at the table with a grouchy look on his face for the past hour, now I know why. I texted the cousin back and told him that “If my fiancé said no, I will as well.”’

Strange enough already, but it gets worse. ‘Now his mother, the same freaking aunt that had a melt down last month about who and who we aren't inviting to the wedding, is calling, and texting, and leaving notes on our Facebook saying that it was unfair to the cousin and his girlfriend that they couldn't get engaged at my wedding even though we let our friends get engaged!’

You would be forgiven for letting your eyebrows reach your hairline at this point in the post, because seriously… what is going on? Let’s be clear, getting engaged at someone’s actual wedding is entirely different to doing an intimate proposal among friends at a fitting – surely, we can all agree on that.