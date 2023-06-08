The Best Restaurants With Outdoor Seating And Heating In London

Gallery Best Restaurants With Outdoor Seating in London - Grazia

This Chinese dim sum teahouse, with locations in the heart of Soho and in the City, offer an all-day dining experience like no other. Soak up the sun on their ever-chic terrace while enjoying Michelin star worthy food made up of authentic dim sum with contemporary influences. The renowned menu includes a wide selection of dim sum and a list of over 24 types of tea!

The original design concept by Christian Liaigre also ensures a full view of the kitchen, allowing passers-by to witness the preparation of the expertly made dishes - always a treat. And just like their sister restaurant Hakkasan, Yauatcha offers their signature cocktail menu alcohol-free too!

But the best thing about Yauatcha right now? It's Saturday brunch menu at their City location. Partnering with John Reed for the ultimate sweat-to-sip weekend, you can enjoy a morning fitness class at John Reed Fitness before heading over to neighbouring Yauatcha City where you'll be treated to a restorative three-course brunch menu, in partnership with Patrón Tequila.

Running every Saturday from the 3rd of June, the classes are helmed by expert trainers who offer both low and high intensity impact workouts. For the sipping portion of your Saturday, you'll enjoy a number of light and nutritious dishes alongside two signature Patrón cocktails on Yauatcha's sprawling terrace, with its beautiful views and Hacienda-inspired installation. A weekend treat of dreams! To book, click here.