Olivia Newton-John’s Most Iconic Outfits From The ’70s And ’80s

Olivia Newton-John's turn as Sandy - the ultimate girl-next-door who shoulder-robed her cardigans and wore bows in her hair (until she didn't, of course) - provided one of the most enduring film 'looks' of all time. But in real life, the singer-actor's fashion sense was just as memorable as that black leather jacket and those shiny, skin-tight leggings. Grease came out in 1978 - the era of flared trousers, loud prints and Studio 54 - and her wardrobe embraced all of the above, from the cool sheepskin coats to the disco-adjacent blouses that were a world away from Rydell High. We took a walk down memory lane to dig out her best looks from the '70s and '80s, including the outfit that cemented her style icon status.