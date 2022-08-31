What Are Angel Numbers? Here’s The Meaning Behind The Repetitive Digits

by Whitney Jones |

There’s something special about believing in the magical moments that can occur in our everyday lives. And, lately, everyone seems to be making wishes whenever the clock strikes 11:11 - but what's that all about? While there are many theories, mostly the number 11 is considered lucky in numerology (astrology’s mysterious sister) and some also believe it's an 'angel number'.

And from TikTok to Instagram, angel number content is everywhere at the moment. So, here at Grazia, we’ve created a guide on everything you need to know about angel numbers to bring more magical moments into your life. Keep reading to find out more...

What are angel numbers?

Before we delve into mixing maths with magic, we must look at numerology. Simply, numerology is an ancient study of numbers, letters and symbols that can draw specific meanings from their combinations or occurrences. It’s a way for the universe to send us messages and signs through patterns, revealing new truths about who we are and what lies ahead. There are so many concepts in numerology, but angel numbers have spread like wildfire on social media with more people spotting repeating sequences. Angel numbers are just that – a number sequence, usually 3 or 4 numbers, that contain repetition such as 666 or 444.

How do you see angel numbers?

Finding angel numbers is like witnessing a double rainbow or finding a four-leaf clover, an extraordinary experience that fills you with warmth. They can appear in the most ordinary places such as clocks, license plates, addresses, phone numbers, timestamps, and even bank statements! This is the universe sending you a sign that, at that moment, you are experiencing something greater than you could ever know. It’s almost like you’re on a mission or you’ve been given a purpose – a self-fulfilling prophecy if you will. These messages can be the helping hand that you need when life feels unsteady, or you cannot see the light at the end of the tunnel. Think of it like the universe is sending you the Kris Jenner meme - 'you’re doing amazing, sweetie!'.

This spiritual practice is different to those we’re accustomed to as they are not determined by your birthdate, time and location in comparison to zodiac signs and astrological birth charts. Angel numbers are more fluid as you can experience them for years or as a singular occurrence. Think of it as a spiritual awakening – you can receive many angel numbers at any given time but if the same number combinations keep appearing, then until this message is understood and followed with action, it won’t go away no matter how much you ignore it. Surprisingly, you don’t have to be psychic or a numerologist to see these angel numbers, but you do have to be in touch with your intuition and open to realms of spirituality.

Grazia’s Guide to Common Angel Numbers

What does 222 mean?

This is your sign that there is an imbalance in your life, and you need to find a steadier footing. It’s time to reassess your priorities or daily actions (are you acting out of character?) and seek balance by spending time with your most trusted companion to lean on when you need it. Life is much better when you’re not dealing with everything solo. As they say, good things come in twos!

What does 444 mean?

In numerology, the number 4 is about being disciplined and standing your ground. There might be some hard decisions you’ve been avoiding but it’s time to face them head-on. But don’t be afraid to ask for help from your support systems, especially if you’re navigating a long-term project. Build your foundation with people you trust, and the road ahead will be much easier to tackle.

What does 666 mean?

It’s time to look at things with a new perspective as the one you’re currently using is allowing negative thoughts to overload your mindset. When we don’t take care of ourselves and look within, we often lose ourselves to the darkness. If you’ve come across this angel number, then you need to invite peace into your life. Despite its religious associations with the devil, the pattern offers the much need gentle kindness and understanding you’ve been looking for. Harry Styles may preach to treat people with kindness, but I believe he also means we must be kind to ourselves, too.

What does 777 mean?

Seeing repeated sevens is the universe’s way of telling you that the energy around you is shifting and a spiritual realignment is occurring. This lucky number means good fortune is on the way and your natural talents could see new monetary opportunities arise so tap into your natural talents.

What does 888 mean?

If you’re needing positive energy, then this is the angel number for you. According to numerologists, it suggests an endless flow of life and abundance. The universe is full of highs and lows so it’s good to remember that the good fortune that comes with 888, will also pass one day. So, the main message of this is responsibility – prepare for those lows ahead. Be mindful that you may have to budget or restrict yourself in the future so the time to budget is now. All gifts come with great responsibility or whatever I heard whilst watching Spider-Man.

What does 999 mean?