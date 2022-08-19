An Ode To The Dreamy Date-Night Style Of Olivia Wilde And Harry Styles

Harry and Olivia. On a date. It isn't groundbreaking stuff, but can you blame us in being interested in what these two wear when they want to, you know, make a bit of effort? Although from the looks of things, the couple takes a pretty low-key approach. And why not? Styles loves nothing more than wearing a bit of hot pink leather on stage, but to a neighbourhood pizza place? He's more comfortable tying his hair up and throwing on a colourful shirt that's probably from Bode, one of his favourites. As for Wilde, who must be enjoying the summer break from the red carpet circuit, she choose a navy tee, a printed skirt and a pair of trainers, side-stepping a designer bag for a canvas tote from The Vampire's Wife.

©Getty

Neither of them looks put together - perhaps suggesting a level of comfort that comes when you've been with someone for a while and don't feel the need to wear something spectacular every time you see them - or overly dressy. Their choice of restaurant is also interesting, Rubirosa, a pizza joint that's famous for its 'tie-dye' pizza (a pizza topped with a juicy swirl of pesto) in SoHo. It's much less scene-y than, say, Carbone, which might hint at the fact that they don't want to be seen so much as spend time together.

The two are gearing up for the promo tour of Don't Worry Darlings, the film directed by one and starring both, which will premiere at the Venice Film Festival. So they'll be back on the red carpet (and hopefully wearing something just as iconic as hot pink leather). For now, we hope they ordered the tie-dye.