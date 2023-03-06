A Man Refused To Pay His Wife’s Hospital Bill Because She Had An Epidural

If you've already seen this, then sorry to reignite the rage. And if you've not seen it yet, then apologies, because you're about to be fuming.

Another Reddit AITA (Am I The Asshole) took over the internet this weekend, after it was posted by user thiscassgirlwith the fully correct caption 'Are you all ready to hate someone'.

The woman wrote in a now-deleted post that after seven years of marriage to her husband, where everything was always equally split, things were going fine. 'Everything was going well and we were in our littel newborn bubble of bless until the hospital bills came,' she wrote.

The post, which comes from America, where the couple have been billed for their stay in hospital after insurance, continues: Throughout the duration of my pregnancy, I planned to go for an unmedicated natural birth with as little intervention as possible. That was up until I hit the 24 hour mark of labor, I caved and got the epidural (which I was open to having if needed). My husband had no problem with it, even encouraged it.'

Ok, deep breath.

'When the bill came he brought it to me to pay all $8,000+ (after insurance) from my personal savings, I asked why,' she wrote. 'He said "You're the one that couldn't hold out for a few more hours and hacked up the bill with all your meds and an extra nights stay and he shouldn't have to pay for all of my extra requests. If I wanted luxury, I should expect to pay for it."'

SCREAMS INTO THE VOID.

'I was stunned, and flipped out... He refuses to budge, calling me a princess for expectings him to pay for all the "extra add ons" I requested in the hospital.'

The woman reports she gave in and PAID THE BILL, but now she feels 'disrespected' and they're not talking much.

She asks, 'Do I have the right to feel this way or is it just hormones? AITA for expecting him to contribute towards the cost of my childbirth?'

MY CHILDBIRTH.