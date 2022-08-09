Olivia Newton-John’s Most Iconic Outfits From The ’70s And ’80s

Olivia Newton-John's turn as Sandy - the ultimate girl-next-door who shoulder-robed her cardigans and wore bows in her hair (until she didn't, of course) - provided one of the most enduring film 'looks' of all time. But in real life, the singer-actor's fashion sense was just as memorable as that black leather jacket and those shiny, skin-tight leggings. Grease came out in 1978 - the era of flared trousers, loud prints and Studio 54 - and her wardrobe embraced all of the above, from the cool sheepskin coats to the disco-adjacent blouses that were a world away from Rydell High. We took a walk down memory lane to dig out her best looks from the '70s and '80s, including the outfit that cemented her style icon status.
SEE: Olivia Newton-John's Most Iconic Looks In The '70s And '80s
Taken sometime in the '70s, Olivia Newton-John's tinted sunglasses, sheepskin coat and mullet hairstyle was lightyears away from straight-laced Sandy.
At the premiere of Grease, its stars, Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta, dressed like their on-screen alter egos (spotted pink tulle for her; black leather for him).
Performing in the '70s, Newton-John wore what would turn out to be two of the decade's biggest hits (power collars and high-waisted jeans).
On anyone else, a ruffled shirt and striped waistcoat would have spelt a style disaster. On Newton-John, it somehow looked like a precursor to Carrie Bradshaw.
Photographed in 1971, Newton-John's apple belt buckle was very 'on-brand' for Sandy.
The same year her most famous film was released - 1978 - Newton-John hit the iconic Studio 54. The popped collar, the satin jacket and the skin-tight trousers were pure Sandy ('Tell me about it, stud,' Sandy).
Performing in LA, she dazzled onstage in a matching mini dress and spangled boots in March 1980.
Taken sometime in the '70s, Newton-John wore lipstick red flares and black ankle boots to pose by a pond.
Newton-John wore a silk neck scarf, buckled ankle boots and a waistcoat-and-flares combo for this photoshoot at her home in Hertfordshire.
The movie glow-up to end all movie glow-ups, Sandy's leather jacket and leggings combo was the look that fuelled an entire fancy dress movement.
Her Physical era meant plenty of studded sweatshirts and sweatbands styled with knee-high boots.