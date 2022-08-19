  1. Home
An Ode To The Dreamy Date-Night Style Of Olivia Wilde And Harry Styles

It's low-key - and we love it.

Harry Styles Olivia Wilde
by Natalie Hammond |
Posted

Harry and Olivia. On a date. It isn't groundbreaking stuff, but can you blame us in being interested in what these two wear when they want to, you know, make a bit of effort? Although from the looks of things, the couple takes a pretty low-key approach. And why not? Styles loves nothing more than wearing a bit of hot pink leather on stage, but to a neighbourhood pizza place? He's more comfortable tying his hair up and throwing on a colourful shirt that's probably from Bode, one of his favourites. As for Wilde, who must be enjoying the summer break from the red carpet circuit, she choose a navy tee, a printed skirt and a pair of trainers, side-stepping a designer bag for a canvas tote from The Vampire's Wife.

Harry Styles Olivia Wilde
©Getty

Neither of them looks put together - perhaps suggesting a level of comfort that comes when you've been with someone for a while and don't feel the need to wear something spectacular every time you see them - or overly dressy. Their choice of restaurant is also interesting, Rubirosa, a pizza joint that's famous for its 'tie-dye' pizza (a pizza topped with a juicy swirl of pesto) in SoHo. It's much less scene-y than, say, Carbone, which might hint at the fact that they don't want to be seen so much as spend time together.

The two are gearing up for the promo tour of Don't Worry Darlings, the film directed by one and starring both, which will premiere at the Venice Film Festival. So they'll be back on the red carpet (and hopefully wearing something just as iconic as hot pink leather). For now, we hope they ordered the tie-dye.

Gallery

SEE: The Wardrobe Hits Of Harry Styles

Harry Styles, Radio 1's Big Weekend
1 of 31

Wearing another custom Arturo Obegero sequin jumpsuit - this time in purple and black - for BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend in Coventry, no less.

Harry Styles, The Late Late Show
2 of 31

When filming with James Corden for The Late Late Show, Styles wore a custom Gucci striped tee, flared jeans and a beaded necklace by Eliou.

Harry Styles, One Night Only concert - NYC
3 of 31
CREDIT: Harry Lambert

And the pop star wore Gucci (duh) - this time paired with the highly anticipated Adidas x Gucci sneakers.

Harry Styles, The Today Show 2022
4 of 31

No thoughts just midriff...In a custom AMI Paris jacket and jeans for rehearsals ahead of his Today Show performance.

Harry Styles, The Today Show 2022
5 of 31

In further jumpsuit news, Harry wore a custom JW Anderson jumpsuit inspired by its resort 2022 collection.

Harry Styles, Spotify Listening Session
6 of 31

A more casual look for Mr Styles in an S.S. Daley duck sweater (which is available to pre-order on its site) for the Spotify listening party ahead of the Harry's House album release.

Harry Styles, Howard Stern
7 of 31

The Watermelon Sugar singer turned to Gucci for this custom strawberry tee paired with bright green trousers. Yum.

Harry Styles, Coachella 2022
8 of 31

No this isn't a fever dream. For Harry's second headliner weekend performing at Coachella, he of course opted for custom Gucci to perform with Lizzo.

Harry Styles, Coachella 2022
9 of 31

To kick off his headliner gig at Coachella 2022, Harry Lambert worked with Gucci to produce a series of custom looks complete with fluffy coats and plenty of sequins.

Harry Styles Best looks
10 of 31

In custom Arturo Obegero sequin jumpsuit for new single As It Was, styled by Harry Lambert.

Harry Styles Best looks Harry Styles, 'Harry's House' Album
11 of 31

Styles wears custom Molly Goddard, almost identical to the look worn by Edie Campbell in the SS22 collection, for the cover of his latest album Harry's House.

Harry Styles, Love On Tour 2021 Harryween
12 of 31

Harry performed onstage at his Harryween Fancy Dress Party at Madison Square Garden in New York City, dressed of course, as Dorothy (a Gucci creation, natch)

Harry Styles, Brit Awards 2021
13 of 31

As he picked up the Mastercard British Single award for Watermelon Sugar at the BRITs 2021, Styles donned a psychedelic suit from Gucci.

Harry Styles, Grammy's 2021
14 of 31

Ahead of opening the show, Harry made a case for feather boas on the Grammy red carpet.

Harry Styles, Grammy's 2021
15 of 31

Honestly...there are no words.

Harry Styles, SiriusXM
16 of 31

His famous pearl necklace made an appearance on the star's visit to the SiriusXM studios, sending fans (and us) wild.

Harry Styles, SirusXM x Pandora performance
17 of 31

Further proof that we all need a sweater vest + baggy pants combo - make like Styles and go for polka dots.

Harry Styles, The Today Show 2020
18 of 31

The Watermelon Sugar singer selected sherbet shades for his Today Show performance in 2020, but it was his rehearsal outfit that went VIRAL...

Harry Styles, Love On Tour 2021
19 of 31

2021 - the year that Harry really nailed his on-stage style.

Harry Styles, Love On Tour 2021
20 of 31

A rare glimpse at HS backstage (aka, my new phone wallpaper).

Harry Styles, Radio 2
21 of 31

Leaving the BBC Radio 2 studio in February 2020, Styles wore Gucci trousers and a jacket by Bode, a fashion insider favourite renowned for its folky, patchwork designs.

Harry Styles, Brit Awards 2020
22 of 31

School girl shoes. Pearls. A brown suit. It shouldn't work, but in the world of Harry Styles, it blasts everything else on the red carpet out of the water.

Harry Styles, Met Gala
23 of 31

Styles cemented his status as a fashion insider at the 2019 Met Gala, which he co-hosted with Lady Gaga, Serena Williams, Anna Wintour and Gucci's Alessandro Michele, who also dressed him on the night.

Harry Styles, Manhattan
24 of 31

You see a knit your grandma might have made you; Harry sees an opportunity in this Lanvin sweater vest.

Harry Styles, Brit Awards 2020
25 of 31

Performing Falling at the BRIT Awards 2020 in custom Gucci, Harry wears a lace jumpsuit (and matching gloves!) with all the ease of jeans and a T-shirt. Unpredictability score: 10/10.

Harry Styles, Spotify Album Launch
26 of 31

A silky cardigan and string of pearls might sound like they belong at the country club, but Harry gives them rock and roll swagger at a Spotify party to celebrate the launch of his album. The cardi is Lanvin, FYI.

Harry Styles, The Late Late Show
27 of 31

Yes, it's more Gucci and no, we still can't get enough of it on him. Performing on The Late Late Show Styles showed some boybanders do know how to do tailoring.

Harry Styles, The Ellen Degeneres Show
28 of 31

'Stay Away From Toxic People' it says on Harry's Marc Jacobs x Magda Archer lime green sweater, which he wore on The Ellen Show. You don't have to tell us twice...

Harry Styles, Radio 1 Live Lounge
29 of 31

Another day, another knockout Bode jacket. Leaving the Live Lounge he also wore a Self-Love tee, a collaboration between Harry and Gucci. As if we could love him anymore, a portion of proceeds from the sale of the T-shirts was donated to the Global Fund for Women.

Harry Styles, Brits Awards 2020
30 of 31

Rules? What rules? Styles wore a daffodil yellow suit from Marc Jacobs' SS20 womenswear collection for his first appearance as a solo artist at the 2020 BRITs. We bow down.

Harry Styles, The Today Show 2020
31 of 31

The JW Anderson crochet cardigan that sparked a worldwide crochet trend (mainly on TikTok) and had us all phoning up granny asking for a patchwork knit, stat.

