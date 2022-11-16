The Best Sofas For Every Style And Budget: Your Ultimate Guide

Gallery SHOP: The Best Sofas

Swyft's Model 02 sofa has entered the chat. Boasting a mid-century design with a pulled seam and piped detailing, the model 02 is everything we wanted and more. It's available in velvet or linen fabrics, in a range of shades including this gorgeous vine green, as well as teal, brick, charcoal and more.

Dimensions: H82 x W205 x D85cm

Customer review: "I spent hours and hours and hours looking for a sofa. It needed to look good, be comfortable, get through the door of my flat, be interesting but not too much of a statement and not break the bank. This sofa is all of these things. The vine colour is so much more beautiful than the pictures. It's rich and gorgeous. The fabric is lush too. The back is high enough and overall very comfortable. It arrives in boxes and is super easy to put together. I am really happy with it."

Why we love: Swyft fabrics are all stain-resistant, making the model 02 equally as functional as it is stylish.