The Best Sofas For Every Style And Budget: Your Ultimate Guide

If you're in the process of buying a new sofa, it's time to take a deep breath. As the centrepiece of your living room, and the place of rest, contemplation - and a lot of Netflix - choosing the best sofa is integral. We struggle to think of a piece of furniture that will have as much impact on your home as a sofa, so it's important to shop wisely.
Before diving into the world of sofas, there are a few things to consider. We recommend that you start by setting a budget and creating a mood board with exactly what you're looking for. Will it be a cream bouclé sofa or dark velvet? Are you looking for a comfy L-couch or a mid-century modern one? The options are truly endless, so we recommend having a rough idea of what you're looking for before jumping in head first. It may also be worth scouring your favourite retailers for the best sofa deals, to see if you can save some cash.
While choosing an aesthetically pleasing that suits your taste sofa is important, selecting a piece of furniture that is functional is also key. Martin Waller, founder of Andrew Martin sofas, says: 'The sofa is the biggest piece of furniture in the room, so it is central to the scheme. [But] comfort has become the ultimate quality. While people are spending more time on their sofas, the aesthetic of the sofa is not enough.'
At the end of the day (often quite literally), sofas are a place for gathering with friends and family, so choosing a piece of furniture reflective of your personality and home should be a fun, albeit stressful, project to pour your heart into. Get the opinions of your friends and loved ones, and don't settle for anything less than perfect.
We've rounded up the best sofas currently on the market, as well as the criteria to be looking into when shopping. Keep scrolling to shop our picks below.
What to look for:
Fabric: The fabric of your sofa will play the biggest role in setting the tone for your living room. If you're investing in a piece for everyday use, it might be worth looking into stain-resistant fabrics, or fabrics that are easy to clean. Leather and microfibre sofas would be the best options for practicality, especially if you have young children or pets.
Size: We can't stress this enough: a tape measure is your best friend. Measure once, measure twice and then measure a third for good measure, because there's nothing more frustrating than buying a sofa that's too big for your space.
Fill: According to Dani Burroughs, head of product at sofa company Snug, the fill you choose is all personal preference: 'For plush and pump opt for foam filling, it’s great at keeping its shape and ensuring years of blissful ‘ahhh’ moments. If you’re on the hunt for something with a little bounce, try pocket sprung. The individual pockets spring back into place after every use, meaning your sofa will look good as new every time.'
Best Sofa Retailers:
SHOP: The Best Sofas
Swyft's Model 02 sofa has entered the chat. Boasting a mid-century design with a pulled seam and piped detailing, the model 02 is everything we wanted and more. It's available in velvet or linen fabrics, in a range of shades including this gorgeous vine green, as well as teal, brick, charcoal and more.
Dimensions: H82 x W205 x D85cm
Customer review: "I spent hours and hours and hours looking for a sofa. It needed to look good, be comfortable, get through the door of my flat, be interesting but not too much of a statement and not break the bank. This sofa is all of these things. The vine colour is so much more beautiful than the pictures. It's rich and gorgeous. The fabric is lush too. The back is high enough and overall very comfortable. It arrives in boxes and is super easy to put together. I am really happy with it."
Why we love: Swyft fabrics are all stain-resistant, making the model 02 equally as functional as it is stylish.
If you're after an L-sofa but don't have the luxury of space, Habitat's Joshua couch is a great choice. Featuring a simplistic Scandi design, and soft-touch fabric, this is the best option for everyday seating. Available in light grey, charcoal and blue.
Dimensions: H90 x W200 x D136cm
Customer review: "I bought this just over a month ago! The sofa is a great space saver. It’s a gorgeous colour. It’s comfortable and sturdy. Very fast delivery, the delivery drivers were extremely helpful. The sofa was very easily put together. Very impressed!"
Why we love: Both space-saving and affordable, this sofa is perfect for smaller flats - and budgets.
If you're frequently hosting friends after a night out, or simply enjoy the occasional sleepover, a sofa bed might be the best move. You can sit, recline and sleep on this three-in-one sofa, making it the most versatile option in this list. Available in this neutral topaz, dark green as well as a warm berry, make sure to take your pick.
Dimensions: H94 x W191 x D100cm
Customer review: "After exhausting the internet in search of a click-clack that would actually be comfortable to sleep on but not too bulky, I had high hopes for this. It is PERFECT. Neutral creamy (almost oat) grey. Quite low profile and not too deep when up as a sofa, which means unobtrusive in my spare room-office, but a double bed size when flattened for sleeping. My 3rd JL sofa purchase. No regrets!"
Why we love: Versatility is at the top of our list when shopping for investment pieces, and this John Lewis sofa is just that.
Inspired by the sleek interiors of 180 House, the Olivier is our favourite bouclé sofa on the market. Combining soft bouclé and veneered burl wood, this sofa balances style and practicality with its round bolster armrests and feather-wrapped cushions.
Dimensions: H85 x W221 x D91cm
Why we love: We struggled to find a sofa that is as sleekly designed and comfortable as the Olivier.
There's nothing more off-putting than a sofa that lacks space. Luckily, you won't be experiencing that with Julien. With generous depth and length, you can bundle the whole family onto this generously sized three-seater, without having to debate over who is taking up more room. The foam-filled cushions are comfy as ever, accommodating you long after your three-hour Netflix binge.
Dimensions: H83 x W220 x D97cm
Customer review: "The Julien Navy velvet 3 seater sofa has wowed us from the moment we received it. It's a beautifully made sofa, the velvet is so soft and feels and looks very luxurious. The sofa itself is incredibly comfortable and it looks stunning in our dining/lounge area. It can comfortably sit 3 adults and is great for lounging on. We've had lovely comments about it from guests. It is a great sofa and fantastic value at the price we bought it for. Would highly recommend this if you are looking for a very chic and reasonably-priced sofa."
Why we love: As stylish as it is comfy, the Julien ticks every one of our boxes.
Featuring soft velvet upholstery, piped edging and tufted seats, the Zoe combines vintage and contemporary styling flawlessly. The corner shape makes it easy to put your feet up after a long day, and enjoy the softness of the foam-filled cushions. Also available in navy and mustard.
Dimensions: H89 x W234cm D 93-167cm
Customer review: "This is exactly what we wanted. The size is just right and doesn't overpower the room. The fabric is lovely to touch. As other people have mentioned, it is quite firm however we do not like the squashy squidgy sofas. We are very happy with this sofa."
Why we love: Priced at just under £1,000, the Zoe is the definition of 'bang for your buck'
No one does sofas quite like Heal's. The heritage British brand offers up the Matera: a contemporary three-seater with clean lines and expert upholstery. Inspired by Italian furniture with astute attention to detail, the Matera is a masterclass in merging style with comfort. Plus you can choose from a leather, boucle, velvet or wool finish, as well as a wide range of colours.
Dimensions: H82 x W200 x D200cm
Customer review: "AMAZING COUCH. Looks very elegant, and extremely comfy. Great to lounge on by the fire. Best purchase we've made!"
Why we love: Compact, sleek and crafted from high-quality materials, there's a lot to love about the Matera.
Everyone dreams of a cosy L-couch, and M&S's best-selling Aspen corner sofa has hit the nail on the head. Available in three fillings - bounceback, relaxed feather or relaxed fibre, you can customise this sectional as much as you like. The deep seats mean you can properly curl up, and the wide square arms lend themselves well to the contemporary design.
Dimensions: H86 x W274 x D105
Why we love: If you're slightly on the picky side when it comes to sofa shopping (you're allowed!) then the Aspen sofa's customizability makes it a match made in heaven.
News flash: sofas don't have to cost a fortune, and this JL sofa is living proof. Created as part of the brand's ANYDAY range, all about offering everyday essentials at a value price, the Clapton Fixed Back sofa operates with a clic-clac mechanism that is easy to set up. It's firm yet comfy and super compact, making it a fabulous addition to your space.
Dimensions: H76 x W182 x D90cm
Review by Natalie Knowles, Commerce Writer: "We purchased this sofa bed in Fraser Steel from our local John Lewis department store. We have a small lounge and wanted a sofa that would comfortably seat two and double as a sofa bed for guests. We found this click-clack style sofa bed is infinitely more straightforward to turn into a bed than a futon or traditional sofa bed. It's elegant and we were incredibly impressed with the price, quality, and John Lewis guarantee, having compared several other retailers."
Why we love: From the appealing price tag to the sturdy construction, John Lewis has hit the nail on the head with the Clapton sofa.
Inspired by the classic Chesterfield sofas, with a buttoned back and pleated scroll arms, this Habitat sofa is the epitome of elegance. The foam-filled seats offer unparalleled comfort, catering to your lazy days, while also being the ultimate statement piece.
Dimensions: H77 x W220 x D90cm
Customer review: "Gorgeous Chesterfield - so comfy and plush. The velvet is beautiful and high quality. Sturdy legs too, everybody who visits, comments on how gorgeous it is before asking if they can sit on it (I don't guard the couch!)"
Why we love: We can never fault a classic, and this Chesterfield appears much more expensive than it is.
FAQ's
What should I consider before buying a sofa?
The main considerations before buying a sofa should be size, budget, comfort and fabric quality. If possible, we suggest visiting the shop to try a sofa in person prior to ordering it online. Alternatively, many retailers allow you to order free fabric swatches to your home to ensure the quality and style are aligned with your preferences.
How can you tell if a sofa is good quality?
The sofa's upholstery, frame and fill will give provide insight into its quality. We recommend opting for sofa frames made from hardwood with frame joints that have been glued, dowelled and screwed properly. In terms of fill, high-quality foam or feather is the best way to go for a comfy feel. Finally, fabrics such as cotton, linen and will are the most durable options.
How long should a sofa last?
With proper maintenance, a high-quality sofa should last anywhere between seven and 15 years.